The 14 Best SEO Podcasts 2023

Search engine optimization (SEO) is a never-ending race — win or lose, you’re on to the next one before you can catch your breath. Marketers often find themselves in a rush to keep up with the latest trends and strategies. But as with many aspects of digital marketing, success is all about working smarter, not harder. Listening to a search engine optimization podcast is a great “hack” that can help you get ahead.

Rather than poring through countless articles, data, research, and content, marketers can listen to SEO podcasts to get bite-sized insights from industry experts. Get to know the current lay of the land, what’s trending, and what’s flat-out not working so you know where to direct your efforts.

Consider this your cheat sheet of the best 14 SEO podcasts in 2023 — start listening and learning:

Need some more content to get into the SEO game? Here are our reading recommendations: How to Write SEO Optimized Content, YouTube SEO Tips: How to Optimize Your Videos for Search, Your PR SEO Super Powers, Free Webinar: Harnessing PR to Drive SEO

The Search Engine Journal Show

The SEJ Show is hosted by Brent Csutoras and SEJ Founder Loren Baker, who cover a wide range of SEO topics and conduct in-depth interviews with industry experts.

The official podcast of Search Engine Journal, it’s the best resource for learning about Google algorithm updates, PPC ad compliance, content marketing, and the nitty-gritty details of paid ad campaigns and conversion optimization.

Listen to The Search Engine Journal Show on

Experts On The Wire

Hosted by SEO consultant Dan Shure, Experts on the Wire is a highly popular SEO podcast with more than 750,000 downloads to date.

Newcomers can access more than 120 episodes to learn more about SEO-related topics, trends, tactics, tools, and tips. Top names in SEO have appeared as guests, including Rand Fishkin, Annie Cushing, and Noah Kagan.

Listen to Experts On The Wire on

Search Engine Roundtable

Hosted by Barry Schwartz, this SEP SEO podcast covers the latest news and updates in the world of search engine optimization.

Listeners can expect roundups of recent search headlines related to Google and Bing, along with all things SEO, SEM, PPC, and organic content.

Recent episodes have also included perspectives and tips on AI content and tools.

Episodes are usually short (about 11-15 minutes or so), making it easy to work this podcast into your daily playlist.

Listen to the Search Engine Roundtable on

The Recipe for SEO Success

Hosted by Kate Toon, this podcast offers practical SEO advice you can put to work immediately.

There are also plenty of interviews with SEO experts who answer common questions. Kate and her guests share real case studies and data, vetted techniques and SEO tips, and advice on everything from link building to keyword research.

Listen to The Recipe for SEO Success on

The Best SEO Podcast: Unknown Secrets of Internet Marketing

Struggling to demystify search engine optimization? This weekly podcast unmasks some of these mysteries in a way that’s easy to understand. With more than 500 episodes to date, the podcast leaves nothing out when it comes to SEO talks. From beginner content to optimizing images and videos to avoid getting crushed in the rankings with every Google update, this is one of the most well-rounded and authoritative SEO podcasts you’ll listen to.

Listen to Unknown Secrets of Internet Marketing aka The Best SEO Podcast on

Women in Tech SEO Podcast (WTSPodcast)

The Women in Tech SEO Podcast is a bi-weekly podcast featuring women in the SEO space.

Spanning more than four seasons, each episode centers on a different guest and their first-hand experiences with search engine optimization.

From learning how to scale an agency to overcoming imposter syndrome, women help other women navigate the industry and expand their careers as SEO experts, consultants, agency owners, and content creators.

Listen to the Women in Tech SEO Podcast on

EDGE of the Web

Hosted by Erin Sparks, this weekly podcast covers SEO, digital marketing, and technology trends in the form of interviews with marketing and SEO experts.

A weekly news dive is a common format for the show, but you can also expect technical SEO episodes on schema, AI, E-E-A-T, and paid media.

Listen to EDGE of the Web on

The Authority Hacker Podcast

Hosted by Gael Breton and Mark Webster, this SEO podcast focuses on building authority websites and covers on-page and off-page SEO, content marketing, and online business strategies.

The premise here is all about growing a successful online business, and SEO gives website owners the visibility they need to compete.

By leveraging SEO and concepts like E-A-T and E-E-A-T, listeners can walk away with actionable insights to help them soar in the rankings.

Authority Hacker also has a popular YouTube channel for those who prefer visual conversations.

Listen to The Authority Hacker Podcast on

The SEO Rant

Top industry experts join host Mordy Oberstein (Head of SEO Branding at Wix) to discuss the current climate of search.

From finding the right keyword to how AI will impact SEO in the future, a diverse variety of speakers share their thoughts and experiences to shorten your own learning curve.

Reading Tips: Artificial Intelligence in Marketing, How Meltwater Uses AI, AI-Enabled Consumer Insights for Marketing Professionals

Listen to The SEO Rant on

SEO 101

From adding schema markup and structured data to getting Google’s Rich Snippets to leveraging ChatGPT to improve rankings, there’s a lot of food for thought in the SEO world.

The podcasters at SEO 101 take you back to the basics, where you can start your SEO journey on the ground floor. Quell the overwhelm by building foundational knowledge about search, from keyword selection to understanding analytics.

Find out how social media plays into an SEO strategy. Every episode helps you put search optimization into context so you can apply what you learn in a way that makes a difference.

Listen to the SEO 101 podcast on

The SEO Mindset Podcast

SEO isn’t for the faint of heart. It takes sheer willpower to commit to a strategy, take risks, and constantly create content — for people and algorithms alike.

The SEO Mindset Podcast is a great place to take a deep breath and get your mind back in the game without the pressure. Topics go a little broader than just search optimization to include things like professional development and personal success.

For those just starting a career in SEO or seasoned professionals who want to expand their careers, this podcast is a great addition to your weekly lineup.

Listen to The SEO Mindset Podcast on

Strategy Sessions Podcast

Eximo Marketing’s Andi Jarvis caters mostly to an audience of SEO managers and strategists with tips to become better marketers.

His guests come from companies like BBC, Accenture, JPMorgan, Nextdoor, and various agencies, consultancies, and universities.

By hearing from some of the world’s best marketers, listeners can gain instant inspiration for their own campaigns and apply the technical SEO aspect to help their ideas gain traction.

Listen to the Strategy Sessions Podcast on

Search Off the Record

Brought to you by Google itself, the Search Off the Record podcast gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the hub of SEO.

Hear directly from Google’s Search Relations team as they share details on current projects and their search console.

Get tips on how to get a new website to rank, how to use redirects, and topics like image SEO and crawl budgets. The team will also answer questions directly from users (such as those posted on social media).

Listen to Search Off the Record on

Webcology

The "Webcology" podcast is a show that focuses on topics related to digital marketing, SEO, and the overall landscape of the web. Hosted by Jim Hedger and Dave Davies, the podcast explores various aspects of online marketing, including search engine optimization, social media, content marketing, and industry trends.

The hosts discuss news, updates, and strategies that can help businesses and marketers navigate the ever-evolving world of digital marketing. They often invite industry experts and guests to share their insights and experiences, providing listeners with valuable information and practical advice.

Listeners can expect discussions on search engine algorithms, Google updates, online advertising platforms, content strategies, social media marketing, and other relevant topics that impact the web and online marketing practices.

Listen to the Webcology podcast on

How to Stay On Top of SEO Podcasts

In the current dynamic environment, the ability to embrace change and stay ahead of the curve becomes the differentiating factor between those who thrive and those who struggle to make their mark. Listening to an SEO podcast or digital marketing podcast is a great way to get a firm grasp of the industry. The expert interview approach gives you direct insights into what works, what doesn’t work, and what to do next so you can maximize your own efforts.

In addition to the list of search engine optimization podcasts above, Meltwater can help you find and monitor podcasts on any niche or topic. Podcasts offer great media opportunities to get your brand featured or to share your expert insights.

What’s more, our Meltwater media monitoring platform helps you stay ahead of your competitors by surfacing trends, themes, keywords, and other insights to use in your marketing strategies. Empower your brand from every angle in an ever-evolving landscape. Learn more when you request a demo by filling out the form below.