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Sue Howe

Marketing Manager, Southeast Asia

Sue is the Marketing Manager for Southeast Asia. She has over seven years of marketing experience, working dynamically between client and agency environments for B2B and B2C organisations. She develops and executes the GTM strategy for each respective market segment and spearheads the programs through both online and offline channels to deliver impactful and successful campaigns.

2026 Digital Report Philippines

Marketing

Social Media Statistics in the Philippines [Updated 2026]

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Image of a ballot box

Marketing

Philippine Election 2025: Digital Insights & Social Media Impact

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Digital Report 2025 Singapore: Social Media Statistics

Marketing

Social Media Statistics in Singapore [Updated 2025]

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Marketing

2025 Social Media Statistics for Thailand

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Image of a ballot box

Marketing

Beyond the Ballot: What Singapore’s Digital Pulse Revealed During GE2025

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Top Instagram Influencers India

Marketing

The Top 10 Instagram Influencers in India

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Global Digital Report 2025 for India

Marketing

Social Media Statistics for India [Updated 2025]

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Social Media Trends & Habits in SEA_Blog

Marketing

Social Media Trends and Habits in Southeast Asia

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Global Digital Report 2024 for Malaysia

Marketing

Social Media Statistics for Malaysia [Updated 2024]

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Global Digital Report 2024 for Indonesia

Marketing

Social Media Statistics for Indonesia [Updated 2024]

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3D illustration of the YouTube logo next to the Malaysian flag for our blog with the top Malaysian YouTubers

Marketing

The Top 10 YouTubers and YouTube Influencers in Malaysia

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3D illustration of makeup and powder and the Indonesian flag for our blog with the top beauty influencers in Indonesia

Marketing

The Top 10 Beauty Influencers in Indonesia

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3D illustration of lipstick and the Filippino flag showcasing the top beauty influencers in the Philippines

Marketing

The Top 10 Beauty Influencers in the Philippines

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3D image of shopping bags with the Singaporean flag showcasing the top fashion influencers in Singapore

Marketing

The Top 10 Fashion Influencers in Singapore

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3D Illustration of food in an Instagram post as the title image for our blog with the top food influencers

Marketing

The Top 10 Food Influencers in Malaysia

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Illustration of the TikTok logo with the Malaysian flag and likes around it as the title image of our blog with the best TikTok influencers in Malaysia

Marketing

The 10 Top TikTok Influencers in Malaysia

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An illustration of likes and follows

Marketing

The Top 30 Instagram Influencers in Malaysia

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3D illustration of a hand holding a smartphone with the Singaporean flag and influencers around it as the header for our blog with the top Instagram influencers in Singapore.

Marketing

Top 15 Instagram Influencers in Singapore

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3D illustration of icons showcasing top Indonesian Youtubers in our list of the best Youtube influencers in Indonesia

Marketing

10 Top Indonesian YouTube Influencers

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3D illustration of an Instagram post with the Indonesian flag inside showcasing our list of the top Indonesian Instagram influencers

Marketing

10 Top Indonesian Instagram Influencers

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Illustration of different shapes and icons to demonstrate the Philippine media landscape

Marketing

Philippine Media Today: History, Definition, Types & Roles

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An illustration of different gadgets

Marketing

The Top 5 TikTok Influencers in the Philippines

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