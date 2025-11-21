The Best Online Reputation Management Services & Software 2022

Reputation management services and tools help with risk detection, review monitoring, identifying misinformation, and contextual analysis so you can understand who and what is driving conversations around your brand, competitors, or industry. This real-time approach allows for swifter response times, quicker de-escalations, and smoother overall reputation management.

To help you gain an edge, we’ve rounded up some of the best-in-class online reputation management services and software to support your digital presence.

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Tip: Also take a look at the best brand management software, platforms, and tools on the market.

Ready to explore your reputation management software and service options? We’ve researched and vetted the best in the industry and recommend starting with these top options:

1. Meltwater

As an end-to-end media monitoring and social listening platform, Meltwater helps you make sense of all the conversations around your brand, providing contextual analysis so you can chart your best path forward.

Key features

Content breadth : monitor mentions on all major social platforms including Reddit and Snapchat, print sources, broadcast, and other media such as blogs, review sites, and podcasts

: monitor mentions on all major social platforms including Reddit and Snapchat, print sources, broadcast, and other media such as blogs, review sites, and podcasts Sentiment analysis: understand the sentiment behind a message surge so you can be better prepared to address it

Real-time alerts : never miss a mention. Be alerted to spikes so you can spring into action quickly and mitigate crises early

: never miss a mention. Be alerted to spikes so you can spring into action quickly and mitigate crises early AI-driven summaries : providing deeper analysis on conversation origins and commonalities

: providing deeper analysis on conversation origins and commonalities GenAI Lens: gain visibility into how LLM models are representing your company and correct inaccurate or misleading information

Pricing

Meltwater offers custom pricing.

Get in touch to watch a product demo and find out more!

Best for:

Meltwater is best for medium to large and enterprise-level companies looking for a reputation management software that covers a wide-ranging set of sources that can be monitored and analyzed at scale.

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Meltwater reviews over 500 million pieces of content every day and continually brings in new sources in search of keywords and topics that are relevant to you.

One of Meltwater’s standout features is GenAI Lens, which helps brands track how they appear in AI-generated responses. As LLMs play an increasingly important role in shaping brand perception, AI visibility tracking has become a crucial part of AI in brand reputation management.

What's more, Meltwater partners with local media vendors to widen the scope even more, capturing mentions in niche local outlets as well as larger well-known names.

Learn more about broadcast monitoring and print monitoring.

You can also integrate multiple media feeds to ensure you never miss a brand mention. This includes Reddit, forums, consumer review sites, blogs, social media, and generative AI.

If you’re looking to cast the widest net for maintaining a good reputation, your reputation management strategy needs to extend beyond Google. Meltwater’s easy-to-use media intelligence services include media monitoring across print, broadcast, podcasts, and LLMs.

2. NetReputation

For businesses and individuals looking for hands-on reputation repair and proactive brand building, NetReputation offers a full-service approach tailored to your needs.

Key features

Reputation repair: remove or suppress negative search results and rebuild your online presence

remove or suppress negative search results and rebuild your online presence Review management: improve ratings across major review platforms with strategic outreach

improve ratings across major review platforms with strategic outreach SEO-driven content creation: publish positive, high-ranking content to control branded search results

publish positive, high-ranking content to control branded search results Personal and business branding: customized strategies for executives, professionals, and companies

Pricing

NetReputation offers custom pricing based on your goals, reputation challenges, and scope of work. Contact their team for a consultation and tailored quote.

Best for:

Businesses, executives, and individuals who need a done-for-you reputation management service rather than a DIY monitoring tool.

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NetReputation focuses on long-term reputation improvement rather than just monitoring mentions. Their team combines SEO, content marketing, and digital PR strategies to push down negative results and elevate positive narratives.

They are especially useful in cases where harmful content is already impacting search visibility. Instead of just alerting you to issues, they actively work to resolve them through suppression, removal efforts, and strategic publishing.

3. Brand24

If you like lots of value with straightforward features, Brand24 checks all the boxes. Though mostly used by larger enterprises, it’s also affordable enough for smaller companies that want to get a leg up on their competitors.

Key features

Anomaly detector : AI assistance to flag sudden spikes

: AI assistance to flag sudden spikes AI-assisted brand recommendations : automatic insights to help drive your decision-making

: automatic insights to help drive your decision-making Presence score: a metric to help you understand how you measure up online in terms of overall popularity

Pricing

Brand24 offers many different pricing tiers, which can be billed monthly or annually: Individual ($149/mo), Team ($249/mo), Pro ($299/mo), Business ($499/mo), and Enterprise ($999/mo).

Best for:

PR teams looking for an easy to use and comprehensive tool for monitoring reputation and identifying areas of reputational risk.

More details

With Brand24 you can also run multiple projects and campaigns if you’re trying to keep tabs on competing brands. Get real-time mentions and feedback so you can respond to mentions the moment they occur.

Brand24 is well-suited for the social media monitoring side of reputation management, covering a wide range of sources. However, if you want to expand your reputation monitoring to include reviews or offline mentions, you may need to include other tools in your strategy.

Tip: Explore further by taking a look at other Brand24 Alternatives and check out the best brand management software, platforms, and tools on the market.

4. Podium

To monitor online reviews across multiple websites in real-time, there’s Podium. The platform unites reviews from multiple sites into a single dashboard. Customer service teams can see reviews at a glance and respond accordingly.

Key features

Automated review requests : scale the process of asking for reviews of your company

: scale the process of asking for reviews of your company Consolidated inbox : manage reviews from different platforms all in one place

: manage reviews from different platforms all in one place Comprehensive reporting: track reviews and get detailed attribution metrics

Pricing

Podium doesn't publicly display exact prices, but they do offer three different tiers: Core, Pro, and Signature. Prospective customers can contact them to receive a quote.

Best for:

Podium especially caters to the auto, wellness, home services, and retail industries. It's best for companies looking to scale their review soliciting activities with a more sophisticated approach.

More details

Podium helps companies capitalize on more review opportunities by automatically asking for reviews and allowing you to respond quickly to issues. They also offer AI-driven assistance with reputation management and a handy mobile app.

5. Mentionlytics

If you like the idea of filtering only the most important information, Mentionlytics is one of the most streamlined ways to manage your reputation. It uses artificial intelligence to pick out only the most relevant content instead of flooding your inbox with every mention.

Key features

Review site monitoring : track more than 100 review sources and respond to customers from within a single dashboard

: track more than 100 review sources and respond to customers from within a single dashboard Competitor review monitoring : keep tabs on competitor reviews to help hone your strategy and identify opportunities

: keep tabs on competitor reviews to help hone your strategy and identify opportunities Sentiment and emotion analysis: get AI-driven analysis with 95% accuracy on everything from niche topics to brand and competitor mentions

Pricing

Mentionlytics offers a wide range of price options, that can be billed monthly or annually: Basic ($49/mo), Essential ($141/mo), Advanced (249/mo), Pro ($416/mo), Business ($624/mo), and Enterprise ($833/mo).

Best for:

Mentionlytics specializes in serving the financial, hospitality, and Web3 & Crypto verticals. They cater to companies and agencies of various sizes. They also have a focus on solutions for government and non-profit entities.

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The platform can also show you any irregular spikes in engagement or potentially harmful content about your brand. You can spend less time wading through the content jungle and more time focused on the activities that matter.

Tip: Learn more about brand tracking, brand monitoring, brand tracking software, and about AI in marketing

6. Chatmeter

Companies and franchises that have multiple locations need an easy way to pinpoint reputation issues. Chatmeter makes it easy and nearly effortless.

Key features

Simplified reputation management : scale your CX strategy to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness

: scale your CX strategy to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness AI-powered deep listening : identify trends and insights for better strategies

: identify trends and insights for better strategies Business intelligence platform connections : Ingest customer feedback into BI applications like Tableau and Qlik

: Ingest customer feedback into BI applications like Tableau and Qlik Location based monitoring: drill down to the specifics of competitor and customer activity based on location

Pricing

Custom pricing is available based on your needs and the number of locations

Best for:

Chatmeter is ideal for businesses such as restaurants and retail outfits that have multiple locations, as it allows you to track sentiment and benchmark against competitors based on location. Other industries served include: healthcare, financial services, automotive, and real-estate.

More details

When you have multiple stores, creating a consistent brand image becomes more critical. You want to create the same experiences for customers in all of your stores.

Chatmeter connects reviews, social media feeds, and other online mentions from all of your locations into a single dashboard. Set alerts for negative content and customer reviews. Filter by national, regional, or local levels to gauge performance, collect feedback, and decide where and how to fill the gaps. You can also compare locations side by side to find your top performers.

7. Mention

For companies with a strong social media presence, Mention is a tool you may consider for online reputation management. (As of 2025, Mention has been acquired by Agorapulse).

Key features

Assisted query creation : get the most accurate and precise results

: get the most accurate and precise results Customizable alerts : receive specific alerts more relevant to your needs so you can better strategize and execute responses

: receive specific alerts more relevant to your needs so you can better strategize and execute responses Identify key influencers: discover the voices driving the conversation

Pricing

Mention has an Enterprise Suite starting at $599

Best for:

Mention is well suited to social media managers, brand managers, and PR pros who are looking for actionable insights from mentions monitoring.

More details

Mention takes a 3-step approach to social media reputation building:

First, it monitors more than 1 billion pieces of information every day, from Google SERPs to blogs to news sites to forums and more.

Next, it listens to your mentions and makes sense of them, then turns them into usable insights.

And last, you can use these insights to draft, schedule, and publish social media content to respond to what people are talking about. You can tailor your content and marketing to what your audience is most likely to respond to.

8. Reputation Resolutions

Reputation Resolutions helps you regain control in times of crisis so you can mitigate brand damage quickly.

Key features

Removal of negative content or reviews : help turn your reputation around by removing harmful reviews that are impacting your search rankings

: help turn your reputation around by removing harmful reviews that are impacting your search rankings Reputation audit : do a full audit of your online presence to ensure all information about you is accurate and easy to find

: do a full audit of your online presence to ensure all information about you is accurate and easy to find Crisis management services: mitigate damage and isolate harmful content impacting your reputation

Pricing

There is no public price information available. Contact them for rates on the specific services you require. They guarantee results meaning if they do not fully solve the issue, there is no charge for service.

Best for:

Companies in need of specialized auditing and review removal services to protect their online reputation.

More details

Unlike off-the-shelf reputation management software, Reputation Resolutions tailors its services to the company and its current scenario. This might mean removing harmful content from the internet, creating new content to drown out the negativity, or monitoring a business’s or individual’s reputation over time to ensure progress.

Key Features of Reputation Monitoring Software

Misquoted information, content that’s been taken out of context, poor or damaging reviews can all become PR nightmares for a company. Reputation monitoring software does the heavy lifting of sifting through thousands of mentions and identifying anomalies and spikes so you can address potential issues quickly and efficiently. Real-time alerts, sentiment analysis, and trend analysis are key features of many reputation management softwares.

Real-time alerts

Setting up real-time alerts means you're always aware when sudden shifts occur that require your attention. With Mira, your AI teammate in Meltwater, you can get immediate analysis on spike origins, top authors, and consumer sentiment to help strategize your next move.

Sentiment analysis

Get deeper insight into what's driving positive or negative sentiment around a surge in mentions, say for a new product release or change in leadership announcement. When you have the full picture, you are better equipped to respond to comments and conduct effective PR.

Trend analysis & reporting

Following the conversation trend and incorporating that into your reporting to key stakeholders is an important piece of the puzzle. Reputation management software can help you with reputation measurement and illustrate when spikes occurred and how quickly sentiment shifts directions based on your response to an issue or impending crisis.

When Should You Use Reputation Management Services vs. Software?

Reputation monitoring takes two forms: the do-it-yourself approach (with software) or outsourcing it to a professional (a service).

Online reputation management software can give you a single window into online reviews, social posts, and online mentions. From there, you can take action to correct any negativity or inaccuracies.

Online reputation repair services also rely on software tools to monitor conversations. The difference is they act on your behalf in the background, almost like putting your brand reputation management on autopilot.

How you choose to proceed with reputation management software depends on your budget, time, and goals. But one thing is certain: every brand needs to manage its reputation. With 93% of customers reading online reviews before making a purchase, it’s important to always put your best digital foot forward.

Take Control of Your Online Reputation

When you begin searching for a platform or tool to help you manage and monitor your brand's reputation online, it's good to clearly outline the sources or channels that you want to monitor.

As we noted above, not every solution offers monitoring across social media networks, traditional news sources (TV, radio, print), online review sites, blogs, and podcasts. Fewer still offer LLM visibility like the Meltwater GenAI Lens.

Are you ready to get the full picture and take control of your online reputation? Reach out to our team today to see how we can help you stand out for the right reasons!

FAQs about The Best Online Reputation Management Services

Frequently asked questions about reputation management software:

Setting up brand keyword alerts is the first step for review management and proactively addressing negative reviews. Reputation management tools like Meltwater, Podium and Mentionlytics offer the ability to set alerts so you are notified in real-time when your brand is mentioned in a review.

Can businesses in highly competitive markets leverage online reputation management services to gain a local advantage?

Yes, businesses can gain a local advantage by leveraging online reputation management services by building trust and improving visibility online. Reputation management services help with identifying and mitigating or removing negative reviews, which helps local businesses strengthen their online profile and appeal better to new clients and customers.

Why should businesses integrate social media monitoring with their online reputation management platform?

Integrating social media monitoring with an online reputation means you'll be able to more efficiently and effectively respond to negative comments or press, without having to bounce between different tools. By being more proactive in your responses you're able to build and maintain a more positive brand perception.