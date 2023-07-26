South Africa is home to a wealth of incredibly talented beauty influencers. A focus that ranges from makeup and skincare to hair and nails, South African beauty influencers understand how to capture the attention of an audience both locally and internationally.

With attention to transparency and authenticity, beauty influencers in South Africa are in a position to challenge the traditional standards of the industry. Brands that embrace and work with this cultural shift stand to gain from the exciting and highly successful channel that is influencer marketing.

Table of Contents

Five Top Channels for South African Beauty Influencers

South African beauty influencers have a strong presence across numerous different platforms, with a specific focus on using each platform with the audience and algorithm in mind.

The five biggest channels are, somewhat unsurprisingly:

YouTube. An excellent channel for longer content such as in-depth reviews, full length tutorials, and vlogging. Instagram. Perfect for shorter shareable content (videos and static images) such as product reviews, short tutorials and quick tips. TikTok. Most suited to shorter video content. Pinterest. The ideal platform for image sharing to generate inspiration and showcase looks. Facebook. Often used for product reviews, service reviews, and launching events.

Top 5 Makeup & Skincare Influencers in South Africa

Makeup influencers have an engaged audience with whom they have worked to build loyalty. These followers look for tips, insights, and product recommendations. Because authenticity is a key contributor to an influencer’s reputation, they often partner with the same brands for multiple campaigns, cementing long-standing collaborative trust.

Let's look at the top 5 makeup and skincare influencers in South Africa:

1. Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase IG Stats

IG Handle: @mihlalii_n

Followers: 2.1M

Following: 1,185

True reach: 2.2M

Engagement rate: 2.7%

Mihlali Ndamase Bio

A titan of the industry, Mihlali Ndamase is on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, recognised for her innovative and award-winning creative content. As a certified makeup artist with a wealth of experience in brand strategy, her content is created mainly for YouTube and Instagram and focuses on beauty, lifestyle and travel.

2. Snikiwe Mhlongo

Snikiwe Mhlongo IG Stats

IG Handle: @snimhlongo

Followers: 334K

Following: 493

True reach: 467K

Engagement rate: 9.4%

Snikiwe Mhlongo Bio

Snikiwe Mhlongo, known by her followers as Sni, hails from Kwa-Zulu Natal and graduated from the University of Cape Town. Sni gained popularity at 21 and has built her personal brand with creative content on YouTube and Instagram, highly focused on fashion and make-up.

3. Naledi Mallela

Naledi Mallela IG Stats

IG Handle: @naledimofficial

Followers: 142K

Following: 2,649

True reach: 410K

Engagement rate: 9.8%

Naledi Mallela Bio

Naledi Mallela is a South African social media influencer, known for her vlogs, and makeup and skincare proficiency. As a TV host on DStv’s Channel O, and with a double degree in marketing and business science, Mallela knows how to speak to her broad following with confidence and expertise.

4. Kay Yarms

Kay Yarms IG Stats

IG Handle: @kay.yarms

Followers: 471K

Following: 1,336

True reach: 704K

Engagement rate: 6.8%

Kay Yarms Bio

Khethokuhle Ngonyama, known as Kay Yarms, is on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list. She has made an enormous impact on the beauty industry in South Africa with inspiring make-up content.

5. Mrs Linda “Oyena” M

Linda Mtoba IG Stats

IG Handle: @linda_mtoba

Followers: 1.8M

Following: 3,864

True reach: 662K

Engagement rate: 2.5%

Linda Mtoba Bio

Linda Mtoba is a South African actress, best known for her role as Zama from Isibaya. With a talent for natural-looking make-up, she has established herself as one of the top beauty influencers in South Africa.

Top 5 Hair Influencers in South Africa

Hair care and hair style influencers are well known for their interactive community, with whom they've bonded over a shared passion for hair trends and techniques. As with makeup influencers, authenticity and trust (and relatable, effective hair care advice), leads hair influencers to form long-term collaborations with their preferred hair care brands.

Let's look at the top 5 hair influencers in South Africa:

1. Sammie Heavens

Sammie Heavens IG Stats

IG Handle: @sammieheavens

Followers: 306K

Following: 98

True reach: 221K

Engagement rate: 4.1%

Sammie Heavens Bio

Sammie Heavens is a South African beauty influencer and fashion enthusiast with an aptitude for writing and poetry. While she rose to fame because of her relationship with local rapper Nasty C, she has established her identity as a leading natural hair influencer in South Africa in her own right.

2. Yolenda Jawe

Yolenda Jawe IG Stats

IG Handle: @yolzchannel

Followers: 110K

Following: 1,067

True reach: 65K

Engagement rate: 4.2%

Yolenda Jawe Bio

Yolenda Jawe’s love of the spotlight started years ago when she appeared as a top five finalist on “Hectic Nine 9” in 2010. With her successful business Yolzbeauty, a beauty brand with a range of skincare, hair care, scrubs, and essential oils, Jawe is a top-performing skincare influencer in South Africa.

3. Liezel van der Westhuizen

Liezel van der Westhuizen IG Stats

IG Handle: @liezelonline

Followers: 30.5K

Following: 618

True reach: 22K

Engagement rate: 0.4%

Liezel van der Westhuizen Bio

Best known as a radio presenter on Kfm, Liezel van der Westhuizen has a loyal fanbase. With experience in presenting for both radio and television, Liezel’s unique style has established her as one of the top hair influencers in South Africa.

4. Kim Jayde

Kim Jayde IG Stats

IG Handle: @kimjayde

Followers: 328K

Following: 497

True reach: 83K

Engagement rate: 1.3%

Kim Jayde Bio

A former MTV Base VJ and fashion blogger, Kim Jayde is on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list. Claiming the “Most Innovative Style Award” at the SA Style Awards, she is a well-esteemed trendsetter and beauty influencer in South Africa.

5. Rushana Isaacs

Rushana Isaacs IG Stats

IG Handle: @rushanaisaacs

Followers: 122K

Following: 1,305

True reach: 61K

Engagement rate: 2.7%

Rushana Isaacs Bio

Professional makeup artist Rushana Isaacs is a well established hair and beauty influencer in South Africa. Her educational style of posts makes her content authentic and relatable, and she has successfully partnered with skincare, hair care and makeup brands.

