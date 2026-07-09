With companies putting out content across multiple channels every day, having a defined brand tone of voice is more important than ever, and a key part of brand management.

A consistent tone and unique brand voice not only defines companies, but it also helps them stand apart from competitors. In this guide, we'll cover how to develop a unique voice for your brand!

Contents

What is a Brand Tone of Voice?

In essence, tone of voice describes how a brand speaks to its audience in marketing materials, on social media, in emails, press releases, blogs, and ads. Your brand tone impacts how your audience perceives your messaging.

Tone of voice is all about how you communicate as a brand, as opposed to what you communicate.

Tone of Voice in Brand Communication

Tone is the foundation of any brand's communication with its audience. The same information presented in different tones can be interpreted in wildly different ways. Take announcing a sale for example. Which of these two tag lines sounds more appealing to you:

SALE: 50% OFF ALL INVENTORY, EVERYTHING HAS TO GO

The summer sale you've been waiting for is here! 50% of all inventory!

Tone is expressed through word choice, sentence structure, punctuation, and even font and capitalization. Different occasions call for different tones, but no matter which one you choose make sure it aligns with your brand voice.

Why is Tone of Voice Important?

It enhances customer experience and drives culture, community, and conversation. It humanizes your brand, showing off a personality that reminds your audience that humans are behind the company or social media account. It encourages interaction. Writing conversationally invites customers to get engage with your brand. It creates a consistent brand image. Uniformity across the way you communicate strengthens the core values you are trying to portray, making your brand image more consistent.

5 Common Brand Tone of Voice Examples

Different tones of voice exist in branding, but a common thread between them is the consistency they bring to brand messaging. You don't want to sound funny and humorous one day and pompous the next. The way your brand sounds to audiences is as important as how it looks, so it's critical that you have a definitive style of speaking.

If you're stuck on where to begin discovering your own unique brand tone of voice, watch this video featuring examples from some of the world's leading brands: Starbucks, Uber, MailChimp, Harley-Davidson, Coca-Cola, Old Spice, and Tiffany.

1. Humorous tone

You likely have seen communications materials from Skype, one of the world's leading telecommunications apps. Skype's brand guide explains, "Humour is an important part of the Skype voice." A "gentle wit" helps the company present its products and services in an approachable way. This tone of voice is appropriate for an app like Skype that many people use to stay in touch with family and friends.

2. Respectful tone

Walmart has extensive brand voice guidelines for its internal and recruiting comms. It notes that its voice is always human, vibrant, helpful, and inclusive, but its brand tone of voice changes to suit different needs. Messages can span a relatively wide range of formality and seriousness, but communications always tend to be respectful, yet enthusiastic. Because these guidelines have to do with communications in the workplace, a professional tone like that one is a great choice.

3. Informal tone

Messaging app Slack is primarily used for business communications, but it uses an informal tone to distinguish itself from competitors. Its brand guidelines explain that it tries to strike a careful balance in its tone.

While we intend to have a more conversational, human tone in the main, that doesn't mean that we're overly informal. Our tone will vary depending on the audience, the context, and the information we need to get across.

4. Motivating tone

There are many great examples of brands with motivating tones of voice, including clothing brand Urban Outfitters. Its tone — described in its brand book as free-spirited, honest, direct, cheeky, and youthful — has exactly the kind of motivating energy that appeals to its young customer base.

5. Serious tone

Like the companies mentioned above, Greenpeace's tone changes depending on the context. While not a company per-se, the environmental nonprofit still a distinct voice that they adhere to for all their communications. According to its brand guidelines, Greenpeace uses an authoritative tone when talking about the organization's research and a matter-of-fact tone when talking about world events. Both help communicate expertise when the occasion calls for it.

Other Types of Brand Tones

Other than the ones just discussed, here are some other examples of tone your brand voice can have:

Fun tone

Authoritative tone

Edgy tone

Optimistic tone

Intelligent tone

Bold tone

Approachable tone

Professional tone

Sympathetic tone

Dry tone

Free-spirited tone

Uninhibited tone

Posh tone

Down-to-earth tone

Animated tone

Formal tone

Assertive tone

Conversational tone

Heroic tone

Passionate tone

Straightforward tone

Soft tone

Informative tone

Use these and other kinds of tone of voice to find the one that fits your brand (and the context it's communicating in) best.

How to Create a Brand Tone of Voice

Your brand tone of voice should reflect your brand's personality.

When thinking about your brand voice, imagine your brand is a person and you are having an actual conversation with them. How does it sound? Formal or colloquial? Funny or serious? Is there a particular cadence that it speaks in?

A solid brand voice should steer the rest of your brand's communications, so it's worth getting right. Here are some key tips for establishing a brand voice that hits the right note.

1. Get to know your audience

For communications professionals, understanding your audience allows you to target your outreach appropriately. The same applies to tone of voice.

Just like conversations IRL, you should adapt your communication style to who you are speaking to. For example, if you are a travel brand whose primary clients are gap year students, you'll want to be more laid back in your communication style. In contrast, if you are communicating with corporate professionals, you may want to be more formal in your messaging.

While you probably have a good idea of who your target market is, there is no harm in digging deeper into their interests, professions, the influencers they follow, etc. This will help you to build a fuller profile of your potential customers. You can then use this profile to build an appropriate tone of voice. How do you do this? Analyze customer data, create surveys, and use media monitoring.

Learn more about audience segments and personas.

2. Match your brand personality

Conveying a personality that makes your brand likable and approachable requires you to consider the following questions:

What makes your brand unique?

What does it stand for?

What kind of culture do you promote within the brand?

Who is your brand's audience?

Taking these answers into account, you can decide on the unique qualities you want to portray through your communications and messaging and devise a content strategy around them.

Consider Innocent Drinks: Their unique tone of voice is notorious in the marketing world. They use an informal, light-hearted tone to speak to their customers and often post quirky puns and blog posts.

One reason why Innocent’s tone of voice is so successful is that it is authentic. Being quirky and humorous is part of their company culture and how the company began. In turn, the brand's audience has had a positive reaction to its tone of voice.

3. Adapt based on the reason you’re communicating

It's important to moderate your brand’s tone of voice depending on the situation. You can still be authentic while adapting how much you push your brand’s personality. If you are handling complaints or important information, a more formal tone is necessary. If you are sharing general conversation and links to content, you can speak more informally.

Finally, when pushing a competition, event, or sharing good news, you can play with your language even more. Showing off your brand’s personality can attract attention and yield greater buzz.

Related: Learn more about crafting a crisis communications strategy.

4. Create a list of brand voice dos & don'ts

Even though adapting is important based on the situation, you don't want your tone of voice to meander all over the place. Avoid creating confusion among your customers by establishing a list of "Dos & Don'ts" when it comes to your communication style.

This not only helps establish a cohesive brand identity outwardly, it minimizes issues or uncertainty that may arise internally, when determining messaging among amongst your marketing, PR, and comms teams.

Some sample "Dos" could be:

Communicate in a warm, friendly tone of voice

Use classic, clean humor such as "dad jokes" and "puns"

Offer helpful advice and clear answers to questions, providing links to articles or explainers

Sample "Don'ts" could include:

Don't use complicated jargon when explaining a product

Don't use too much meme or niche humor

Don't act aloof or use pretentious language

5. Measure your success

So you have a tone of voice that is being implemented across all of your comms. Now it’s time to measure whether your customers are responding to it the way that you hoped. Meltwater's social listening platform can help you understand how the public is engaging with your brand over time. Try tracking six months of social engagements to get a good feel.

Next, analyze whether engagement has increased and whether that engagement is positive or negative. You can benchmark your social media channels before and after implementing a new tone of voice.

What to Avoid in Your Brand Tone of Voice

Here are some general rules of thumb to keep in mind when crafting and implementing your brands tone of voice.

Remember that tone can be wrongly interpreted

It can happen to the best of us: you send an ironic or sarcastic text, and the receiver misinterprets it. Likewise, it can be difficult to detect sarcasm in a Tweet or Facebook post. Unclear social media posts can leave you in a rather sticky situation, especially if the interpretation of the message causes offense or spreads false information.

Avoid using jargon

Abbreviations and industry talk may come naturally to you, but for most companies it's advisable to avoid using jargon not everyone receiving your external comms will understand. As a rule of thumb, keep your language as simple and unambiguous as possible.

Remember, it will take time for your tone of voice to impact your brand engagement. So don't worry if you don't see results right away!

Want to know more about how media monitoring can improve your brand's tone of voice?

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