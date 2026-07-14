Working with influencers is a fantastic way to get in front of new and relevant audiences, increasing your customer base. In order to ensure your partnerships get off on the right foot, it’s important to have a clear and well-thought-out influencer contract agreement established.

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What is an influencer contract?

An influencer contract is an agreement put forth by the brand that outlines the expectations of the influencer from the start to the end of an influencer marketing campaign.