Social Media Trends and Habits in Southeast Asia

Note: This blog is based on the Global Digital Report 2024 – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. See Simon Kemp's article about The Changing World of Digital in 2024. Download the Global Digital Report 2024 and the Global Digital Report 2023 for free.

The social media landscape in Southeast Asia is among the most dynamic in the world, where being online is deeply embedded into daily life. For businesses, understanding social media trends in Southeast Asia is key to crafting effective campaigns. Success lies not just in knowing where audiences are active but also in understanding why they engage—whether to connect, discover products, or make purchases—as Southeast Asia’s unique cultural dynamics shape online behavior.

Southeast Asia's rapid internet and mobile usage growth sets it apart as a young and digitally savvy social media market. Globally, people spend an average of 3 hours and 45 minutes daily on the internet via their mobile phones. Comparatively, social media users in Southeast Asia far exceed this average, with countries like the Philippines (5 hours and 30 minutes), Thailand (4 hours and 56 minutes), Malaysia (4 hours and 39 minutes), and Indonesia (4 hours and 32 minutes) leading the pack. Ultimately, mobile devices are an extension of Southeast Asian social media users' fingertips.

Table of Contents

Key platforms driving social media trends in Southeast Asia

Facebook and Instagram remain dominant in Southeast Asia's social media landscape, while TikTok steadily rises to complete the trio of the most popular platforms in the region. With 64.3% of Southeast Asians actively using social media, these platforms are integral in creating digital engagement in Southeast Asia.

Facebook leads the pack due to its vast user base and engagement. Facebook ads reach 17.2% of all Southeast Asians, with staggering engagement among users aged 18+. The Philippines leads with a remarkable 113% reach, followed by Vietnam (101%), Malaysia (85.8%), Thailand (84.3%), and Singapore (72.2%). This trend reflects Facebook’s staying power and the common practice of managing multiple accounts for personal, business, or niche interests. Vietnam stands out further, with users averaging 24 hours and 11 minutes on Facebook each month, showcasing their reliance on the social media platform.

Instagram also continues to be popular in the social media scene. Ads on Instagram reach 59.2% of adults in Singapore, 55% in Malaysia, 46.4% in Indonesia, and 30.3% in Thailand—exceeding the global average of 28.1%. While Instagram traditionally finds more significant success in developed Western nations, Singapore’s highly developed digital economy explains its dominance here.

Meanwhile, TikTok continues to thrive with its engaging short-form content. Indonesia (40 minutes, 34 seconds), the Philippines (40 minutes, 3 seconds), Malaysia (39 minutes, 43 seconds), and Thailand (35 minutes, 29 seconds) rank among the top globally in monthly TikTok usage. The shift toward video-centric platforms marks a significant social media trend in Southeast Asia; TikTok’s endless short-form content conveyor belt continues to be a massive hit among audiences across the region.

The social media users in Southeast Asia go beyond scrolling, using platforms for communication, sharing, and connecting with loved ones. It’s a space to discuss local news, share funny videos, and stay in touch. Messaging apps like WhatsApp are vital, especially in Indonesia, which logs 1,374.3 monthly WhatsApp sessions—well above the global average of 930 and the second highest worldwide.

Emerging social media trends in Southeast Asia

Filipinos spend an average of 3 hours and 33 minutes daily on social media, followed by Indonesia (3:08), Malaysia (2:47), and Thailand (2:29), all well above the global average of 2:19. Beyond connecting with loved ones, social media is reshaping shopping, fueling a social commerce boom. It’s a powerful tool for discovering, engaging, and reaching untapped markets, giving brands valuable moments to make an impression each minute a user is online.

The numbers back it up: Southeast Asian social media users are setting the global standard for online shopping. Thailand tops the world in weekly online purchases, with 66.6% of internet users shopping online, followed closely by the Philippines (59.7%), Malaysia (59.6%), Vietnam (59%), and Indonesia (56%). These figures demonstrate social commerce's importance, offering convenience for essential purchases and inspiring impulse buys through well-timed ads. Social media is no longer just a space for connection—it’s a marketplace anyone can access anytime.

Beyond facilitating transactions, social media in Southeast Asia plays a crucial role in product research and brand discovery. Vietnam leads this trend, with 83% of users conducting research via social platforms, followed by Indonesia (82.1%), the Philippines (79.4%), and Malaysia (73.9%). Social commerce is the new form of window shopping for consumers — if your marketing campaigns are eye-catching and compelling, you’re likely to convert browsers into buyers.

How businesses can adapt to social media trends in Southeast Asia

As Southeast Asians increasingly turn to social media for brand discovery and research, businesses must tailor their social commerce strategies with features like in-app shopping, free delivery, vouchers, and discounts to drive engagement and build trust in seamless, convenient shopping.

Localization such as creating segmented ads, researching strategic influencer partnerships, understanding your audience's preferences, and aligning with cultural distinctions can make all the difference in Southeast Asia's saturated markets. The Philippines leads globally in influencer engagement, with 44.6% of adults following influencers on social media. Indonesia (31.1%), Malaysia (28.7%), and Thailand (24.1%) also demonstrate strong tendencies to follow opinion leaders, making influencer marketing a powerful driver of sales. Collaborating with influencers who make sense for your brand allows businesses to create authentic campaigns that build personal and relatable connections.

With the preference for mobile shopping in Southeast Asia, brands must optimize for mobile-first experiences with visually appealing ads, easy navigation, and seamless checkout. Ultimately, prioritizing convenience and authenticity is key to capturing and retaining Southeast Asia’s engaged online audiences.

How Meltwater keeps brands ahead of social media

Succeeding in Southeast Asia’s ever-evolving social media landscape requires more than intuition—it requires data-driven strategies and real-time insights. Meltwater equips brands with the tools to stay ahead by tapping into the latest social media conversations and trends across Southeast Asia.

With Meltwater’s comprehensive social listening capabilities, businesses can monitor discussions on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, analysing key trends, consumer sentiment, and competitor activities to refine their social commerce strategies. Meltwater helps businesses connect authentically with Southeast Asia’s social media users by identifying influencers, optimizing mobile content, and leveraging localized insights to craft impactful campaigns.

