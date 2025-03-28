The Top 10 Instagram Influencers in India

In a world where social media reigns supreme, influencers who charm millions and set trends nationwide are reshaping India's digital landscape. From Bollywood stars and sports icons to trailblazing digital entrepreneurs, these top 10 Instagram influencers in India are reinventing what it takes to be an innovator in modern society. Their content, which ranges from film promotions and family experiences to comic skits and entrepreneurial concepts, demonstrates that Instagram is more than entertainment: it's a platform where creativity and social relevance meet.

This piece tells the stories of these larger than life individuals: It celebrates their authenticity, adaptability, and never-ending drive to develop new ideas that continue to inspire and engage Indians all over the country:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most famous athletes in the world and arguably India's top active cricketer. A national hero and global sports icon, his immense popularity is reflected in his 270 million Instagram followers—not only the highest in India but also one of the highest on Instagram itself. Virat, a relentless competitor on the pitch, has built an international fanbase because of his infectious passion and exceptional talent.

His Instagram feed demonstrates strong interest from prominent brands seeking collaboration His posts showcase various sponsorships that align with Virat's sporty yet stylish demeanour. These endorsements range from credit cards and travel services to healthy beverages, plant-based foods, eyeglasses, and more. Additionally, he promotes these products authentically, often sharing insights about his health and lifestyle to support his endorsements as India's top Instagram influencer in terms of follower count.

Shraddha Kapoor

With 94.1 million followers on Instagram, Bollywood megastar Shraddha Kapoor is among India's most popular influencers. She shot to fame after landing a breakout role in Aashiqui 2, and her warm personality and easygoing charisma have made her a household name in Indian cinema ever since. Shraddha's Instagram account is the ideal combination of glamour and simplicity, whether she's wowing fans with her dancing talents and red-carpet couture or posting selfies and social media trends from her home.

Additionally, she's known to be an outspoken environmentalist, often speaking out on important global issues while being a philanthropist. Shraddha Kapoor’s down-to-earth nature contrasts her star power, making her a much-loved figure throughout the country. As she candidly admits, she lacks a formal social media strategy; her genuine nature resonates deeply, explaining her widespread popularity.

Deepika Padukone

Beyond her work in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone now has 80.3 million Instagram followers, making her one of India's top Instagram influencers and beloved personalities. Her impact extends beyond blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, including worldwide luxury brand endorsements, startup financing, and mental health awareness. She promotes emotional well-being via her LiveLoveLaugh Foundation, and her Instagram is a mix of high fashion, label promotions, and dialogues on mental resilience.

Deepika Padukone switched gears from badminton to modelling and eventually movies after being born to Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Since entering the entertainment industry, she has become a global ambassador for luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and helped launch the American skincare line 82°E. Furthermore, her venture capital company backs businesses in various industries, including food tech and pet care. Whether promoting her latest film, walking the Cannes red carpet, or talking about sensitive mental health topics—Deepika’s Instagram feed is an excellent example of combining star power with real purpose. This package makes her one of India's top 10 Instagram influencers and a global icon.

Tip: Learn more about the Meltwater social influencers platform and read about how to find the right influencer to partner with.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's longtime stars, has 69.8 million Instagram followers and is affectionately known as "Bhai" by his admirers. This nickname, meaning "brother," reflects his appeal as one of India's most popular Instagram influencers. His honest, raw personality, coupled with his versatility in playing the hero in big-budget action films and humble family man in slice-of-life stories, are two things that keep people hooked on him.

Salman is well-known for more than only his film roles; he is also a generous philanthropist. His "Being Human" organisation supports causes related to education and healthcare. He frequently showcases his commitment by wearing the brand's apparel and advocating causes he cares about, which speaks to his fans. His Instagram account blends movie promos, event appearances, fitness regimens, and daily life, making him relatable to the average Indian social media user.

People who love Salman's mix of confidence and straightforwardness follow him on Instagram, whether he's promoting a new masala film or supporting his other big-name actors.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar symbolises charm, charisma, and character in the Bollywood scene. Before he became famous, Akshay Kumar lived and worked as a server in Bangkok while studying martial arts. He rose to stardom in the '90s due to his acting talents and magnetic onscreen presence. His roles in films like Welcome and Pad Man have shown that he is a master of comedic timing in addition to his action films’ dangerous stunts, which he continues to do himself! His works show that his acting range goes across the spectrum; he can ace any role, no matter the genre.

The new Indian action flick Sky Force was just one of Akshay's many projects that he often promotes to his 67.3 million Instagram followers. His star-studded background supports his enormous social following since his Instagram account mostly features updates on all the media projects in which he has participated, including music videos, TV episodes, and more. He is a loving dad who often posts about sweet times with his wife, author, and former actress Twinkle Khanna. Akshay combines career and family as one of India's top Instagram influencers — and his fans love him for this.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is so much more than "the cricketer's wife"; she has 68.7 million Instagram followers to back her up. Though she enjoys the benefits of being married to India's most popular Instagram user, Virat Kohli, Anushka has made a name for herself as a leading voice in the beauty, fashion, and design industries. She posts chic brand endorsements, photos of her life with Virat and everyday snippets.

With her debut alongside fellow top Indian influencer Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Anushka established her mark in Bollywood before taking on the influencer world. She went on to star in critically acclaimed films like Sultan and PK and became one of Bollywood's youngest producers at 25. Outside the spotlight, she is well-known for her charitable work; she even sold a movie costume to raise money for areas of India hit by floods! From sharing her love of films (The Shawshank Redemption is at the top of her list) to showing her support for her husband's cricket team, Anushka's Instagram feed exudes true passion and star power, hallmarks of a top social media influencer in India.

Tip: Take a look at the Top Beauty Influencers to Inspire You and the Top Global Fashion Influencers to Inspire You

Shah Rukh Khan

When most people in India think about Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is the first name that they associate it with. His 47.8 million Instagram followers prove his renowned status as an actor who has attracted audiences in India for decades. The legendary Shah Rukh Khan, who rose from his modest beginnings in television serials to become one of India's most beloved film stars, is highly regarded by his compatriots. As a leading Instagram influencer in India, he uses the platform to promote his latest film projects and share glimpses of his family and vacations.

Beyond his successful films and accolades, his likeable personality and a genuine rapport with fans are why he is adored as an influencer. Furthermore, his influence is not limited to the film industry; he is an active philanthropist, particularly in children's health and education, and a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders cricket franchise in India. Shah Rukh Khan is a magnetic personality, whether he is captivating an audience onscreen or motivating them to follow their passions - and solidifying his position as one of India's top Instagram influencers.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has consistently been recognised for his impressive acting range in Bollywood, earning fans in India and gaining 47 million Instagram followers throughout his storied career. He first stole audiences’ hearts with his debut role as the archetypal love hero in Ishq Vishk. Since then, Shahid has appeared in over 20 films, taking on various roles through multi-layered performances such as those in Kaminey, Haider, and Padmaavat, consistently defying expectations as a Bollywood mainstay.

Throughout his varied career acting in Masala films, Shahid continues to push his boundaries, embodying a spectrum of characters—from lighthearted romantics to complex antiheroes and deeply troubled individuals. Like many Bollywood stars, his Instagram feed is packed with promos for his latest projects, such as the 2025 action thriller “Deva”, and clips showcasing his dancing skills and infectious energy.

Ajey Nagar

Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, is known for his sarcastic humour and bold roasting style, which has earned him over 22.1 million Instagram followers. One of the pioneers who popularised roast videos in the country, CarryMinati became famous for his trademark blend of everyday language—including unapologetic swearing—and biting criticism. His viral TikTok takedowns, particularly, have become a phenomenon across social media in India.

His Instagram feed reflects his dynamic online presence, featuring brief yet engaging clips from his comedy sketches, live snippets from his gaming sessions, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into his creative process. He has built a strong following among younger Indians who appreciate raw humour, as his material is refreshingly unfiltered and honest. His relatable persona fosters a parasocial connection with his audience as if he is a close friend who shares your sense of humour and understands your inside jokes, which has become a nationwide phenomenon.

Despite varying perspectives on his style, his authenticity and willingness to push creative boundaries have cemented his popularity as a top Instagram influencer in India. His recent posts included appearance alongside global YouTube sensation, Mr. Beast.

Harsh Beniwal

If you're a fan of India-centric comedic sketches, you've likely encountered Harsh Beniwal's work. One of India's most beloved comedy content creators, Harsh has a significant following on YouTube, with his popularity seeping through to Instagram with his 6.7 million followers. He has shown that a good screenplay and comedic timing can win over viewers with his videos, which often include sympathetic characters and slapstick humour, which have amassed millions of views and laugh emojis on their respective comment sections.

Harsh is well-known not just on the internet but also in Bollywood. His increasing acting versatility was displayed in his most recent co-starring role with Shivangi Joshi in the MX Player Heartbeats, a medical drama. The humorous style of Harsh remains relatable and fresh regardless of whether he is depicting real-life situations or exaggerated cultural household scenes. His appeal lies in his authentic approach, combined with his talent for creating humorously relatable content. Watching one of his sketches is guaranteed to lift your spirits. All this has led to Harsh Beniwal being one of India's top 10 Instagram influencers.

How Meltwater Can Help You Optimise Your Influencer Marketing Strategy in India

India's top Instagram influencers are instrumental in reshaping India's digital legacy while sharing its rich culture worldwide. They push boundaries, spark trends, and share authentic moments that show true impact comes from staying socially relevant. In essence, Instagram serves as a platform not only for entertainment—it’s about inspiring the next generation of content creators and fostering meaningful online engagements.

Meltwater’s AI-driven all-in-one platform can help marketing and communications teams navigate a fragmented content landscape. At the same time, our Social Influencer Hub provides analysis and reporting to help you determine the effectiveness and continually refine your influencer marketing programs.

If you’d like more information about how you can manage creator relationships from contracting to content curation while measuring the ROI of your influencer campaigns in India and all over the world, contact us today to learn more: