Meltwater Partner Platform
Enterprise-grade intelligence, extended by trusted partners
Meltwater brings together a curated ecosystem of world-class technology providers, data partners, and strategic agencies to tackle your toughest challenges head on. Our partners extend the power of Meltwater so our customers can move faster, see further, and act with confidence.
One connected ecosystem
Better outcomes for customers and partners
Meltwater’s partner ecosystem brings together trusted technology, data, and strategic expertise so customers can unlock more value from the platform and partners can extend their impact within a unified experience.
Real impact, built on trust
Bring unique strengths into a broader ecosystem and help customers activate and scale data within a platform they already trust.
Accelerate time to value
Impact customers from day one via integrated solutions that add unique value to Meltwater's robust platform across areas like sentiment analysis, mis/dis information, and more.
Build for tomorrow
Through our partner ecosystem, Meltwater continuously evolves through emerging technologies and AI advancements, ensuring our customers stay ahead of new risks, trends, and opportunities.
Featured partners
Explore the companies extending Meltwater’s capabilities
From AI and data providers to advisory firms and strategic agencies, our partners expand what customers can do with Meltwater across insight, workflow, risk, and business impact.
Advanced capabilities
Real-world impact across data, AI, and strategy
Our partner ecosystem combines proven technology and expert services to help organizations uncover deeper insight, move faster, and deliver measurable outcomes.
Insights at the speed of conversation
Integrations with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot help teams take action faster and collaborate more naturally around Meltwater intelligence.
Truth in real time
Cross-check signals at scale to surface emerging risks early and help protect reputation and business performance.
Unmask the inauthentic
Identify bot networks and coordinated manipulation before they spread, so decisions are grounded in real audience signals.
Prove sponsorship ROI
Measure brand exposure across broadcast, social, and streaming to optimize sponsorship investments and demonstrate impact.
Precision beyond sentiment
Use high-accuracy listening and enrichment to move from insight to action with greater precision.
Decode consumer behavior
Uncover hidden drivers and deeper context in unstructured data to fill critical gaps left by traditional research.
Partner program benefits
Why partner with Meltwater?
Roadmap access
Stay up to date on product direction and platform evolution.
Innovative technologies
Tap into emerging solutions that expand what customers can do with Meltwater.
Expanded offerings
Broaden your value within a connected ecosystem customers already trust.
Revenue opportunities
Benefit from revenue share and new ways to grow together.
Co-marketing support
Access exclusive programs that help elevate visibility and demand.
Training and enablement
Get the resources, programming, and support needed to position solutions successfully.
Interested in partnering with Meltwater?
We curate a high-performance ecosystem of the world's top technology and service providers that share our commitment to innovation and customer impact. Reach out to our team to learn more.