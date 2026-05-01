AI Visibility Tracking
Own your brand narrative with GenAI Lens
Discover the world's first enterprise-ready AI visibility tracking tool. Built for PR, communications, and marketing professionals, Meltwater lets you monitor and optimize brand presence. Don't just get data—collect insights you can turn into strategic action.
Multi-LLM AI visibility tracking. No blind spots.
AI visibility monitoring provides a 360-degree view of your brand across the entire AI ecosystem.
Track your presence
Monitor and benchmark brand, product, and competitor mentions across leading LLMs, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and DeepSeek.
Go beyond surface mentions
Capture and track model responses to see exactly how your brand is being portrayed and what citations are driving those narratives.
Uncover AI citations
Identify the specific high-authority websites, sources, and journalists that AI models trust to shape their answers. Map narratives to external sources and detect content gaps.
Take action
Close the loop. Use Meltwater's integrated journalist database to reach out to citing authors and influence the source material that feeds the AI training loop.
Trusted by 27,000+ organizations worldwide
From global enterprises to growing PR, communications & marketing teams.
Actionable intelligence. Enterprise scale.
GenAI Lens is fully integrated with Meltwater's media relations platform—understand the narrative and make the moves to actually change it.
Pinpoint the journalists cited by LLMs and add them directly to your media lists. Know exactly who shapes the AI narrative around your brand.
Reach out to authors to correct misinformation or pitch new stories that feed the AI training loop. Turn passive monitoring into proactive reputation management.
Move from insight to execution by pitching the specific publishers (e.g., Adweek, Statista) that AI Assistants pull from most.
Transform raw LLM outputs into competitive strategy with Share of Model benchmarking, sentiment tagging, global geography selections, and AI-generated summaries for stakeholders.
360° brand visibility across traditional, social, and GenAI landscapes
“The game is changing. It’s no longer a battle of keywords, but a battle of sources and the right context and phrases that you need to put out there. You need a matching monitoring solution to be in place. That’s what I love about Meltwater — they paid attention to this evolution and knew how to transform it into a monitoring solution that we can use to start analyzing our reputation.”
— Narek Garit, Global Measurement & Analysis Lead at HEINEKEN
From tracking to content optimization
Treat LLMs as a new, high-intent media channel
Meltwater unifies your communication strategy by treating LLMs as a new, high-intent media channel. By understanding how your brand is portrayed across models, align with PR, SEO, and AI efforts to ensure a consistent narrative.
- Unified strategy
- Cross-channel alignment
- Narrative consistency
Identify where competitors outperform you in AI
Use Meltwater to identify missing topics and content gaps where competitors are leading in. Analyze key topics, keywords, and content types to improve your GEO strategy to capture more "Share of Model."
- Topic gap analysis
- Keyword intelligence
- GEO optimization
Influence the AI training loop directly
Influence the AI training loop directly
- Source attribution
- Journalist outreach
- Training loop influence
Why Brands Choose Meltwater
From fragmented monitoring to unified AI visibility
For competitive global brands, a fragmented view of perception and reputation is a significant strategic risk. Integrate GenAI Lens into your existing tech stack or Meltwater suite to achieve a unified view of brand presence.
Traditional Monitoring Tools
Meltwater Genai Lens
Real impact, proven in practice
See how teams use Media Intelligence to turn coverage into measurable business results.
"One of the biggest challenges we had was putting that all together into a comprehensive, insightful presentation that would allow us to really have a clear picture of where we are across the board, also a deeper dive into the insights from there. Previously we had numbers, but we didn't know what was behind the numbers."
Lauren Hackett
Senior Vice President Global Communications at The Economist
Take control of your AI brand visibility
Stop treating LLM monitoring as an isolated experiment. GenAI Lens sits alongside your news monitoring and social listening, turning AI data into a unified strategic asset. Monitor the present so you can shape the future.
AI visibility tracking FAQs
GenAI Lens (GAIL) is Meltwater's LLM monitoring solution that tracks how your brand appears across major AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Claude. The tool runs your custom prompts across multiple AI models every 24-48 hours, capturing their responses and analyzing how your brand, products, key people, and competitors are being represented. This gives you visibility into the "zero-click" search experience, where consumers increasingly make purchase decisions without ever visiting your website.
Yes. GenAI Lens monitors ChatGPT along with other leading AI platforms, including Google Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot. The AI brand visibility tool captures when and how your brand is mentioned in AI-generated responses, allowing you to track your presence across the AI ecosystem in one dashboard
Meltwater's GenAI Lens monitors your brand's presence across major AI platforms by tracking visibility, prevalence, prominence, and sentiment in AI-generated responses. The tool runs prompts against multiple LLMs weekly, showing you whether your brand appears in AI answers, how often, in what context, and with what sentiment. You can track both branded prompts (e.g., "What is [your company]?") and unbranded prompts (e.g., "What are the best [your product category]?") to understand your share of AI-generated recommendations.
GenAI Lens includes a Sources tab that shows you which websites and content AI models reference and cite when generating answers. This insight allows you to: Optimize your content strategy by understanding which types of content AI platforms favor; Improve press release distribution to reach sources that LLMs index; Target high-authority publications that AI models frequently cite; Structure content (FAQs, structured data, authoritative information) to increase AI visibility. Many organizations use these insights to refine their PR strategy and website content to improve how AI platforms represent their brand.
Meltwater focuses on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) rather than traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO). While SEO tools help you rank in Google search results, Meltwater's GenAI Lens helps you understand and optimize your presence in AI-generated answers. The key difference: SEO is about search rankings; GEO is about being included and favorably positioned in the responses AI platforms generate. GenAI Lens shows you which sources AI models use to generate their answers, giving you insights into how to optimize your content strategy for AI visibility.
All data processed through GenAI Lens is stored within Meltwater's secure Snowflake Intelligence platform. The LLM models monitored by GenAI Lens do not train on or store your custom prompts. GenAI Lens simply queries public-facing AI platforms and analyzes their responses. This approach has been approved by Meltwater's Legal and Application Security teams, ensuring compliance with enterprise data governance standards.
Yes. GenAI Lens supports standard Meltwater export formats for integration with your existing reporting workflows, business intelligence tools, and stakeholder presentations. The Trends dashboard provides historical data visualization, and you can schedule automated reports for regular stakeholder updates on AI visibility metrics.
GenAI Lens delivers comprehensive AI visibility tracking, metrics including: brand mention frequency, sentiment analysis, prevalence scores (measuring depth of brand presence), competitive share of voice, source attribution (which websites and journalists LLMs cite), trending topics associated with your brand, and historical trend analysis. Data is presented through intuitive dashboards with exportable reports.
Yes. GenAI Lens is available as a modular add-on to current Meltwater subscriptions. Your account manager can provide prorated pricing to add GenAI Lens immediately, and the tool will appear in your existing platform interface alongside your current monitoring, social listening, and analytics capabilities.