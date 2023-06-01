You’re not imagining it — technology is evolving faster than ever. To keep up with rapidly changing advancements in tech, listening to tech podcasts can help you stay in the know.

Technology podcasts give you bite-sized glimpses into the latest tech news and innovation. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or thinking of pursuing your own startup, listening to podcasts is a great way to gain thought-provoking insight into the state of the industry.

We’ve rounded up the 19 best technology podcasts you should be listening to in 2023. Add them to your playlist and start learning.

Table of Contents

This Week in Tech (TWiT)

This roundtable discussion podcast covers the week’s biggest technology stories. Hear directly from industry experts as they discuss all things tech, including AI, social media, industry forecasts, global trends, politics, and new policies that could affect the future of tech.

TWiT is arguably one of the most successful podcasts of its kind, with more than 928 podcast episodes and counting. New episodes are released every Sunday.

Stacks

For crypto fans everywhere, there’s the Stacks podcast.

Perfect for those who are curious about crypto or have already gone all-in, this podcast breaks down this somewhat-mysterious decentralized technology.

Learn how the most savvy investors are making money with Bitcoin, NFTs, and altcoins. Host Luke Martin invites experts from around the world to discuss blockchains, crypto trading, and other trends.

Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast

Consumer technology always has the power to inspire, surprise, and change our day-to-day lives as we know it. To learn more about the latest gadgets, there’s the Waveform tech podcast.

This niche podcast started as a YouTube channel featuring reviews of everything from smartphones to headsets to electric cars. The podcast continues with deep-dive episodes on a variety of consumer tech products, focusing on their features, costs, how they work, and whether they’re worth the money.

The Internet of Things Podcast (IoT Podcast)

Explore the world of connected devices, smart homes, and the Internet of Things.

From consumer products like smart displays and thermostats to industrial-level IoT, a connected life is the future for all of us. This podcast goes into great detail about current IoT news, analysis, products, and predictions for the future.

The CultCast

Apple iOS has captured more than half of the mobile market share.

To see why, listen no further than the CultCast podcast that covers all things Apple. From Apple news to rumors to the latest product developments, listeners can take an audio deep-dive into one of the world’s most illustrious brands. In true podcast fashion, there’s also plenty of speculation and a little humor involved.

Accidental Tech Podcast

Pacemakers, the Slinky, Play-Doh, super glue, chocolate chip cookies — some of the best things in life were made by accident. This podcast is no different.

Join three software developers as they discuss the latest news, developments, and trends in the tech industry, with a focus on Apple-related products.

Reply All

The internet is constantly expanding. It holds the world’s secrets and the largest collection of knowledge. To create a podcast around such a massive entity is quite an undertaking, but Gimlet’s Alex Goldman and Emmanuel Dzotsi were up to the task.

This uniquely original podcast explores internet culture and technology via interesting stories and interviews. Revel in everything from weird Wikipedia pages to stolen art to communities of chicken lovers. The show has announced some changes coming in June 2023, but you can still enjoy a backlog of more than 200 episodes.

The Upgrade by Lifehacker

There’s a life hack for everything these days. Sharing shortcuts to common tasks became a digital sensation some years ago and continues to be a core topic for content creators.

The Upgrade by Lifehacker turns this trend into an audio podcast by providing tips, tricks, and advice to improve your life. Technology is a big part of “life hacking,” and you might just stumble upon a game-changing piece of tech that you’d never think to Google yourself.

The Talk Show with John Gruber

Another fan favorite focused on all things Apple, The Talk Show with John Gruber features deep-dive conversations about the brand’s technology.

This top tech podcast features no shortage of guest appearances, covering everything from apps to movies to emojis and more, all of which somehow tie back to Apple. With the rise of generative AI, Apple’s rumored AR headset, and revelations about Apple security, there’s plenty more to talk about.

Clockwise

So many opinions, not enough time — the Clockwise podcast format puts this struggle to bed with a rapid-fire round table in less than 30 minutes.

Its compressed yet in-depth format makes this one of the top tech podcasts. Co-hosts Dan Moran and Mikah Sargent are joined by two tech industry experts on each episode, where they each speak about four tech-related topics. The strict time limit keeps the conversation focused and full of valuable takeaways.

The Content Mines

Social media has become a dominant force in its own category, but it remains an essential piece of the larger tech umbrella.

That’s why The Content Mines focuses exclusively on the social media side of tech. Social media (especially up-and-coming networks like TikTok) influence innovation in technology. Hear everything from the top trending Tweets, the hottest TikTok trends and dances, ever-changing influencer trends, and the go-to channels for marketing.

Overpriced JPEGs

NFTs enjoyed 15 minutes of fame, but the technology didn’t catch on as enthusiasts had hoped. Are they nothing more than overpriced JPEGs? That’s the question at the center of this podcast hosted by Carly Reilly, former finance director for Andrew Lang.

This question has given life to many related topics, and each tech podcast episode works to demystify the purpose and value of NFTs.

Mac Power Users

Loyal to the Mac? It’s no secret Macs are powerhouses in productivity, which helps to justify their higher price tags. The Mac Power Users Podcast helps you get even more for your money with expert tips and tricks.

Optimize workflows and extend your Mac’s life in a way that’s entertaining and informative.

TED Tech

If you love your daily dose of TED talks, you’ll be glad to know there’s a dedicated TED podcast for all things tech-related.

TED Tech provides an excellent resource to hear about virtual technologies, the Internet of Things, machine learning, cleaner energy, AI, and even space exploration, and how all of these things can work to improve our daily lives.

Each guest puts tech into perspectives we can understand, allowing us to see the full impact of technology in our day-to-day lives.

Darknet Diaries

There’s a dark side of the internet that the common user never visits.

Thanks to the Darknet Diaries podcast and host Jack Rhysider, you can explore its secrets from a safe distance. Hear true stories about the dark net, including hacking, cybercrime, shadow government activity, and security breaches.

Learn just how vulnerable your private information is and who can access it. See how what you share online can spread like wildfire. You may never surf the same.

The Changelog

For up-to-date info on open-source software, programming languages, and developer tools, you won’t find a better podcast than The Changelog.

Featuring interviews with prominent leaders in the tech world, each episode is dedicated to a specific software topic. It’s the best weekly audio news brief — without the fluff.

WSJ Tech News Briefing

The Wall Street Journal knows what people in tech are talking about. If you’re looking to stay ahead of top tech, this podcast drops new episodes every weekend.

They’re super short (10-15 minutes on average), giving you quick insights into news, policy debates, industry newcomers, tech companies, and more.

Thoughtworks

From following tech giants to discovering niche tech trends that are on the verge of blowing up, tech has a way of captivating us.

This podcast features senior leaders who talk about the most important tech trends today, from ChatGPT and machine learning to cutting-edge developments that will soon take over tech headlines.

a16z Podcast

Technology plays an important role in our culture and how we interact with the people and the world around us.

a16z host Andreessen Horowitz homes in on the technology and trends that directly impact daily living, particularly fintech, AI, and consumer tech.

Multiple new episodes are released each week.

