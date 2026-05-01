Media Relations
End-to-end media relations for modern PR teams
PR has changed. Your tools should too. Move faster, reach the right journalists with more precision, and connect outreach to measurable impact in one platform.
Connect media relations real business impact
Move from idea to outreach faster
Meltwater helps PR teams build smarter lists, personalize pitches faster, and manage outreach without slowing down the workflow.
- Build media lists faster
- Personalize outreach at scale
- Reduce manual admin
- Keep teams aligned
Manage journalist relationships more strategically
Go beyond static contact lists with refreshed journalist profiles, outreach history, and better context for every interaction.
- Unified journalist profiles
- Outreach history in one place
- Beat and role change alerts
- Avoid duplicate pitching
Track every pitch and prove PR impact
Connect outreach activity to coverage, engagement, and reporting so stakeholders can see what’s working and what it delivered.
- Track opens and clicks
- Monitor secured coverage
- Measure share of voice
- Build executive-ready reports
Keep ownership without losing flexibility
Bring media relations in-house with more visibility, stronger governance, and workflows that still support collaboration across teams or agencies.
- Own contacts and results
- Govern shared access
- Reduce vendor dependency
- Collaborate with confidence
Features
A complete intelligence toolkit
Custom scoring
Define what impact means for your organization.
Spike detection
Automatically flag unusual activity and coverage shifts.
Sentiment analysis
Understand tone and narrative movement at scale.
Comparative reports
Benchmark performance against competitors and industry.
AI overviews
Summarize complex coverage into clear executive briefs.
AI assistant
Ask questions and surface insights in real time.
Real impact, proven in practice
See how teams use Media Intelligence to turn coverage into measurable business results.
"Meltwater has been a fantastic partner for our CNSI team. They're there every step of the way, making sure that we are knowledgeable about what Meltwater can do for us.”
Nicole Wilkins
Director of Strategic Communications, CNSI at UCLA
Make media relations faster, smarter, and easier to prove
Explore how Meltwater connects discovery, outreach, monitoring, and reporting in one platform.
PR is more than just list building
Media relations has moved beyond static databases and press release blasts. Today’s PR teams are expected to move faster, prove measurable impact, and deliver executive-ready insight in an increasingly AI-shaped media landscape.
One connected workflow
From discovery to coverage in one media relations platform
Meltwater connects the full PR workflow—from finding the right journalists to measuring coverage and reporting ROI—without cutting and pasting between disconnected systems.
Discover the right journalists
Use AI-powered search to find best-fit contacts using your pitch or key messages.
Build smarter media lists
Organize contacts with labels, filters, and contact update alerts.
Send personalized outreach
Send personalized or mass emails directly from the platform.
Track engagement & coverage
Identify visibility gaps and outperform competitors across markets.
Measure PR impact
Measure share of voice, campaign momentum, and connect outreach to earned media outcomes.
Report to leadership
Deliver executive-ready dashboards that prove PR ROI.
Trusted by Global Brands to Modernize Their PR Workflow
Leading brands use Meltwater’s media relations platform to replace spreadsheets, reduce agency dependency, and connect outreach directly to measurable results.
EXECUTIVE REPORTING
Streamline media outreach and save hours
Manual outreach slows teams down. Meltwater helps PR teams draft faster, target more precisely, and manage outreach workflows from one platform.
- Build media lists faster
- Personalize at scale
- Coordinate across teams
- Reduce outdated contacts
Why Brands Choose Meltwater
Built for teams that need more than media databases
Many tools offer media databases. Few deliver a unified PR workflow.
Traditional PR Tools
Meltwater Media Relations
Ready to transform your media relations strategy?
See how Meltwater helps PR teams move faster, personalize outreach, and prove measurable impact in one connected workflow.
Meltwater Media Relations FAQs
A traditional media database helps you find contacts. Meltwater provides a complete media relations platform, including AI-powered journalist discovery, outreach tracking, monitoring integration, and executive reporting. It connects discovery to measurable impact.
Yes. Meltwater allows you to track individual open rates, clicks, and bounce types directly within the Outreach workflow
Meltwater combines journalist discovery, outreach, monitoring, AI assistance, and cross-product integration in one platform. Many competitors require separate tools for monitoring or analytics, while Meltwater provides a unified workflow.
Yes. Meltwater supports multi-user permissions and controlled access so agencies can collaborate while you maintain governance and ownership.
Yes. The platform features unified profile previews, streamlined list management, AI-assisted search, and modernized outreach workflows designed to reduce friction and save time.
You can track pitch engagement, monitor coverage, measure share of voice, and deliver executive-ready dashboards that connect outreach to business impact.
Meltwater applies GDPR-compliant processes and contact management practices, including opt-out based handling and data governance controls.
Yes. Meltwater connects media relations with monitoring and broader media intelligence workflows, so you can move from journalist discovery to outreach to coverage measurement within one connected platform.