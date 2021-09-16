During this on-demand webinar, Marcus Bjärneroth, Nordic PR Specialist at Garmin Nordic shares how to work successfully with PR and launches.

About the on-demand webinar:

Do you want to learn more about how you can work more strategically with PR and launches, helping you take your work to the next level Garmin's PR Specialist will give insight into this and much more including:

- How to create content

- How to establish relations with ambassadors and influencers

- Top tips for measuring PR ROI

About Marcus Bjärneroth

Marcus Bjärneroth is responsible for PR at Garmin for Nordic countries. Prior to joining Garmin, Marcus worked as a CEO, freelance journalist and photographer. His speciality lies in PR, content, marketing and sales.