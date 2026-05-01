The Meltwater Intelligence Platform
One platform, unlimited insights
Bringing media, social, and AI signals together across teams and workflows — so you can see the full picture and make decisions with confidence.
See the full picture. Lead with confidence.
Perception is shaped every day across media coverage, social conversations, and AI search results. But when insights live in separate tools and dashboards, it becomes harder to see what’s really happening and even harder to guide the business with confidence. Meltwater unifies every signal in one connected, AI-powered platform, turning fragmented data into real-time intelligence. With shared insight across teams, you can act faster, stay aligned, and lead with clarity.
Achieve intelligent outcomes
Prove your impact
Measure and demonstrate the value of PR, Communications, and Marketing.
Turn signals into intelligence
Understand what the data is really telling you, so you can act quickly and decisively
Stay ahead of what’s next
Spot emerging risks, trends, and shifts in conversation early and respond with confidence.
Align every team
Unite Marketing, PR, and Communications with one single source of truth.
Move faster with AI
Automate workflows and accelerate time-to-insight.
AI assistant
Your always-on AI team-mate helps you deliver better results, faster.
Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide
From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.
Why PR, Communication and Marketing teams choose the Meltwater Intelligence Platform
Outcomes that drive real business value
See the full picture instantly
Unified media, social, and AI visibility eliminates blind spots so you understand perception, performance, and risk as it unfolds.
Move from insight to action faster
AI-powered analysis and automated workflows transform billions of signals into decision-ready intelligence in seconds.
Align teams around one source of truth
Shared dashboards and connected data ensure PR, communications, and marketing teams work from the same intelligence.
Scale without complexity
Start with the tools and workflows you need today and expand across regions, teams, and use cases on one unified platform.
Built on intelligence you can trust
Comprehensive coverage across media, social, influencers, journalists and LLMs — delivering the depth and context you need to understand what’s happening.
AI-powered enrichment transforms billions of signals into clear, decision-ready insights.
Connected workflows and unified data make it easy to find what matters and act quickly.
Start where you are. Scale without limits.
Adopt the capabilities that matter most today, then expand as your teams, markets, and needs evolve. Meltwater grows with you, connecting new regions, teams, and data sources without adding complexity.
- Add new teams and regions
- Integrate with CRM, BI, and marketing systems
- Layer in advanced analytics and AI workflows
- Expand with advanced services and support
Outcomes
How teams use the Meltwater Intelligence Platform
Brand Monitoring & Reputation Management
Spot risk early and protect your reputation.
Consumer Intelligence & Trend Detection
See what audiences care about before competitors do.
Media Relations & Outreach Impact
Secure coverage and prove PR’s business impact.
Influencer Management & Campaign ROI
Plan smarter creator strategies and measure performance.
AI Visibility & Content Optimization
Track and improve your visibility across AI search.
Start making decisions with confidence.
See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.
Frequently Asked Questions about the Meltwater Intelligence Platform
Meltwater is a global intelligence platform used by 27,000+ customers across 130+ countries. It combines media, social, influencer, and business data into one platform to deliver real-time insights. With AI-powered tools like Mira Studio, it helps organizations monitor trends, analyze sentiment, and make faster, data-driven decisions.
Meltwater provides unified access to news, social, and consumer data, combined with AI-powered insights like trend detection and sentiment analysis. It supports workflow integrations, custom APIs, and role-specific solutions for PR, marketing, and insights teams, helping organizations make smarter, faster decisions.
Yes. Meltwater includes built-in AI tools like Mira Studio that deliver real-time insights, summaries, trend analysis, and sentiment detection. These features help teams quickly understand data and act on it within their daily workflows.
Yes. Meltwater helps small PR teams save time by automating media monitoring, reporting, and analysis. Its AI tools simplify workflows, enabling teams to quickly find insights and focus on strategy instead of manual tasks.
Yes. Meltwater tracks competitors, industry trends, and market activity in real time. It provides AI-powered summaries, sentiment analysis, and performance comparisons to help organizations stay ahead and make informed decisions.
Meltwater enables real-time consumer and market research by analyzing conversations across news, social media, forums, and reviews. It helps teams track brand perception, identify trends, and benchmark against competitors using enriched, always-on data.
Meltwater helps answer key questions about brand perception, competitor performance, market trends, campaign effectiveness, and customer sentiment. Its real-time insights support better strategic and operational decision-making.
Yes. Meltwater integrates with tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and business intelligence platforms. Its APIs and custom integrations allow organizations to embed insights into existing workflows and systems.