Influencer marketing
The only influencer marketing solution that learns your brand's DNA
Powered by personalized AI, end-to-end influencer marketing solution builds an intelligence layer around your brand — learning from your briefs, campaigns, and results to drive smarter decisions at every stage.
The World’s Leading Brands Trust Meltwater Influencer Marketing
Leading brands use Meltwater influencer marketing capabilities within Meltwater to move beyond spreadsheets, eliminate agency blind spots, and build performance-driven creator programs.
Validated outcomes
Don’t stop at comparing features. Start comparing outcomes.
Independent research confirms that Meltwater helps teams increase ROI, reduce cost, and automate the work that slows campaigns down.
307% ROI
Do more than find creators. Triple your investment.
$939K saved
Reduce influencer and creator costs with smarter execution and automation.
80%+
Efficiency boost — automate the busywork and focus on strategy.
Built for every team
A complete, ROI-proving suite for every strategy
Meltwater global flexes to fit your team’s goals—whether you need global governance, client-ready reporting, or direct revenue attribution.
Global enterprises
Reclaim control with centralized governance, HQ dashboards, and unified visibility across markets.
Agency
Move faster across clients with scalable workflows, tailored discovery, and ready-to-share reporting.
E-commerce teams
Connect creators to commerce with discount code tracking and real-time revenue attribution.
“We use Meltwater´s Influencer Marketing Platform almost every day to search for micro and nano influencers.”
Gareth Crew
Social and Digital Communications Lead EMEA at Canon
$9,000
in saved agency fees in one week
37%
campaign performance increase identified and quantified
How it works
Find high-impact partners, not just high follower counts
Meltwater’s AI engine learns your brand and helps you discover creators who fit your goals, content style, and audience—so every decision gets smarter from the start.
Start with a brief or prompt about your brand persona, ideal creator style, target audience, and campaign goals.
Meltwater surfaces relevant creators from a 30M+ database based on your brand fit, content relevance, and audience signals.
Generate personalized communication and manage follow-up with insights tailored to your workflow.
Ready to build a performance-driven influencer program?
Discover authentic creators, manage campaigns end-to-end, and prove influencer ROI with Meltwater.
Influencer marketing FAQs
Meltwater influencer marketing, proves ROI through comprehensive performance metrics including engagement rates, reach, and Estimated Media Value (EMV). Meltwater influencer marketing capabilities include campaign-level reporting showing engagement, conversions, and sales attribution through Shopify integration. You can track which influencers and specific posts generate the most sales and calculate true campaign ROI.
Yes. Through the Meltwater influencer marketing Shopify integration, you can track sales conversions via unique discount codes and tracking links. The platform shows which influencers drive the most sales, with last-click attribution and detailed conversion data per campaign.
Meltwater influencer marketing includes bot detection that analyzes account activity levels, dormancy patterns, and flags suspicious follower spikes. The platform features a "True Reach" metric that calculates actual audience reach beyond follower counts, accounting for views and genuine engagement rather than just follower numbers.
Yes, extensively. Meltwater influencer marketing's creator database of 30 includes nano influencers (500-5K followers) through mega influencers. You can filter by influence level and engagement rate to find niche, micro-influencers who often have highly engaged audiences.
Yes. Meltwater is a full-cycle influencer marketing management solution that covers discovery and vetting, campaign management, centralized communications, content approval workflows, payment processing, product gifting, and comprehensive reporting.
Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution combines the world's largest creator database (30M+ profiles) with enterprise-grade campaign management, AI-powered discovery, fraud detection, e-commerce integrations, and unified reporting—all within the Meltwater media intelligence ecosystem. Unlike standalone tools, Meltwater connects influencer performance to broader PR, social, and competitive intelligence for strategic decision-making.
Agencies actively use the Meltwater influencer marketing platform for multiple clients, with the ability to download and customize reports.
For ecommerce measurement, Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution, integrates with Shopify and WooCommerce, and also offers a proprietary tracking pixel for other ecommerce platforms. This enables revenue attribution and helps connect influencer activity directly to sales and measurable performance.
Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution, offers robust global coverage with particularly strong data in North America, Europe, Latin America, and growing markets in APAC and MEA. We support influencer discovery and campaign management in 190+ countries, with localized search capabilities in dozens of languages to help you find region-specific micro and nano influencers.
Klear, Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution, offers integrated payment processing through partnerships with Tipalti and Gigapay. This enables brands to pay creators globally in their local currency with automated tax compliance. Brands can also upload contracts, set payment milestones, and manage invoicing directly within the platform, eliminating the need for separate financial tools.