When a crisis on social media blossoms it usually spreads very quickly, so it’s important to act as soon as possible.

In this on-demand webinar, Karin Bäcklund discusses crisis communication on social media. In this on-demand webinar, you will find insights on how to prepare for a social media crisis, including how to identify it early and the most appropriate way to move forward, even when you are in the middle of it.

You'll learn:

How to identify a crisis in its early stage

Tips for taking control of a crisis on social media

How to act during a crisis to reduce the negative brand impact

About Karin Bäcklund

Karin Bäcklund is a PR consultant and communications strategist at Not just Cake. She has extensive experience working with digital communication and lecturers on the topic at Bergh’s School of Communication. Bäcklund is also the author of several books on communication and public relations, as well as the program manager for the podcast Uppstickarna.