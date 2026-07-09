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Press Release

Meltwater Expands Access to Meltwater MCP Bringing Actionable Intelligence Into the AI Tools Teams Already Use

Meltwater adds a new set of MCP tools that allow AI assistants to take action inside the Meltwater platform.

July 2026

Press Release

Meltwater Wins 2026 PRWeek Global Award for “Best PR Software or AI Platform”

Meltwater has been awarded the PRWeek Global Award for Best PR Software or AI Platform, recognizing the company’s leadership.

May 2026

Press Release

LinkedIn is the #2 most-cited source in AI answers, new Meltwater report finds

Meltwater released new research showing LinkedIn is the #2 most cited source by AI models, second only to YouTube.

May 2026

Press Release

Meltwater Unveils Mid-Year Release, Delivering Actionable Intelligence Across Media, Social and AI Signals

Meltwater announced its 2026 Mid-Year Product Release, designed to empower organizations to move beyond monitoring.

May 2026

Press Release

Meltwater Expands YouTube Integration to Improve Creator Decisions and Campaign Performance

Meltwater announced an expanded partnership with YouTube, bringing verified YouTube data powered by YouTube’s Creator Partnerships API.

April 2026

Press Release

Meltwater and YouGov Release Global Report on Consumer Perception of Generative AI

The new study analyzed consumer attitudes toward generative AI highlighting a desire for brands to lead with transparency.

April 2026

In The News

PR News: What Meltwater Data Reveals About Bieber's Coachella Resonance

Meltwater’s analysis showed how audience engagement during Justin Bieber's show was driven by nostalgia and emotional resonance.

April 2026

In The News

Business Insider: Meltwater Data Showed Anthropic’s Super Bowl Ad Outperformed OpenAI’s

Meltwater Data Showed Anthropic’s Super Bowl Ad Outperformed OpenAI’s. Read the full story in the news.

February 2026

In The News

Wall Street Journal: What Social Intelligence Says About Super Bowl Ads

Meltwater data revealed Super Bowl viewers favored nostalgic, celebrity-filled commercials over AI product campaigns.

February 2026

In The News

Marketing Dive: How Brands Played It Safe at the Super Bowl

Meltwater data reveals audience reaction to Super Bowl ads. Meltwater Media Intelligence Analyzes Super Bowl Ad Sentiment

February 2026

In The News

PR News: Meltwater Shows AI Ads Face Skepticism at Super Bowl 2026

Meltwater was highlighted in PR News for its insight into audience reactions during the Super Bowl.

February 2026

In The News

Wall Street Journal: How Brands Can Adapt to AI-Driven Search

Meltwater CEO John Box explains how Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) helps brands maintain visibility & control across AI search & LLMs.

February 2026

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