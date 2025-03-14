Social Media Statistics for India [Updated 2025]

Note: This blog is based on the Global Digital Report 2025 – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. See Simon Kemp's article about The Essential Guide to the Global State of Digital in 2025. Download the Global Digital Report 2025 for free.

India, the country with the highest total population in the world, is home to 1.46 billion people. The digital environment in India is vibrant, with 806 million internet users (55.3% of the population) and 491 million people with social media identities (33.7% of the population). With 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections, down 1.3 million from the previous year, the country's mobile penetration remains high at 76.6%. With just 37.1% of the population living in urban areas, a substantial rural population has yet to be reached via digital platforms, and a massive audience is ready to be engaged through effective social media strategies.

Population essentials in India

As previously noted, India is the world's most populated nation, with 1.46 billion citizens as of January 2025. A significant demographic shift occurred in 2023 when India's overall population was officially more than China's.

The median age of India's population is 28.8 years old, making it one of the most youthful nations in the world. India's youthful demography presents both opportunities and challenges compared to Japan's ageing population and much of Europe. Industries that rely on digital services, social media interaction, and technology benefit from a younger workforce suitable for economic development. On the other hand, there is renewed pressure on the country's government to create jobs for a large, eager workforce seeking sustainable livelihoods.

India's population is relatively balanced, with 51.6% men and 48.4% women. The gender disparity is not huge, but as we'll see later in these social media statistics for India, where online usage statistics skew more towards one gender.

Internet usage statistics in India

With 806 million individuals—55.3% of the total population—already online, India's internet environment grew at a rate of 6.5% over the previous year. Likewise, India's internet penetration as a percentage of the population is rising, increasing 5.5% from its 2024 levels.

96% of Indians access the internet via mobile phones, making it one of the largest mobile-first digital communities in the world. The broad availability of mobile data services and the variety of budget smartphones across India have contributed to this reliance on mobile connection. Daily internet usage among Indians is 6 hours and 49 minutes, up 5 minutes (+1.2%) over last year.

Indians dedicate a significant portion of their online time to smartphone usage, averaging 3 hours and 57 minutes daily. On the other hand, 2 hours and 52 minutes of daily internet time are spent on laptops and tablets. With smartphone accessibility driving digital experiences ranging from social media to entertainment and e-commerce, mobile devices account for the vast majority of internet use. With mobile accounting for 58% of daily internet use, Indians enjoy near-constant connectivity, regardless of location. As we'll see in the coming sections, e-commerce in India has flourished, driving the country's digital economy to new levels.

A combination of entertainment, social connectivity, and information-seeking drives internet usage in India. With 52.2% of internet users going online to find information, the web is an essential resource for Indians to stay informed on a wide range of topics.

For 50.5% of India's internet users, staying in contact with friends and family is a key motivation, as social media, messaging apps, and video chats help keep people connected across distances. As we will explore further, staying connected with loved ones is, in fact, the foremost reason for social media engagement among Indians.

Another primary reason for 50.4% of Indians in using the internet is to watch videos, TV shows, or movies, as users are captivated by streaming platforms and short-form content. Digital entertainment is integral to the Indian internet experience, whether keeping up with the newest Bollywood blockbusters, staying cosy with some masala films, or browsing viral material from India's prominent personalities.

Finding new ideas or inspiration is another main reason 47.1% of Indians use the internet, as consumers look for new trends, material, and motivation for their personal and professional development. Adept Indians online are fueling discoveries in a wide variety of hobbies through social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

In India, the digital world is changing rapidly, and these trends show how information, entertainment, and connectivity are shaping it daily as we head into 2025.

The most prevalent video content consumed by Indian internet users encompasses music videos (55.4%), comedy, meme, or viral videos (44.1%), and educational videos (37.2%).

Locally produced music videos have achieved remarkable success on YouTube, accumulating hundreds of millions of views and establishing them as a leading form of online entertainment in India. YouTube has become one of India’s preferred music streaming platforms, driven by the success of Bollywood song performances and independent music. The immense popularity of music videos has also transformed many Bollywood stars into social media influencers, expanding their reach beyond traditional entertainment and solidifying their presence in the digital space.

Much of India's online entertainment culture also revolves around comedic content and popular videos. Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok equivalents have become important parts of India's content environment because nearly half the country's internet users consume humorous and meme-driven viral content. Many content creators have become household names in India thanks to these social media platforms, which enable them to develop a large and loyal fanbase.

As mentioned in the previous section, India’s large population has driven the growing demand for self-improvement, learning, and skill development as people seek ways to stand out. Reinforcing the role of online media in India's knowledge economy, many turn to platforms like YouTube for everything from academic lessons to career-boosting and self-improvement content.

Social media usage statistics in India

There are 491 million social media user identities in India, or 33.7% of the entire population, illustrating both the goldmine that is the amount of social media users and the amount that can still be tapped in the country's digital ecosystem. An additional 29 million user identities have entered the digital domain due to the 6.3% increase in social media use over the last year.

Indians spend an average of 2 hours and 28 minutes daily on social media, a 1.2% rise over the previous year (a 2-minute growth).

India's social media user demographics reveal a notable gender disparity, with significantly more males than females on social media. Men make up a disproportionate share of social media users despite the country's almost equal gender split in population. Of all social media identities in India, 65.5% are male, while 34.5% are female.

Businesses that want to maximise the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns in India must have a firm grasp of the country's social media environment. The first stages in determining the correct audience and successfully customising content include social listening and analysing these actionable insights, such as India's substantial gender gap in social media use.

Advertising becomes much more effective when businesses better understand who interacts with their content online. As we explore the topic further, we will discover how this gender gap influences the future of India's e-commerce and digital marketing landscape.

This demographic breakdown of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger provides a clearer picture of social media users in India, segmented by age and gender. The gender gap remains significant, with males consistently outnumbering females across all age groups. Additionally, social media usage skews toward a younger demographic, as over 50% of male users are 34 or younger, highlighting the dominance of younger men in India's digital space.

Among 18-24 year-olds , 24.4% of users are male , while only 10.7% are female .

, , while only . The pattern continues in the 25-34 age group , with 26.1% of users being male compared to 10.6% female . The previous two segments reinforce the trend of younger men being more engaged on social media platforms.

, with compared to . The previous two segments reinforce the trend of younger men being more engaged on social media platforms. Meanwhile, the 35-44 demographic sees 12% male representation compared to just 4.4% female . This segment presents a sharp drop in advertising audience, with the number of male and female social media users in the country falling by more than half.

sees compared to just . This segment presents a sharp drop in advertising audience, with the number of male and female social media users in the country falling by more than half. The drop is larger in the 45-54 range , with 4.8% male and 2% female users .

, with and . Among 55-64 year-olds , only 2.1% of Indian social media users are male , while 1% are female .

, only , while . The 65+ demographic has the lowest engagement, with 1.4% male and 0.6% female social media users.

This snapshot of Meta's adult audience further highlights the disproportionate number of male users, highlighting the gender gap in digital engagement in India. Cultural norms and social media habits likely contribute to this disparity. For businesses and marketers, understanding India’s demographic divide is crucial for effectively targeting the right audience and personalising content to continue driving engagement.

Building on the earlier statistic that maintaining personal relationships is a primary motivation for internet use in India, it’s no surprise that this trend extends to social media platforms. The top reason individuals use social media, at 41.9%, is to keep in touch with friends and family, far more than any other reason Indians use social media.

Reading news stories is India's second most popular reason for using social media, accounting for 32% of all users. This purpose highlights the importance of social media as a main source of information consumption in India. Many individuals depend on platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and WhatsApp to stay updated on current events, as these platforms often act as platforms for real-time and breaking news.

At 29.6%, filling spare time ranks third, illustrating how social media is one of the primary sources of casual entertainment. A large portion of online leisure time in India now revolves around social media, whether it's scrolling through feeds, watching viral videos, or discussing hot topics. This aligns with the wider trend of digital entertainment serving as a primary driver of internet usage: Social media offers consumers an infinite supply of information to occupy their time, from streaming Bollywood flicks to watching short-form content from leading influencers.

Top Social Media Platforms in India

Consistent with the prevailing motivations for internet and social media usage in India, the five most popular social networking platforms emphasise maintaining interpersonal connections and engaging in discussions on current trends.

WhatsApp is by far the most popular messaging app for both individual and group chats, used by 80.8% of Indian internet users. Following closely at 77.9%, Instagram provides endless entertainment and content that can be easily shared with loved ones. With 67.8% of users, Facebook is still a major medium for news consumption, community interaction, and social networking. With 58.1% usage, Telegram continues dominating the messaging and group chat market, serving personal and business communication needs while offering features like customisable stickers that enhance user interaction. Meanwhile, Snapchat holds a 46.9% share, appealing primarily to younger users with its interactive filters and disappearing messages. Given India's younger social media demographic, particularly among Gen Z users, platforms like Telegram and Snapchat cater to this audience by offering features that align with their digital habits and preferences.

These social media platforms support India's mobile-first digital ecosystem and show how social media continues to be closely linked to communication, connection, and trend participation in the nation.

The launch of YouTube Shorts allowed the platform to capitalise on the rise of short-form videos, a trend initially popularised by TikTok. Furthermore, YouTube Premium offers Indian consumers a comprehensive, integrated experience, combining music streaming with video content. Most importantly, it remains a central hub for comedic skits and music videos, two staples of India’s online entertainment landscape.

Facebook users spend 20 hours and 42 minutes monthly on the platform, making it India's second most-used social media site after YouTube. Despite the emergence of newer platforms, Facebook continues to dominate the Indian market by providing a central space for news, entertainment, and community engagement. Close behind is Instagram, which has 20 hours and 27 minutes of monthly usage. Beyond its vast entertainment appeal, Instagram’s Reels and Stories features keep users engaged by ensuring fresh, trend-driven content stays prominent in their feeds.

Users also spend 14 hours and 48 minutes per month on WhatsApp, marking its position as India’s leading messaging platform. Beyond messaging, WhatsApp plays a key role in India’s digital ecosystem, offering features like WhatsApp Business, which drive engagement beyond personal communication and into commerce and professional networking.

As YouTube's ad reach expands, it remains one of the most attractive digital marketing opportunities for companies in India.

Currently, YouTube ads have the potential to reach 491 million individuals, representing over a third of India’s total population at 33.7%. To put this into perspective, that’s 60.9% of the country’s internet users, highlighting the platform’s wide engagement potential in India. Its growing popularity has driven a 6.3% year-on-year increase in ad reach, adding 29 million potential viewers— a clear sign of YouTube’s continued growth as a social media platform to watch in India.

However, across other social media platforms, YouTube’s audience is predominantly male. Men account for 65.5% of YouTube’s overall ad reach, while women make up 34.5%. This reflects the broader gender divide in India’s social media landscape, where male users consistently outnumber female users online.

For marketers and advertisers looking to tap into India's extensive digital audience, YouTube remains an essential platform due to its popularity, expansive reach, and high user engagement. Understanding effective social marketing strategies on YouTube is a critical first step to establishing a strong presence in India's social media ecosystem.

Unsurprisingly, entertainment dominates the content preferences of Indian social media users on YouTube. The five most popular search terms are "song," "movie," "video," "songs," and "gana" (meaning "song" in Hindi and other Indian languages).

Music and video content are some of the top content genres in Indian online entertainment, reinforcing their importance in shaping the country’s digital landscape. YouTube has firmly established itself as India’s go-to platform for entertainment and engagement, a recurring theme throughout this report.

More than a social network; YouTube represents a cultural phenomenon, thanks to its mobile-centric audience who consumes hours of content daily.

Mobile usage statistics in India

With a smartphone ownership rate of 97.4% among India's internet users, mobile devices serve as the predominant gateway to online access. Consequently, mobile usage constitutes the foundation of India's digital ecosystem, connecting nearly all internet users via mobile devices.

The affordability and widespread availability of smartphones have fostered a mobile-first internet culture, enabling millions of Indians to stay informed, connected, and entertained on the move.

The proliferation of mobile devices requires companies and marketers to focus on creating content and advertising strategies optimised for mobile devices. This will allow them to connect with consumers where they spend the majority of their time—on their smartphones.

In India, having a mobile phone is almost the same as having an internet connection. Mobile devices account for over half of all internet usage, resulting in 3 hours and 57 minutes out of the 6 hours and 49 minutes that internet users spend online daily.

In contrast, desktops and laptops only account for 2 hours and 52 minutes of daily internet use in India, showing that mobile devices are preferred in content consumption, communication, and connection. Consequently, this has become a bigger reason for companies and marketers to focus on mobile-first marketing strategies. Brands must ensure that websites, ads, and digital experiences are optimised for smartphone consumers.

Ecommerce statistics in India

E-commerce in India is booming across multiple industries, reflecting the rising digital adoption and consumer confidence in online shopping. As Indian consumers increasingly embrace e-commerce for its convenience, extensive selection, and competitive pricing, consumption patterns are escalating, indicating substantial market expansion and potential for businesses.

An additional 28 million consumers shopped online in 2024, bringing the total number of online shoppers to 238 million, an increase of 13.2% from the previous year. With a growth of 8.2% over the last year, the total yearly expenditure on consumer goods e-commerce has risen to $59 billion. Not only that, but more Indians are also shopping online, and they are spending more per purchase, with an average yearly expenditure of $248 (a 2.3% increase from the previous year).

Currently, 81.2% of all online purchases of consumer products take place via mobile devices. A further indication of the importance of mobile optimisation for the success of online stores, this mobile-first trend has increased by 1.3% year-on-year, in line with India's strong smartphone adoption.

Online consumer goods sales in India have increased by 6.2% year-over-year and now make up 3.3% of total sales. Although online shopping only accounts for a small percentage of the retail market, the rapid growth of this sector indicates a change in Indian customer behaviour that companies can't afford to overlook.

How are businesses appealing to Indian consumers and capitalising on digital strategies to access this growing market? We'll find out as we investigate which industries are seeing a substantial increase in online spending.

Some product categories have seen significant spikes in spending by Indian consumers, driven by the recent e-commerce boom. Food, fashion, and electronics are at the top of the list, reflecting a strong demand for essentials, lifestyle products, and technology.

The food category leads the way, with $17.2 billion spent on online shopping, highlighting how Indians increasingly turn to the web for their meals. With growing online grocery platforms and rapid commerce services, buying food online has never been easier.

Next, the fashion industry recorded $14.7 billion in annual online spending. Thanks to constant online deals, improved influencer marketing, and flexible return policies, e-commerce is becoming the preferred choice for Indian shoppers who value convenience and variety.

Meanwhile, consumer electronics remains a high-demand category, fueled by India’s tech boom and digital economy. As remote work and online entertainment continue to grow, so does the need for smartphones, laptops, and home appliances. This demand has driven online electronics sales to $11.1 billion, placing the category third on the list.

Since these three categories dominate India's online retail landscape, let’s examine what specific products Indians have been purchasing to gain deeper insights into consumer preferences.

Consumer spending in India is still driven more by wants than needs, as fashion and electronics—two of the largest e-commerce sectors—remain in high demand. This trend is reflected in the top five shopping queries: shoes, iPhone, watch, phone, and Samsung.

Shoes lead the search results, highlighting the fashion industry’s influence in India’s online shopping landscape. Consumers actively seek footwear options from global brands and local Indian labels, reinforcing fashion’s stronghold in e-commerce.

Similarly, electronics remain a top priority, particularly smartphones, wearables, and accessories. With Samsung, iPhone, watch, and phone ranking among the most searched terms, it's evident that India’s digital consumers are constantly looking at mobile devices and smartwatches from global tech giants like Apple and Samsung. Since electronics make up a significant share of online purchases, this trend underscores the category’s continued growth.

These search trends further confirm that Indians are actively researching and purchasing products in the sectors driving e-commerce growth. To meet this rising demand, online retailers in the fashion and tech industries must capitalise on proven strategies in India’s e-commerce landscape—a topic we’ll explore next.

Brands in India are continuing to refine their e-commerce strategies to attract more customers and drive sales. To maximise the success of their online stores, companies must understand what motivates Indian consumers to make purchases.

Free shipping is the top factor influencing Indian shoppers, with 48.1% of internet users citing it as a key reason for completing an online purchase. Given the price-sensitive nature of Indian consumers, the assurance of zero delivery charges often becomes the deciding factor in a sale.

Easy return policies come next, influencing 39.5% of shoppers. A hassle-free return or exchange process reduces hesitation, especially in apparel and electronics, where size, quality, or functionality vary. Knowing they can easily return a product gives buyers greater confidence in their purchase decisions.

Coupons and discounts are another important purchase driver, with 33.1% of shoppers valuing app-exclusive deals, seasonal promotions, and flash sales. These incentives encourage repeat purchases and drive higher engagement with online platforms.

Other key factors include customer reviews (32.1%), buyers trust peer and influencer opinions before making a decision, and next-day delivery (30.1%), which meets India’s growing demand for quick commerce solutions.

For businesses looking to attract and retain customers in India’s highly competitive e-commerce market, low pricing strategies, flexible return policies, and free delivery offers should be top priorities. Leveraging these strategies can help brands increase sales and build long-term customer loyalty in this fast-evolving industry.

As previously noted, there is an increasing reliance on digital commerce platforms for necessities, especially food. This trend reshapes India's retail landscape, with Bigbasket, Flipkart, and Amazon Pantry leading the charge. These e-commerce giants have made it easier for Indians to shop for everyday essentials without leaving their homes.

These platforms offer a win-win situation for consumers by providing discount coupons, incentives for bulk purchases, and free delivery. Businesses, in turn, capitalise on the growing demand for convenience while consumers enjoy seamless access to the products they need.

As a result, 158 million Indians shopped for groceries online in 2024, a 19.7% increase from the previous year, adding 26 million new online shoppers. The market value of online grocery shopping grew by $8.48 billion (38.2%), reaching $30.7 billion. Online grocery shopping has become a key part of daily life in India, with an average annual spend of $194 per customer.

India's fast-growing e-commerce grocery market is set to expand further, driven by shifting consumer habits and rising demand for quick deliveries and competitive pricing. With this rapidly growing sector, companies prioritising affordability, accessibility, and seamless service will be well-positioned for success.

In 2024, total expenditure on digital media in India reached $10.1 billion, marking a 15.7% growth (+$1.4 billion). The largest category for digital spending was video-on-demand, which grew to $4.59 billion, an increase of 19.5% (+$750 million) compared to the previous year. This level of expenditure highlights India's expanding market for online video content, further cementing YouTube and OTT streaming services as the country’s leading entertainment platforms.

Meanwhile, spending on video games hit $3.17 billion, reflecting a 15.3% increase (+$420 million). The rise of online and smartphone gaming and other interactive entertainment formats has propelled India's gaming sector to new heights. Additionally, ePublishing and digital music spending rose, with $1.32 billion (+9.1%) and $990 million (+8.8%), respectively, highlighting India's growing preference for digital content, including e-books, audiobooks, and music streaming services.

This ongoing digital transformation shows how deeply embedded the online world has become in Indian culture.

Digital marketing statistics in India

Companies are increasing their investment in digital marketing to keep up with the rapid growth of e-commerce and digital spending in India. Businesses are recognising the need for advertising strategies that leverage media monitoring tools to stay aligned with the evolving interests of internet users.

In 2024, total ad spend—including digital and traditional advertising—reached $14.8 billion, marking a 7.8% increase (+$1.07 billion) from the previous year. However, the most significant growth came from digital advertising, which accounted for $5.82 billion, reflecting an 11.9% increase (+$621 million) year-on-year.

This sharp rise in digital ad spending highlights the growing focus on digital platforms, search ads, and influencer marketing as companies shift their marketing efforts to where Indian consumers are most engaged.

Businesses must understand where prospective customers search for information before making purchases. Indian consumers rely on multiple online channels for brand research, so to maximise return on investment, companies should focus their marketing efforts on the platforms where Indian consumers are most active.

Among the most popular research channels, 49.1% of consumers use social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to discover brands. Targeted advertising and influencer collaborations remain among the most effective ways to enhance brand visibility and drive sales in India.

Search engines like Google continue to play a key role, with 41.5% of consumers using them to research brands. The high number of Indians using platforms highlights the importance of strong SEO knowledge and paid search advertising to ensure high-ranking visibility when potential buyers search for products and services.

Mobile apps are also a significant research tool, with 40.9% of Indian consumers using them to learn about brands. To effectively engage this audience, businesses should invest in in-app advertising and streamlined mobile shopping experiences, ensuring they reach consumers where they spend most of their time—on their smartphones.

Influencer marketing is a crucial component of digital marketing in India. Social media statistics show that businesses in India are investing heavily in this space. In 2024, advertising budgets allocated to influencers increased by $40 million (16%), bringing total influencer marketing spending to $290 million. Additionally, influencer marketing’s total digital ad spend share grew to 5%, reflecting a 3.6% increase from the previous year.

However, selecting the right influencer goes beyond just looking at numbers. Understanding how an influencer aligns with a brand’s identity and message is just as important. Businesses can use sentiment analysis to track consumer trends and leverage India’s expanding social commerce ecosystem. With social listening tools, influencer marketing presents a unique opportunity to engage one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer segments.

What's ahead for social media in India in 2025?

Consumer habits and platform dynamics in India are constantly evolving, and brands, marketers, and companies must remain flexible to stay ahead. Businesses seeking to cash in on the country's expanding digital environment may see the signs in the increasing number of mobile-first internet users and the quick expansion of social commerce. The findings of the report lead to the following key recommendations:

Prioritise Mobile-First Approaches

Digital experiences must be optimised for mobile consumption since 97.4% of internet users access the web via smartphones. Business owners in India need to make sure their customers can purchase easily on the move via mobile-friendly websites, apps, or adverts.

Focus on Video and Short-Form Content

YouTube is the top platform for entertainment in India, and the most popular forms on the site are music videos and videos. Brands should prioritise the creation of engaging, easily digestible, and shareable short-form video content to enhance audience interaction.

Leverage Social Media and Influencer Marketing

Brands should prioritise strategically partnering with influencers who offer connection with their audience since social networks rank as the leading source of brand research (49.1%). A one-year increase of 16% in influencer marketing spending is evidence of its success. Integrating influencers into digital marketing strategies and utilising social commerce platforms can significantly boost direct sales.

Provide Variable Rewards for Purchasing

Online shopping is increasing, with 81.2% of purchases being made on mobile phones. Businesses may increase their customer base in India by catering to the top three purchasing motivations for Indian shoppers: free delivery, flexible returns, and discounts.

Increase Investment in Data-Driven Digital Advertising

With an increase of 11.9% year-over-year, digital advertising now accounts for 39.2% of overall ad expenditure. To get the most out of India's growing digital economy, brands should focus on data-driven ad targeting and actionable insights, especially for search, and influencer-led campaigns, to maximise returns within India's growing digital economy.

To reach today's tech-savvy web users, you'll need a solid social media strategy that pinpoints and engages that target with the right message at the right moment. If you want to know how your products or services are being received by the market and how to best position them, you must invest in sophisticated social analytics and listening.