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Social Listening

The #1 social listening tool for real-time brand intelligence

See what people are saying about your brand across social, news, forums, and beyond, and turn conversations into strategic insights. Meltwater Social Listening helps you spot risks early, track competitors, and share executive-ready reporting without juggling disconnected tools.

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From signal to action, without the scramble

See what’s changing, understand why it matters, and respond faster with AI-powered listening built for real-world decision-making.

Awareness before it escalates

Awareness before it escalates

Catch sentiment shifts and volume spikes early so your team can respond with context — not in crisis mode.

Competitive intelligence that's always on

Competitive intelligence that's always on

Track share of voice, benchmark competitors, and spot narrative shifts before they become a disadvantage.

Reporting that doesn't need rebuilding

Reporting that doesn't need rebuilding

Dashboards built for leadership visibility — always current, ready to share, and consistent across teams and regions.

Trusted by Brands for Cross-Channel Social Listening & Crisis Preparedness

Leading brands use Meltwater social listening software to consolidate tools, detect crises in real time, and deliver brand insights, across teams and regions.

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One platform, complete cross-channel visibility

Track social, news, forums, and more in one connected platform—so insights don’t stop at monitoring. They can inform campaign strategy, reputation management, and executive decisions across teams.

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Turn listening into action across every priority

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From data to decisions in minutes

When conversation volume is high, teams need clarity fast. Meltwater uses AI to reduce manual analysis and help you move from raw data to informed action more quickly.

  • Monitor sudden volume spikes
  • Flag shifts in sentiment
  • Trigger alerts for key terms
  • Notify the right teams fast
Meltwater Explore Brand Dashboard

From data to decisions in minutes

When conversation volume is high, teams need clarity fast. Meltwater uses AI to reduce manual analysis and help you move from raw data to informed action more quickly.

  • Spot hidden patterns faster
  • Summarize what changed
  • Prioritize what needs attention
  • Share insight with stakeholders
Meltwater Analyze paid, owned & earned tab

Turn complex social data into clear business insight

Meltwater helps teams turn ongoing listening into reporting that leaders can quickly understand and use.

  • Build ready-to-share dashboards
  • Add context to reporting
  • Align teams around one view
  • Communicate results clearly

Know where you stand and where the conversation is moving

Meltwater helps teams understand brand performance in context, so they can track momentum, compare competitors, and act on market shifts earlier.

  • Track share of voice
  • Compare brand sentiment
  • Benchmark key competitors
  • Monitor industry movement

Reveal insights for your business

Monitoring millions of sources worldwide — transforming noise into actionable intelligence for enterprise teams.

Talk to an expert

Work smarter with Mira

Mira Companion brings AI directly into your Social Listening workflow, so you can move from raw conversation data to meaningful insight in seconds —instead of manually reviewing dashboards or summarizing spikes yourself.

See Mira in action

Real impact, proven in practice

See how teams use Social Listening to turn coverage into measurable business results.

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“We have come a long way from when we started, where we had fragmented data sources for evaluating social media, to now where we have a consolidated single source of truth. Having that one platform that enables us to evaluate our customer perceptions, as well as our marketing impact across multiple markets in a consistent and globally insightful manner, is what makes Meltwater different from its competitors.”

Amit Naik

SVP, Global Head of Analytics at Shiseido

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Consolidate multiple tools

Replace separate social, news, and analytics tools with one connected workflow.

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Track competitor momentum

Narrative shifts against competitors in real time.

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Deliver executive-ready insight

Automate reporting and reduce manual analysis time across teams.

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Get early warning on risk

Detect spikes and sentiment shifts before they escalate into a crisis.

Why Brands Choose Meltwater

Built for teams that need more than keyword tracking

Move beyond surface-level monitoring with a platform built for context, speed, and action.

Traditional social listening Tools

Fragmented point solutions
Manual Boolean setup and maintenance
Post-level sentiment only
Social coverage without news or forums
Competitive tools sold separately
Static reports built manually

Meltwater social listening

One platform for social, news, forums, and Reddit
AI-assisted Boolean and search setup
Brand-level sentiment enrichment
Competitive intelligence built in, not bolted on
Listening and earned media in one workflow
Executive-ready dashboards that update automatically

Capability Summary

Everything your team needs to listen at scale

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Real-time alerts

AI-powered spike detection and sentiment shift alerts delivered via Slack or Teams.

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Predictive analytics

48-hour conversation forecasting to stay ahead of where the narrative is heading.

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Unified dashboards

Consistent, executive-ready reporting views across all teams and regions.

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Bring your own content

Analyze surveys, transcripts, and internal data alongside external conversation.

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Historical trend analysis

Track volume, sentiment, and engagement trends over time to put current signals in context.

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Cross-channel monitoring

Social, news, forums, and Reddit — all tracked together, not in separate tools.

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Share of voice tracking

Benchmark your brand against competitors across social and earned media channels.

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Brand sentiment enrichment

Understand how your brand is discussed in context — beyond simple post-level tone.

Ready to see the full social conversation?

See how Meltwater helps your team monitor faster, report clearly, and act with confidence.

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Social Listening FAQs

A social listening tool monitors conversations across social media, forums, news, and digital channels to provide cross-channel visibility, competitive intelligence, and real-time alerts. With Meltwater’s social listening software, you can go beyond surface metrics to understand what’s driving conversation, how narratives are changing, and where you need to respond, faster, and with more confidence.

Meltwater brings social, news, and forum conversations into one place so teams can monitor brand perception, track competitors, and detect risk early. It combines cross-channel data with AI-powered analysis and dashboards designed for reporting and action. Meltwater Social Listening is also known as Explore.

Social monitoring focuses on tracking mentions and metrics in real time (what happened). Social listening goes further by analyzing themes, sentiment, narratives, and share of voice (why it’s happening and what to do next). Meltwater supports both, so you can move from alerts to insight to action.

Yes. In Meltwater´s platform you can benchmark competitors with share of voice tracking, sentiment comparisons, and narrative analysis across channels. This makes it easier to understand how your brand is performing in context, and where competitors are gaining momentum.

Sentiment accuracy depends on the source, language, and context, which is why Meltwater pairs sentiment with additional AI-driven insights like themes and narrative summaries. Many teams use sentiment as a directional signal and validate it with source-linked examples and trends over time.

Yes. Meltwater includes Reddit and forum coverage so you can capture conversations that often surface early signals, niche community sentiment, and emerging narratives that don’t always appear on mainstream social channels first.

Alerts are designed for real-time responsiveness. You can configure spike detection, sentiment shift notifications, and threshold-based triggers so relevant teams are notified quickly, including via workflow integrations like Slack or Microsoft Teams.

Yes. Meltwater supports exporting and sharing reports so you can deliver stakeholder updates and executive-ready insights. Many teams also use dashboards for always-on visibility, reducing the need for manual reporting.

Meltwater supports major social and digital channels, along with news and forum sources, so you get cross-channel visibility in one platform. Coverage can include sources like X (Twitter), TikTok brand mentions, Reddit, online news, and more, depending on your package and region.