Social Listening
The #1 social listening tool for real-time brand intelligence
See what people are saying about your brand across social, news, forums, and beyond, and turn conversations into strategic insights. Meltwater Social Listening helps you spot risks early, track competitors, and share executive-ready reporting without juggling disconnected tools.
From signal to action, without the scramble
See what’s changing, understand why it matters, and respond faster with AI-powered listening built for real-world decision-making.
Awareness before it escalates
Catch sentiment shifts and volume spikes early so your team can respond with context — not in crisis mode.
Competitive intelligence that's always on
Track share of voice, benchmark competitors, and spot narrative shifts before they become a disadvantage.
Reporting that doesn't need rebuilding
Dashboards built for leadership visibility — always current, ready to share, and consistent across teams and regions.
Trusted by Brands for Cross-Channel Social Listening & Crisis Preparedness
Leading brands use Meltwater social listening software to consolidate tools, detect crises in real time, and deliver brand insights, across teams and regions.
One platform, complete cross-channel visibility
Track social, news, forums, and more in one connected platform—so insights don’t stop at monitoring. They can inform campaign strategy, reputation management, and executive decisions across teams.
Turn listening into action across every priority
From data to decisions in minutes
When conversation volume is high, teams need clarity fast. Meltwater uses AI to reduce manual analysis and help you move from raw data to informed action more quickly.
- Monitor sudden volume spikes
- Flag shifts in sentiment
- Trigger alerts for key terms
- Notify the right teams fast
From data to decisions in minutes
When conversation volume is high, teams need clarity fast. Meltwater uses AI to reduce manual analysis and help you move from raw data to informed action more quickly.
- Spot hidden patterns faster
- Summarize what changed
- Prioritize what needs attention
- Share insight with stakeholders
Turn complex social data into clear business insight
Meltwater helps teams turn ongoing listening into reporting that leaders can quickly understand and use.
- Build ready-to-share dashboards
- Add context to reporting
- Align teams around one view
- Communicate results clearly
Know where you stand and where the conversation is moving
Meltwater helps teams understand brand performance in context, so they can track momentum, compare competitors, and act on market shifts earlier.
- Track share of voice
- Compare brand sentiment
- Benchmark key competitors
- Monitor industry movement
Reveal insights for your business
Monitoring millions of sources worldwide — transforming noise into actionable intelligence for enterprise teams.
Work smarter with Mira
Mira Companion brings AI directly into your Social Listening workflow, so you can move from raw conversation data to meaningful insight in seconds —instead of manually reviewing dashboards or summarizing spikes yourself.
Real impact, proven in practice
See how teams use Social Listening to turn coverage into measurable business results.
“We have come a long way from when we started, where we had fragmented data sources for evaluating social media, to now where we have a consolidated single source of truth. Having that one platform that enables us to evaluate our customer perceptions, as well as our marketing impact across multiple markets in a consistent and globally insightful manner, is what makes Meltwater different from its competitors.”
Amit Naik
SVP, Global Head of Analytics at Shiseido
Consolidate multiple tools
Replace separate social, news, and analytics tools with one connected workflow.
Track competitor momentum
Narrative shifts against competitors in real time.
Deliver executive-ready insight
Automate reporting and reduce manual analysis time across teams.
Get early warning on risk
Detect spikes and sentiment shifts before they escalate into a crisis.
Why Brands Choose Meltwater
Built for teams that need more than keyword tracking
Move beyond surface-level monitoring with a platform built for context, speed, and action.
Traditional social listening Tools
Meltwater social listening
Capability Summary
Everything your team needs to listen at scale
Real-time alerts
AI-powered spike detection and sentiment shift alerts delivered via Slack or Teams.
Predictive analytics
48-hour conversation forecasting to stay ahead of where the narrative is heading.
Unified dashboards
Consistent, executive-ready reporting views across all teams and regions.
Bring your own content
Analyze surveys, transcripts, and internal data alongside external conversation.
Historical trend analysis
Track volume, sentiment, and engagement trends over time to put current signals in context.
Cross-channel monitoring
Social, news, forums, and Reddit — all tracked together, not in separate tools.
Share of voice tracking
Benchmark your brand against competitors across social and earned media channels.
Brand sentiment enrichment
Understand how your brand is discussed in context — beyond simple post-level tone.
Social Listening FAQs
A social listening tool monitors conversations across social media, forums, news, and digital channels to provide cross-channel visibility, competitive intelligence, and real-time alerts. With Meltwater’s social listening software, you can go beyond surface metrics to understand what’s driving conversation, how narratives are changing, and where you need to respond, faster, and with more confidence.
Meltwater brings social, news, and forum conversations into one place so teams can monitor brand perception, track competitors, and detect risk early. It combines cross-channel data with AI-powered analysis and dashboards designed for reporting and action. Meltwater Social Listening is also known as Explore.
Social monitoring focuses on tracking mentions and metrics in real time (what happened). Social listening goes further by analyzing themes, sentiment, narratives, and share of voice (why it’s happening and what to do next). Meltwater supports both, so you can move from alerts to insight to action.
Yes. In Meltwater´s platform you can benchmark competitors with share of voice tracking, sentiment comparisons, and narrative analysis across channels. This makes it easier to understand how your brand is performing in context, and where competitors are gaining momentum.
Sentiment accuracy depends on the source, language, and context, which is why Meltwater pairs sentiment with additional AI-driven insights like themes and narrative summaries. Many teams use sentiment as a directional signal and validate it with source-linked examples and trends over time.
Yes. Meltwater includes Reddit and forum coverage so you can capture conversations that often surface early signals, niche community sentiment, and emerging narratives that don’t always appear on mainstream social channels first.
Alerts are designed for real-time responsiveness. You can configure spike detection, sentiment shift notifications, and threshold-based triggers so relevant teams are notified quickly, including via workflow integrations like Slack or Microsoft Teams.
Yes. Meltwater supports exporting and sharing reports so you can deliver stakeholder updates and executive-ready insights. Many teams also use dashboards for always-on visibility, reducing the need for manual reporting.
Meltwater supports major social and digital channels, along with news and forum sources, so you get cross-channel visibility in one platform. Coverage can include sources like X (Twitter), TikTok brand mentions, Reddit, online news, and more, depending on your package and region.