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Meltwater Partner Platform

Enterprise-grade intelligence, extended by trusted partners

Meltwater brings together a curated ecosystem of world-class technology providers, data partners, and strategic agencies to tackle your toughest challenges head on. Our partners extend the power of Meltwater so our customers can move faster, see further, and act with confidence.

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One connected ecosystem

Better outcomes for customers and partners

Meltwater’s partner ecosystem brings together trusted technology, data, and strategic expertise so customers can unlock more value from the platform and partners can extend their impact within a unified experience.

Real impact, built on trust

Real impact, built on trust

Bring unique strengths into a broader ecosystem and help customers activate and scale data within a platform they already trust.

Accelerate time to value

Accelerate time to value

Impact customers from day one via integrated solutions that add unique value to Meltwater's robust platform across areas like sentiment analysis, mis/dis information, and more.

Build for tomorrow

Build for tomorrow

Through our partner ecosystem, Meltwater continuously evolves through emerging technologies and AI advancements, ensuring our customers stay ahead of new risks, trends, and opportunities.

Featured partners

Explore the companies extending Meltwater’s capabilities

From AI and data providers to advisory firms and strategic agencies, our partners expand what customers can do with Meltwater across insight, workflow, risk, and business impact.

Advanced capabilities

Real-world impact across data, AI, and strategy

Our partner ecosystem combines proven technology and expert services to help organizations uncover deeper insight, move faster, and deliver measurable outcomes.

Microsoft

Insights at the speed of conversation

Integrations with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 Copilot help teams take action faster and collaborate more naturally around Meltwater intelligence.

Blackbird.AI

Truth in real time

Cross-check signals at scale to surface emerging risks early and help protect reputation and business performance.

Cyabra

Unmask the inauthentic

Identify bot networks and coordinated manipulation before they spread, so decisions are grounded in real audience signals.

Relo Metrics

Prove sponsorship ROI

Measure brand exposure across broadcast, social, and streaming to optimize sponsorship investments and demonstrate impact.

Converseon

Precision beyond sentiment

Use high-accuracy listening and enrichment to move from insight to action with greater precision.

113 Industries

Decode consumer behavior

Uncover hidden drivers and deeper context in unstructured data to fill critical gaps left by traditional research.

Partner program benefits

Why partner with Meltwater?

Roadmap access

Stay up to date on product direction and platform evolution.

Innovative technologies

Tap into emerging solutions that expand what customers can do with Meltwater.

Expanded offerings

Broaden your value within a connected ecosystem customers already trust.

Revenue opportunities

Benefit from revenue share and new ways to grow together.

Co-marketing support

Access exclusive programs that help elevate visibility and demand.

Training and enablement

Get the resources, programming, and support needed to position solutions successfully.

Interested in partnering with Meltwater?

We curate a high-performance ecosystem of the world's top technology and service providers that share our commitment to innovation and customer impact. Reach out to our team to learn more.

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