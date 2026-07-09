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Press Release
Meltwater Expands Access to Meltwater MCP Bringing Actionable Intelligence Into the AI Tools Teams Already Use
Meltwater adds a new set of MCP tools that allow AI assistants to take action inside the Meltwater platform.
Press Release
Meltwater Wins 2026 PRWeek Global Award for “Best PR Software or AI Platform”
Meltwater has been awarded the PRWeek Global Award for Best PR Software or AI Platform, recognizing the company’s leadership.
Press Release
LinkedIn is the #2 most-cited source in AI answers, new Meltwater report finds
Meltwater released new research showing LinkedIn is the #2 most cited source by AI models, second only to YouTube.
Press Release
Meltwater Unveils Mid-Year Release, Delivering Actionable Intelligence Across Media, Social and AI Signals
Meltwater announced its 2026 Mid-Year Product Release, designed to empower organizations to move beyond monitoring.
Press Release
Meltwater Expands YouTube Integration to Improve Creator Decisions and Campaign Performance
Meltwater announced an expanded partnership with YouTube, bringing verified YouTube data powered by YouTube’s Creator Partnerships API.
Press Release
Meltwater and YouGov Release Global Report on Consumer Perception of Generative AI
The new study analyzed consumer attitudes toward generative AI highlighting a desire for brands to lead with transparency.
In The News
PR News: What Meltwater Data Reveals About Bieber's Coachella Resonance
Meltwater’s analysis showed how audience engagement during Justin Bieber's show was driven by nostalgia and emotional resonance.
In The News
Business Insider: Meltwater Data Showed Anthropic’s Super Bowl Ad Outperformed OpenAI’s
Meltwater Data Showed Anthropic’s Super Bowl Ad Outperformed OpenAI’s. Read the full story in the news.
In The News
Wall Street Journal: What Social Intelligence Says About Super Bowl Ads
Meltwater data revealed Super Bowl viewers favored nostalgic, celebrity-filled commercials over AI product campaigns.
In The News
Marketing Dive: How Brands Played It Safe at the Super Bowl
Meltwater data reveals audience reaction to Super Bowl ads. Meltwater Media Intelligence Analyzes Super Bowl Ad Sentiment
In The News
PR News: Meltwater Shows AI Ads Face Skepticism at Super Bowl 2026
Meltwater was highlighted in PR News for its insight into audience reactions during the Super Bowl.
In The News
Wall Street Journal: How Brands Can Adapt to AI-Driven Search
Meltwater CEO John Box explains how Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) helps brands maintain visibility & control across AI search & LLMs.
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