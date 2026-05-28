Consumer insights tools help brands understand what customers think, need, and do by analyzing real-time conversations, trends, and behaviors. They enable smarter decisions in marketing, product development, and customer experience.

Market research is like turning on a light in a dark room; it shows you things you otherwise wouldn’t be able to see. For companies, consumer insights tools are worth their weight in gold, as they reveal what customers really need and want from a business. Companies that regularly collect consumer insights are in the best position to meet their target audience where they are and deliver on their expectations.

There’s more than one way to go about collecting and using consumer insights. Let’s look at some of the top consumer insights tools and companies that will keep you “in the know.”

Contents

Consumer insights tools are an essential part of any successful business. They provide companies with data-driven information to help them understand their customers. By leveraging audience insights, brands can identify trends, spot opportunities, improve the customer experience, and make informed decisions that will drive success.

These platforms help brands uncover:

Audience sentiment and interests

Market and cultural trends

Purchase behaviors and preferences

Brand perception and competitive positioning

Emerging conversations and unmet needs

The best consumer insights tools offer a variety of features that allow businesses to monitor customer behavior, segment audiences, and analyze the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. With the help of these tools, companies can gain valuable insight into customer preferences and spending habits and create actionable strategies for reaching goals faster.

Additionally, consumer insights solutions give brands access to predictive analytics. This enables brands to anticipate customer needs before they even arise — a great way to stay one step ahead in an ever-changing market.

Why consumer research matters

Consumer preferences, interests, and needs are constantly evolving. Sometimes, these shifts are obvious. But sometimes, old topics and trends die while new ones emerge seemingly overnight. And with information being shared at the speed of a social post these days, it’s more important than ever for brands to stay in the loop.

Online surveys, focus groups, and CRMs can only take you so far. Customer insights and market research play a key role in keeping you relevant. By learning what consumers are talking about, how they feel, and what they need and want, companies can cater to their customers and keep growing their business without delay.

Tip: Learn how to conduct a consumer trends analysis.

Staying on top of the trends and topics that are important to your audience can easily become a full-time job. Leverage these consumer insights companies and tools to streamline workflows and gain deeper analysis more quickly.

Here are our top picks for consumer insights tools to help you get to know your customers better than ever:

Tip: Take a look at G2's AI in Audience Intelligence Platforms Report.

1. Meltwater

As a social and media intelligence tool, Meltwater's consumer intelligence suite monitors millions of conversations in real-time across myriad channels, including social media platforms, blogs, forums, videos, news, podcasts, and even offline channels. Going beyond social listening, Meltwater tracks unlimited keywords and analyzes data around the global conversations captured.

Companies leverage Meltwater's consumer insights tool to:

Improve product offering

Acquire new customers

Market to multiple audience segments

Show how marketing directly impacts revenue

Analyze competitors

Gauge consumer sentiment

Collect industry knowledge

Key features

Unified intelligence platform : Analyze consumer conversations across news, social, forums, reviews, podcasts, and AI-generated environments in one connected view

: Analyze consumer conversations across news, social, forums, reviews, podcasts, and AI-generated environments in one connected view Social listening and analytics : Monitor audience sentiment, behaviors, and emerging trends in real time across global channels

: Monitor audience sentiment, behaviors, and emerging trends in real time across global channels Advanced AI : Surface themes, anomalies, and audience trends automatically using AI-powered analysis

: Surface themes, anomalies, and audience trends automatically using AI-powered analysis Consumer intelligence reporting : Transform audience and market data into executive-ready reports and actionable insights

: Transform audience and market data into executive-ready reports and actionable insights Unmatched global data coverage: Access insights across millions of sources, 240+ languages, and extensive global social platforms

Best for: Mid-sized to enterprise brands needing real-time consumer intelligence, social listening, and AI-powered audience insights across global markets

Adding context to the data helps brands stay ahead of consumer shifts (and their competitors). With preferences evolving faster than ever, Meltwater gives companies a better way to stay in tune with trends, topics, and conversations that will guide their marketing and outreach.

Real world application

Digital media firm and Meltwater client, Brut., specializes in socially conscious videos and news. Their goal is to find topics of interest for their target audience to inform journalists’ conversations and coverage. Brut. relies on Meltwater data to analyze conversations that were already occurring so the firm’s clients could join in authentically.

With a holistic understanding of your industry, you can better position your brand and its products and services. Curious to see it in action? Request a 15-minute demo using the form below!

2. Euromonitor

A market research platform specializing in consumer products, Euromonitor works with global analysts to uncover the latest trends and business intelligence that allow companies to maintain a competitive edge.

Key features

Market intelligence : Analyze consumer markets, industries, and economic trends globally

: Analyze consumer markets, industries, and economic trends globally Consumer data analysis : Access demographic, lifestyle, and purchasing behavior insights

: Access demographic, lifestyle, and purchasing behavior insights Forecasting tools : Identify future market and consumer behavior trends

: Identify future market and consumer behavior trends Competitive benchmarking : Compare brand and industry performance across regions

: Compare brand and industry performance across regions Global research coverage: Access international market intelligence across industries and categories

Best for: Enterprise organizations conducting global market research and consumer trend analysis

Much of their research is “on the ground,” working with local partners in more than 100 countries to uncover local and culturally relevant insights.

Along with custom market research projects, which cater to individual client questions, the consumer insights company also offers technology products for daily analysis of eCommerce trends.

3. GlobalData

GlobalData provides insights throughout the consumer value chain, from customers to suppliers to manufacturers and everyone in between.

Key Features

Industry intelligence : Analyze market conditions, competitors, and consumer trends across sectors

: Analyze market conditions, competitors, and consumer trends across sectors Consumer insights research : Access datasets covering customer behaviors and preferences

: Access datasets covering customer behaviors and preferences Forecasting analytics : Monitor future market and industry developments

: Monitor future market and industry developments Competitive intelligence : Benchmark business performance and market positioning

: Benchmark business performance and market positioning Enterprise reporting: Generate strategic reports and market outlooks for stakeholders

Best for: Enterprises needing large-scale industry, market, and competitive intelligence

Offering global insights and trends, the market research company spans more than 50 countries across 745 different audience segments. They also offer consultancy services on a client-by-client basis, allowing you to gain contextual market insights that matter most.

Brands can request a free demo of the platform to see everything from how consumer perceptions are collected to what’s included in the reports.

4. IQVIA

Specializing in healthcare data and trends, IQVIA supports life science organizations on their missions to make the world a better place.

Key features

Healthcare consumer intelligence : Analyze patient, provider, and healthcare market behaviors

: Analyze patient, provider, and healthcare market behaviors Real-world data analytics : Access healthcare-focused consumer and treatment insights

: Access healthcare-focused consumer and treatment insights AI-powered analytics : Surface healthcare trends and predictive insights from large datasets

: Surface healthcare trends and predictive insights from large datasets Market access intelligence : Evaluate healthcare engagement and patient outcomes

: Evaluate healthcare engagement and patient outcomes Clinical and commercial insights: Connect healthcare data with business strategy and decision-making

Best for: Healthcare and pharmaceutical organizations analyzing patient and market behaviors

Market research and consumer intelligence are critical for speeding up the development of new drugs, improving product safety and quality, and expanding access to healthcare.

5. GreenBook - Free Consumer Insights Tool

One of the best free customer insights tools, GreenBook makes real-time market research more accessible to more companies.

Key features

Research partner discovery : Connect brands with market research providers and consultants

: Connect brands with market research providers and consultants Industry intelligence : Access consumer insights trends and research methodologies

: Access consumer insights trends and research methodologies Market research resources : Explore tools, companies, and best practices in consumer research

: Explore tools, companies, and best practices in consumer research Thought leadership content : Stay informed on emerging trends in consumer intelligence

: Stay informed on emerging trends in consumer intelligence Research community access: Engage with market research professionals and industry experts

Best for: Organizations sourcing consumer research partners and exploring market research solutions

Users can conduct a simple search on GreenBook without downloading any tools or software. Just type in a query and the directory goes to work sourcing relevant real-world case studies, articles, and other digital data that can prove useful in your strategy.

Use GreenBook when you need quick, high-level insights into customer service trends, new products, the customer journey, buyer personas, customer feedback, and similar needs. The insights you get aren’t in-depth, but they can provide solid starting points for your market research.

6. Mintel

Mintel is a global market research firm that monitors current customer trends and makes predictions for the future.

The consumer intelligence platform serves a range of industries, including:

automotive

financial services

e-commerce

insurance

telecommunications

Key features

Consumer trend forecasting : Identify emerging behaviors, attitudes, and market opportunities

: Identify emerging behaviors, attitudes, and market opportunities Market research analysis : Access reports across industries, demographics, and product categories

: Access reports across industries, demographics, and product categories Product innovation insights : Analyze consumer demand and category shifts

: Analyze consumer demand and category shifts Competitive intelligence : Benchmark brands and products against market trends

: Benchmark brands and products against market trends Global consumer coverage: Explore audience insights across international markets

Best for: Brands focused on consumer trends, product innovation, and market forecasting

Additionally, users can collect insights based on their role within the organization (marketing, legal, package design, etc.). This allows each user to gain insights that are contextually relevant to their responsibilities and goals.

As a market research agency, Mintel leverages both in-house expertise and technology to track consumer behavior, customer satisfaction, trends within different demographics, and other insights to help make business decisions.

7. Savanta

One of the best consumer insights companies, Savanta specializes in both B2B and B2C market research.

Key features

Custom consumer research : Conduct tailored market and audience research studies

: Conduct tailored market and audience research studies Audience segmentation : Analyze consumer groups by attitudes, behaviors, and demographics

: Analyze consumer groups by attitudes, behaviors, and demographics Brand tracking : Measure brand perception and customer sentiment over time

: Measure brand perception and customer sentiment over time Survey research tools : Collect qualitative and quantitative consumer feedback

: Collect qualitative and quantitative consumer feedback Strategic consulting: Translate research findings into business recommendations

Best for: Organizations needing custom consumer research and strategic insights projects

Savanta works with agencies, consultancies, governmental agencies, and brands to gain a deeper understanding of broad and niche markets.

The company’s consumer intelligence tool provides support for marketing strategies and delivering customer-centric experiences. Develop end-to-end strategies by learning more about your key audiences and what makes them tick and choosing the right KPIs to align with your efforts.

8. Google Trends

Another powerful free tool for consumer learnings, Google Trends is a simple yet solid solution to discover what customers are talking about.

Google data is among the most reliable data, given that it accounts for more than 92% of all online searches.

Key features

Search trend analysis : Monitor how consumer interest changes over time

: Monitor how consumer interest changes over time Keyword comparison : Compare search demand across topics and brands

: Compare search demand across topics and brands Regional insights : Analyze audience interest by geography and market

: Analyze audience interest by geography and market Real-time trend tracking : Identify emerging topics and consumer interests quickly

: Identify emerging topics and consumer interests quickly Free market discovery tool: Explore search behavior trends without paid subscriptions

Best for: Marketers and researchers identifying search behavior and emerging consumer interests

It’s extremely user-friendly, too. Just type in a keyword or topic, then Google Trends will find a variety of trends you can filter down to your specifications.

Use these insights to create high-quality content, improve the customer experience, and make your company more consumer-centric.

9. HubSpot CRM

HubSpot CRM uses Clearbit technology to automatically populate B2B contact records with details like annual revenue, employee headcount, industry, and more.

Key features

Customer behavior tracking : Monitor interactions and engagement across the customer journey

: Monitor interactions and engagement across the customer journey CRM-based consumer insights : Connect customer data with marketing and sales activity

: Connect customer data with marketing and sales activity Audience segmentation : Organize customer groups based on behaviors and lifecycle stages

: Organize customer groups based on behaviors and lifecycle stages Reporting dashboards : Visualize customer engagement and campaign performance

: Visualize customer engagement and campaign performance Marketing automation insights: Analyze how audiences respond to campaigns and communications

Best for: SMB to mid-sized businesses connecting customer insights with CRM and marketing workflows

The platform gathers prospect information from HubSpot’s proprietary company database and via publicly available resources, including websites and LinkedIn.

You can then use HubSpot’s AI features to segment your contact lists and develop personalized email outreach campaigns at scale.

What to look for in a consumer insights tool

Consumer insights platforms should help teams do more than collect data—they should transform fragmented information into actionable intelligence that drives better business decisions.

Here are the most important capabilities to evaluate:

1. Unified data coverage

Consumer behavior happens across multiple channels and environments.

Look for platforms that combine:

Social media conversations

News and earned media

Reviews and forums

Search and trend data

AI-generated environments

A unified view provides deeper context and more accurate insights.

2. Real-time consumer intelligence

Consumer trends can shift rapidly.

Strong tools should provide:

Real-time monitoring

Trend detection

Audience sentiment analysis

Immediate alerts for spikes or emerging conversations

This helps brands respond faster to changing market dynamics.

3. AI-powered analysis

Modern consumer intelligence platforms should reduce manual analysis and accelerate insight discovery.

Look for capabilities like:

AI-generated summaries and insights

Theme and sentiment detection

Predictive analytics

Automated reporting

AI-powered workflows help teams move from data collection to decision-making faster.

4. Executive-ready reporting

Insights are only valuable if stakeholders can easily understand and act on them.

Prioritize platforms with:

Shareable dashboards

Executive-ready reports

Clear visualizations

Audience and trend summaries

This helps teams communicate findings and prove business impact.

5. Global market coverage

Brands increasingly operate across international markets and audiences.

The best tools provide:

Multi-language analysis

Global data coverage

Regional market insights

International trend monitoring

Broader coverage enables more accurate consumer understanding at scale.

6. Strategic guidance and expertise

Technology alone isn’t always enough.

Some platforms also provide:

Research consulting

Analyst expertise

Strategic recommendations

Custom insights support

This added context can help organizations better interpret and act on findings.

Enhancing your consumer intelligence with Meltwater

The Meltwater platform helps brands transform global media, social, and AI signals into actionable consumer intelligence.

Meltwater goes beyond basic social listening to help brands make sense of the data they collect. The platform turns numbers and information into rich visuals, reducing the time-consuming process of mining your data for actionable information. From discovering new topics to learning how a crisis has impacted audience sentiment, brands can rely on real-time media coverage and see the impact of their efforts on their target audience.

With Meltwater, teams can:

Analyze audience conversations and sentiment across channels in real time

Identify emerging consumer behaviors and market trends faster

Unify social, media, and AI-driven insights in one platform

Generate executive-ready reports with AI-powered analysis

Benchmark brand perception and share of voice against competitors

By combining advanced AI, global data coverage, and unified intelligence, Meltwater helps organizations move beyond fragmented data and make faster, more confident decisions.

What are consumer insights tools?

Consumer insights tools analyze customer conversations, behaviors, trends, and preferences across channels like social media, reviews, surveys, and CRM systems. They help brands understand what customers think and need so they can make informed business decisions.

Why are consumer insights important for businesses?

Consumer insights reveal shifts in customer interests, expectations, and behaviors. This helps brands improve products, refine messaging, strengthen customer experience, and stay competitive in fast-changing markets.

What can I do with consumer insights data?

You can use consumer insights to:

Improve product and service offerings

Identify new customer segments

Analyze competitors

Track sentiment and online conversations

Optimize marketing campaigns

Predict emerging trends

Support data-driven decision-making across teams

What features should I look for in a consumer insights platform?

Look for tools that offer:

Real-time data monitoring

Social listening and sentiment analysis

Audience segmentation

Predictive analytics

Dashboard reporting

Keyword or topic tracking

Multichannel data coverage (social, web, CRM, forums, news)

Which consumer insights tools are best for beginners?

Google Trends and GreenBook are easy, free ways to explore customer interests. HubSpot CRM is a good option for B2B data exploration. Meltwater provides accessible dashboards with deeper insights for growing teams.

Which consumer insights tools are best for enterprise companies?

Meltwater, Linkfluence, Euromonitor, GlobalData, IQVIA, Mintel, and Qualtrics offer enterprise-level datasets, predictive analytics, and global market intelligence.

How does Meltwater provide consumer insights?

Meltwater analyzes millions of real-time conversations across social media, news outlets, forums, blogs, video platforms, and offline sources. Its consumer intelligence suite uses AI + human expertise to provide actionable insights, sentiment analysis, competitor tracking, and topic discovery across the entire customer journey.

Is social media data enough for consumer insights?

No. Social media is valuable but only one part of the picture. Strong consumer insights tools also analyze reviews, news, forums, surveys, CRM data, industry reports, and offline conversations to deliver a full view of customer behavior.

How do consumer insights tools help predict trends?

Using real-time monitoring, keyword tracking, and AI-powered pattern detection, consumer insights platforms can identify emerging conversations early — helping brands anticipate customer needs and adjust strategy before competitors.