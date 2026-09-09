Sue Howe
Marketing Manager, Southeast Asia
Sue is the Marketing Manager for Southeast Asia. She has over seven years of marketing experience, working dynamically between client and agency environments for B2B and B2C organisations. She develops and executes the GTM strategy for each respective market segment and spearheads the programs through both online and offline channels to deliver impactful and successful campaigns.
Marketing
Social Media Statistics in the Philippines [Updated 2026]
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Marketing
Philippine Election 2025: Digital Insights & Social Media Impact
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Marketing
Social Media Statistics in Singapore [Updated 2025]
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Marketing
2025 Social Media Statistics for Thailand
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Marketing
Beyond the Ballot: What Singapore’s Digital Pulse Revealed During GE2025
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Marketing
The Top 10 Instagram Influencers in India
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Marketing
Social Media Statistics for India [Updated 2025]
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Marketing
Social Media Trends and Habits in Southeast Asia
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Marketing
Social Media Statistics for Malaysia [Updated 2024]
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Marketing
Social Media Statistics for Indonesia [Updated 2024]
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Marketing
The Top 10 YouTubers and YouTube Influencers in Malaysia
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Marketing
The Top 10 Beauty Influencers in Indonesia
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Marketing
The Top 10 Beauty Influencers in the Philippines
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Marketing
The Top 10 Fashion Influencers in Singapore
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Marketing
The Top 10 Food Influencers in Malaysia
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Marketing
The 10 Top TikTok Influencers in Malaysia
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Marketing
The Top 30 Instagram Influencers in Malaysia
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Marketing
Top 15 Instagram Influencers in Singapore
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Marketing
10 Top Indonesian YouTube Influencers
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Marketing
10 Top Indonesian Instagram Influencers
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Marketing
Philippine Media Today: History, Definition, Types & Roles
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Marketing
The Top 5 TikTok Influencers in the Philippines
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