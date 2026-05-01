Our Story
We're Meltwater
Since 2001 our suite of solutions across media, social, consumer and sales intelligence have made us the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact.
Built to make an impact
27,000
Companies trust Meltwater
2,200+
People building the future of media intelligence
50
Offices around the world
Vision & Mission
We believe insight should lead to action—not just understanding.
At Meltwater, we believe data should do more than inform—it should empower. We turn complexity into clarity so teams can move faster, make better decisions, and act with confidence. This belief shapes how we build, partner, and evolve—every day.
Top rated by PR, communications and marketing teams on G2
Our journey
Built on belief. Evolved through action.
Built on belief. Evolved through action.
2001
Humble beginnings. Big belief.
We started with two people, a coffee machine, and $15,000—working out of a shipyard in Oslo. As one of the first online media monitoring companies, we saw early on that data wasn’t just information—it was opportunity. We believed shaping the world’s data into insight could change how organizations operate, decide, and grow.
Today
From monitoring to intelligence.
What began in Oslo has grown into a global platform spanning media, social, consumer, and sales intelligence. With teams across every region and customers around the world, we’ve expanded our capabilities through innovation, acquisitions, and AI—helping organizations move from simply tracking information to truly understanding and acting on it.
What we stand for
The Norwegian word for "fun." We believe that in order to become truly successful, we should all enjoy what we do on a daily basis. That’s why we promote a fun, collaborative working environment, for our team to feel comfortable and inspired. We strive to partner with our customers to deliver an enjoyable experience throughout their entire journey with Meltwater.
In Norwegian, this means “number one.” At Meltwater, ‘average’ isn't good enough. Our goal is to build a groundbreaking company, where team members push themselves to their fullest potential, to develop as professionals, and as people. Our customers should expect that we will go above and beyond to provide a world-class product and service, and that we will always put them number one.
The Norwegian word for “respect.” We believe that it matters how a company or an individual becomes successful. We actively embrace the diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives of our employees around the world and work to create a work environment where everyone is treated with respect and humility. Likewise, our customers should feel respected, valued, and appreciated in every interaction that they have with Meltwater.
An acronym for Moro, Enere and Respekt, which creates the Norwegian word “more.” This represents our commitment to continuous improvement and creating an environment where all employees can contribute to the company’s success.We celebrate our victories without losing our drive to improve—whether in reaching personal goals or corporate milestones, and push each other to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers, and the world.
Our Leadership
Board of Directors
MW Investment B.V.
Board Advisors
Join the Meltwater team
Explore opportunities across our global offices and help shape the future of media, social, and consumer intelligence.