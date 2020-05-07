As a social media or digital marketing professional, you probably spend a lot of time (or wish you had more time for) checking up on the latest Instagram algorithm update, current trending topics on social media, and watching webinars on content marketing during your day, right?

We know that as a busy marketer, your time is limited, and yet the amount of information and knowledge you need to do your job effectively is seemingly infinite given how quickly the digital marketing space moves.

That’s why we made a list of the top marketing podcasts you should be listening to to help sharpen your skills. Podcasts are a great option for distilling a lot of important information in one place, and the best part is, they can be listened to on the go! Whether you're commuting, at the gym, or on your lunch break, marketing podcasts are a nice solution for busy professionals.

Not sure where to start? Browse the below options for some ideas! 🎙️

The Best Overall Marketing Podcasts

Marketing has many niches but, for the most part, the end goal is the same. These podcasts are perfect for getting an inside look at the marketing industry as a whole, and also useful for those just starting out in their career.

Everyone Hates Marketers

Everyone Hates Marketers is a no-fluff, actionable podcast where listeners get unfiltered advice on how to generate more leads, customers, and long-term profits through proper marketing tactics.

Some episodes we recommend listening to:

The Art & Science of Marketing Campaigns that Speak to the Brain

How to Awaken the Fearless Marketer in You (3 Steps)

How to Come Up With Endless Unconventional Ideas

Marketing School

Looking for bite-size tips and talks on all aspects of marketing? Well that’s exactly what this marketing podcast provides. Run by SEO and marketing expert Neil Patel and business leader Eric Siu, they cover a multitude of topics such as content marketing, social media, email marketing, and SEO marketing.

Some episodes we recommend listening to:

The Optimal Way To Post To Social Daily

The Rise of De-Influencers

The AI Video Editor That Will 10x Your Content Creation

The Art of Online Business

Rick Mulready provides tips, strategic insights, case studies, and more to help build your business. Whether you are a freelancer aiming to optimize their side hustle or an entrepreneur trying to get your business off the ground, this podcast will help you learn how to do so by utilizing digital marketing channels.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

How To Build a Simple TikTok Sales Funnel Without a Large Following

Facebook/IG Ads: How Do You Know When You’re Ready to Scale?

The Invisible Struggle: Navigating Mental Health as an Entrepreneur

Marketing Over Coffee

If you don’t have time to commit to an hour-long, heady podcast, then this podcast is for you. Their short, punchy, and entertaining episodes look at current conversations in marketing with a refreshingly fun take.

Some episodes we recommend:

Marketing and Gaming with Chris Erb

We’re Augmenting Your Intelligence

The Agency Lifecycle

The Best Digital Marketing Podcasts

Digital marketing is the way of the future, combining the tools of tech with the fundamental storytelling tools of marketing. These podcasts are perfect for anyone in digital marketing, whether well-seasoned or just starting out!

Online Marketing Made Easy

Wondering how to grow your email list? Sell more products? Grow your customer base? Promote your products or services using Facebook ads?

As the host of this podcast, Amy Porterfield displays her broad range of marketing knowledge to answer some of the most commonly asked questions marketing professionals find themselves pondering. Porterfield’s podcast is one of the top-ranked digital marketing podcasts on even the most seasoned marketing pro’s list of worthwhile listens.

Episodes we recommend listening to:

Overwhelmed By Marketing Metrics? Learn Which Ones I Track & Why

ChatGPT, AI, & How To Use It In Your Marketing

Cut Through The Noise: How To Create A Unique Personal Brand

Perpetual Traffic

The Perpetual Traffic digital marketing podcast is hosted by Kasim Aslam & Ralph Burns. They discuss the ways you can maximize traffic to your website and increase conversions. If you’re looking to diversify and level up sales at your business then this could be the podcast for you.

Some episodes we recommend listening to:

How Much Should You Spend On Digital Advertising?

Why YouTube Ads Beats Facebook Ads Every Time With Aleric Heck

10 Proven Perpetual Traffic Nuggets For Driving More Traffic

Recode Decode

Silicon Valley journalist, Kara Swisher, hosts Recode Decode—a digital marketing podcast featuring tech experts discussing business, the tech industry, and how their big ideas will change the world. Swisher isn’t afraid to confront the biggest names in tech (Zuckerberg, Benioff, Dorsey) about the damage their platforms are causing around the world, which makes for some uncomfortable—but necessary— conversation.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Can A.I. Teach you to write better?

How Stitch Fix uses data to sell more clothes, and why CEO Katrina Lake hopes retail has a future

SiriusXM’s 360 strategy with CEO Jennifer Witz

Niche Pursuits

For those who are interested in expanding their brand or business through affiliate marketing, or even if you’re just looking for some inspiration from these scrappy tactics to apply to a larger corporate strategy, Niche Pursuits is for you.

This digital marketing podcast takes an hour-long deep dive each week into how niche site owners deal with day-to-day struggles and success.

Some episodes we recommend:

How Shaun Els Builds an SEO Content Strategy That Drives Conversations

How to Create High-Converting Affiliate Content That Also Ranks in Google

The SEO Strategies Cyrus Shepard Discovered After Analyzing 23 Million Internal Links

The Best Social Media Marketing Podcasts

The world of social media has grown and matured exponentially as a viable marketing tool, and new ways to use it for reaching consumers seem to arise daily. Here are a few social media marketing podcasts for staying relevant, knowing the important marketing trends, and using social media to the fullest for your marketing strategy.

Savvy Social Podcast

Calling all social media directors! Interested in understanding the “how” and “why” of social media marketing? Then you’ll want to tune in to this social media podcast! With organic reach on the decline, social marketers need to know every tactic available to help improve reach, and this podcast is a great way to learn about helpful hacks, trends, and up-to-date industry news.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Why Social Media Is Not Easy

Is The Social Media Algorithm Friend or Foe?

Own Your KPIs Like A RuPaul Drag Race All Star

Social Pros Podcast

Hear from the experts behind huge marketing campaigns for companies like Google, Reddit, and Zillow on how they use social media. This podcast is supported by renowned marketing website Convince & Convert, so it’s got some massive social proof behind it!

Some episodes we recommend:

How Brands Can Pass the Gen Z Social BS Test

How to Elevate and Empower Your Social Team

How to Weather Social Platform Shifts with Incredible Content

The Best Content Marketing Podcasts

Content marketers thrive on the challenge of building, diversifying, and promoting their content, but it can be easy to get lost in the weeds! These podcasts are perfect for finding inspiration, strengthening your SEO, and keeping up with all those algorithm changes.

Content Inc. Podcast

Hosted by the one and only Joe Pulizzi himself, founder of Content Marketing Institute, this is the north star of content marketing podcasts for beginners to well-seasoned pros alike.

A few episodes we recommend listening to:

When to Outsource: A Simple Guide

Time or Money: What's More Important?

Jay Clouse on the Science Behind Successful Content Creators

ProBlogger Podcast

If you want to grow your blog’s readership, Daren Rowse has you covered. For over a decade, Rowse has been sharing the ins and outs of how to build a better blog. This content marketing podcast is geared towards content marketers and copywriters interested in learning how to create compelling content, reach readers, strengthen engagement, and generate recurring revenue. So, listen up if you’re ready to take your blog to the next level!

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Evolve Don’t Revolve Your Blogging

The Secret to Building a Better Blog

3 Writing Tips That Helped Kelly Grow Her Readership by 500%

Copyblogger

Despite what you might think, this content marketing podcast isn’t only for content producers. Copyblogger delivers digital marketing, sales, and business advice…whenever and wherever you want it. For marketers looking to keep tabs on the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape, this is a must-listen.

The episodes we recommend listening to:

Here’s How To Spy On Your Competitors’ SEO

Case Study: How The Hustle And Other Newsletters Maximize Email Capture

Is Personal Brand Even Worth It?

