No matter how much money you have, personal finance is a basic life skill. Listening to finance podcasts can be a great way to learn tips and tricks that will keep more money in your pocket. You need to know how to manage your money and be able to afford life. Because let’s face it — life isn’t getting any cheaper.

To help you along your journey to financial independence, we’ve rounded up some of the best finance podcasts that offer real advice anyone can use.

Check them out for yourself and share them with a friend — it just might change your life!

The Dave Ramsey Show

Hosted by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey, this finance podcast provides money-related advice on budgeting, becoming debt-free, investing, and building wealth.

Ramsey has been sharing expert financial advice since 1988 when he first started offering financial counseling. Today, he’s authored numerous books and has a radio show where he teaches others to pay off debt.

Listen On:

Motley Fool Money

Motley Fool Money is a well-rounded finance-related podcast covering the latest financial news, stock market analysis, and investing strategies.

Host Chris Hill and investment analysts discuss individual stocks and market trends and interview notable guests. The Motley Fool offers advice for everyone, from fresh college grads looking to buy their first asset to families and retirees with an established portfolio.

Listen On:

The Money Guy Show

Hosted by Brian Preston and Bo Hanson, this finance podcast shares insights on personal finance, investing, tax planning, and wealth accumulation.

Engaging conversation and easy-to-follow information make this one of the best financial podcasts of its kind. Common topics cover taxes, retirement strategies, real estate investing, major purchases, and general finances.

Listen On:

Planet Money

Produced by NPR, this podcast explores the world of economics and finance through entertaining and thought-provoking stories.

It covers a wide range of topics, including global markets, entrepreneurship, and personal finance. The belief here is that any topic can be tied back to economics in some way, reinforcing the massive importance money and finances play in our lives.

Listen On:

Invest Like the Best

Hosted by Patrick O'Shaughnessy, this podcast features interviews with top investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

Learn about their personal investment strategies, market insights, and success stories.

The podcast promises boardroom insights you can’t get anywhere else. Listeners can learn how to better invest their time and money, particularly when it comes to starting and growing a business.

Listen On:

Millennial Investing

Millennials are a unique breed when it comes to just about anything. They grew up on the cusp of the technologies that have shaped our present day. They’re facing massive student loan debt and sky-high home prices. They’re having kids later in life and putting off major purchases because life’s expensive.

For Millennials to make it in today’s world, they can’t follow in their parents' footsteps. That’s why there’s the Millennial Investing podcast, one of the only financial podcasts that cater to the unique money challenges of Millennials. From teaching financial literacy that most never learned in school to navigating inflation and the stock market, all topics are targeted to a generation that’s ready for change.

Listen On:

Tip: Learn more about Marketing to Millennials & Gen-Z

Brown Ambition

A judgment-free zone for financial advice, Brown Ambition homes in on money challenges and strategies for women of color.

Part financial podcast and part lifestyle show, this female-hosted podcast interviews a wide range of guests to talk about debt, careers, and overcoming limiting beliefs. Women (especially women of color) face unique challenges when it comes to building wealth, and this podcast creates a safe space for all to learn, share, and grow.

Listen On:

DIY Money

The short and sweet shows on DIY Money are perfect for those who want bite-sized pieces of financial advice.

Listeners love the quality takeaways they get from each episode, which sounds more like a conversation with friends than a formal lecture. Topics cover a wide range, including money-saving advice, taking on debt, building equity, and more.

Listen On:

Ditch the Suits

If you’re looking for quick and simple financial insights, Ditch the Suits was made for you.

Shows are around 25 minutes long, making it easy to squeeze in a whole episode on your daily commute. They’re all about no-fluff financial talk, giving you real-life perspectives on questions straight from their listeners.

Listen On:

The Side Hustle Show

Side hustles have become a popular way to earn more money without taking on a second full-time job.

The Side Hustle Show is an excellent resource that covers all things related to side incomes, especially when it comes to turning your side hustle into your primary income source. The show totals more than 560 episodes, with new episodes released frequently.

Listen On:

Afford Anything

Hosted by Paula Pant, this financial podcast explores how to achieve financial independence and live life on your terms.

It covers topics like real estate investing, entrepreneurship, and mindset shifts to improve your financial situation.

Pant knows how to put money into perspective no matter your financial situation, then gives you practical, actionable advice you can put to work immediately.

Listen On:

Financial Independence Podcast

Also called the Choose FI podcast, this financial podcast focuses on achieving financial independence and early retirement.

It features interviews with individuals who have successfully reached financial independence and discusses strategies to attain that same freedom for yourself.

With more than 430 episodes and an endless number of guests, Choose FI inspires its listeners to make you feel like you can do it, too.

Listen On:

HerMoney

Hosted by best-selling author Jean Chatzky, the HerMoney financial podcast empowers women to take control of their finances.

From personal finance to career advancement, Chatzky and her guests tackle issues like budgeting, bill paying, investment advice, retirement planning, the gender wage gap, and other challenges unique to women. This is a must-listen podcast for women of all financial statuses!

Listen On:

Money for the Rest of Us

Hosted by J. David Stein, this finance podcast helps listeners navigate the world of personal finance and investing.

Stein is a professional financial planner and money master who has seen the ups and downs of the market over the years, and he knows the worry that comes with seeing your investments shrink.

His podcast episodes focus on investing without fear. New episodes are released every Wednesday.

Listen On:

The Indicator from Planet Money

Another podcast from NPR, this show provides short, daily episodes that examine economic trends.

What’s going on in the world at any given time directly impacts your finances, and this podcast gives you a rundown of the most important news stories you need to know about. New episodes come out each weekday afternoon.

Listen On:

Did you know? Podcast monitoring and social media monitoring tools like the Meltwater social listening suite can help you stay on top of financial trends.

How to Money

Created by two best friends, this personal finance podcast talks about all things money in ways that apply to daily life.

Listeners love the straightforward conversation between the co-hosts. They’ve created over 670 episodes to date, each one offering a combination of personal experiences, answers to listeners’ questions, money trends, tips, and more.

Listen On:

Smart Passive Income

The idea of passive income is alluring enough to warrant a listen, but the content you’ll hear in the SPI podcast will keep you coming back.

Hear straight from experts who have implemented passive income machines of their own and follow in their footsteps. You’ll hear the good, the bad, and the broke as entrepreneurs share what works and what doesn’t work in the passive income landscape.

Listen On:

The Bogleheads on Investing

Need evidence-based insights to strengthen your portfolio? This is precisely what makes The Bogleheads on Investing one of the best finance podcasts.

Inspired by the investment principles of John C. Bogle, founder of Vanguard and pioneer of index fund investing, the podcast explores a range of topics related to passive investing, low-cost index funds, and long-term wealth accumulation.

Listen On:

We Study Billionaires

Part of the Investor’s Network of podcasts, We Study Billionaires lives up to its name. The hosts interview and study famous billionaires to learn how they manage money and grow their wealth.

And even if you don’t have that kind of pocket change, you can apply those same strategies to grow your own bank accounts. The show has published over 550 episodes and counting, with new ones coming out weekly.

Listen On:

BiggerPockets Money

The BiggerPockets Money podcast is a popular personal finance podcast focused on building financial freedom.

Each hour-long episode is jam-packed with tips and expert insights to budget, plan for retirement, and pay off debt. BiggerPockets features several podcasts within its ecosystem, including real estate, the stock market, investments, and real estate investing for beginners.

Listen On:

Finding More of the Best Finance Podcasts with Meltwater

Discovering the best finance podcasts can be a huge break for your brand. Podcasts are always looking for expert guests to deliver helpful insights to their audience, which can give your brand exposure, too.

Social listening helps you find podcasts in the financial industry or other sectors so you can capitalize on more media opportunities. Learn more about the Meltwater Suite when you request a demo by filling out the form below.