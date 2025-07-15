Note: This blog is based on the Global Digital Report 2025 (Digital 2025 Singapore) – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. See Simon Kemp's article about The Essential Guide to the Global State of Digital in 2025. Download the Global Digital Report 2025 for free.

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When it comes to digital connectivity, few countries punch above their weight like Singapore. This highly urbanised country has a mobile penetration rate of 179%, with 10.5 million mobile connections—an increase of 617,000 from last year—across a population of 5.85 million. Singaporeans benefit from one of the world’s most dependable and user-friendly mobile networks, backed by 5G rollouts and government-supported infrastructure.

There are now 5.61 million internet users, up by 129,000 from the previous year, bringing internet penetration to 95.8%. Social media usage also rose slightly to 5.16 million user identities—30,000 more than the year before.

These numbers reflect how deeply digital services are part of routines. Whether it’s using a QR code to buy kopi, booking dinner through a food app, chatting with neighbours on WhatsApp, or watching hawker centre reviews on TikTok, Singaporeans navigate the online world with ease—often in any of the country’s four official languages.

This level of connectedness shapes how people interact, consume news, shop, and express themselves. For marketers, it means reaching a digitally fluent population that’s always online, quick to respond, and highly engaged.

Table of Contents

Population essentials in Singapore

A highly educated, urbanised, and tech-savvy population defines Singapore. There are 5.85 million people in the country, with men making up 51.7% and women 48.3%. The median age is 36.2, reflecting a mature, working-age population with significant buying power and a consistent online presence.

With 8,595.5 individuals per square kilometre and 100% urbanisation, Singapore is densely populated and efficiently planned. These conditions support strong digital infrastructure and reliable service delivery, aided by national policies that prioritise smart city development.

The country’s educational attainment also stands out: 98% of individuals aged 15 and above are literate, including 96% of women and 99% of men. Singapore’s adults are digitally comfortable, well-educated, and mature enough to engage actively in online communities.

Adults of working age make up a significant share of Singapore’s population, with a large portion falling within the 25–39 age bracket. Below are the five largest age groups in the country:

Age 25–29: 599,000 (10.2%)

599,000 (10.2%) Age 30–34: 587,000 (10%)

587,000 (10%) Age 20–24: 511,000 (8.7%)

511,000 (8.7%) Age 35–39: 510,000 (8.7%)

510,000 (8.7%) Age 40–44: 436,000 (7.5%)

Singapore’s mid-range age profile reflects a steady, economically active population. With most citizens in their prime working years, the country is well-positioned for digital adoption across both personal and professional contexts.

The digitally mature audience plays a larger role in shaping online trends, interactions, and content habits than younger populations elsewhere. For brands, this means reaching consumers who are both financially capable and tech-savvy.

Internet usage statistics in Singapore

Internet usage in Singapore reflects near-universal access. The number of internet users rose by 2.4% or 129,000 citizens over the past year, reaching 5.61 million (95.8% of the total population), indicating a continued growth in proportion to population size (up 1.7% year-on-year).

Among them, 94.6% access the web via mobile phones, with most Singaporeans going online while on the move. Mobile devices are central to living, powering everything from communication to cashless payments—contributing to a thriving ecommerce environment. Despite continued digital activity, average daily internet use declined slightly. Singaporeans now spend 6 hours and 33 minutes online each day, a drop of 4%, or about 16 minutes fewer than the year before.

Every day, the typical Singaporean spends 6 hours and 33 minutes online, with equal time spent on mobile phones and desktops or tablets. Mobile usage accounts for exactly 50% of total daily internet time, with both device types averaging 3 hours and 17 minutes.

This even split reflects a well-rounded digital lifestyle. Singaporeans reply to work messages on WhatsApp and Slack during the day, use desktops for work tasks, and switch to their phones for commuting, payments, or casual browsing. In a country with strong online systems and easy device access, moving between platforms throughout a normal work day is second nature.

Now let's look at the main reasons Singaporeans use the internet. 66.1% go online to find information—whether it’s checking train and bus schedules, comparing prices on Carousell, or reading financial tips on Seedly. At a national level, the National Library Board’s S.U.R.E. campaign promotes information literacy by encouraging users to evaluate what they read online.

58.7% use the internet to stay updated on news and current events. Some follow mainstream news outlets on social media, while others turn to forums like Reddit’s r/singapore for more casual, local discussion. This reflects a culture that values being informed, both about what's happening at home and abroad.

55.2% go online to figure out how to do things. Platforms like TikTok offer bite-sized how-tos on everything from cooking to fixing appliances and navigating CPF payments. This DIY approach highlights the population’s independence and digital literacy.

54.2% watch videos, TV shows, or movies online. Platforms like YouTube and Netflix are popular for their wide content selection, offering a convenient way to unwind or catch up on shows during free time.

Lastly, 53.9% of users go online to stay in touch. Messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram are used for everything from casual conversations to work chats. In a fast-paced, work-heavy environment, digital tools help Singaporeans maintain close personal and professional connections.

These social media statistics show that social networks and messaging apps are the most widely used platforms among Singaporeans. 97% of internet users use chat and messaging applications, and 95.9% engage with social networks—highlighting just how conversational and socially active Singaporeans are online.

Coming in third, 87.1% of users visit search engines. Search plays a central role in how Singaporeans navigate the internet, whether it's to look up information or explore unfamiliar topics. As we’ll see later in this report, this behaviour also shapes how Singaporeans research brands, products, and services before making purchase decisions.

For marketers, one thing is clear: search visibility is critical. Whether through organic results or paid ads, appearing in the right searches for the right audience is a key part of success in Singapore’s digital space. We’ll explore this in the digital marketing section to examine how brand discovery is closely tied to search behaviour—and how businesses are using it to reach the audiences that matter most.

Social media usage statistics in Singapore

Singapore’s social media usage shows a slight year-on-year increase in account creation. In January 2025, there are 5.16 million social media user identities—88.2% of the total population. Among internet users, 92% are active on social media, and among those aged 18 and above, the figure is 91.8%.

Singaporeans spend an average of 2 hours and 2 minutes on social media each day, down 8.4% from the previous year (a drop of 11 minutes). While slightly below the global average of 2 hours and 21 minutes, this time is still significant and reflects a balanced mix of communication and content consumption across platforms like WhatsApp and TikTok.

The gender split leans slightly male, with 52.4% of users being men and 47.6% women. As we’ll explore in later sections, brands trying to engage Singapore’s digitally fluent audience must focus on speed, relevance, and trust. Interestingly, while influencer marketing is growing, it demands a nuanced approach here compared to neighboring markets—a sign that Singaporeans are highly selective about the content and endorsements they follow, often preferring authenticity and relevance over pure reach.

Meta platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are most used by Singaporeans aged 25 to 44, reflecting the country’s digitally skilled and economically active population.

The largest segment of Meta’s adult audience is in the 25–34 age range, with 15% female and 16% male. Many in this group are building careers, saving up to start families, or managing household expenses. Singaporeans love to use Instagram to document events and hobbies, and use WhatsApp to coordinate everything from family gatherings to work meetings. Furthermore, platforms like Reddit and X are also common for staying updated and engaging in interest-based communities.

age range, with female and male. Many in this group are building careers, saving up to start families, or managing household expenses. Singaporeans love to use Instagram to document events and hobbies, and use WhatsApp to coordinate everything from family gatherings to work meetings. Furthermore, platforms like Reddit and X are also common for staying updated and engaging in interest-based communities. Among those aged 35–44 , 11.7% of both women and men remain active on Meta apps. While Instagram still plays a role, this group of Singaporeans also turns to TikTok for content like restaurant recommendations or home improvement ideas.

, of both women and men remain active on Meta apps. While Instagram still plays a role, this group of Singaporeans also turns to TikTok for content like restaurant recommendations or home improvement ideas. In the 18–24 bracket, 7.9% are female and 6.7% male. Though increasingly drawn to TikTok, this group still uses Instagram for aesthetics, storytelling, and staying on trend.

bracket, are female and male. Though increasingly drawn to TikTok, this group still uses Instagram for aesthetics, storytelling, and staying on trend. For those aged 45–54 , 7.3% are female and 7% male. This demographic primarily uses social media to stay connected with children and manage family schedules.

, are female and male. This demographic primarily uses social media to stay connected with children and manage family schedules. In the 55–64 range, 4.5% are female and 4.3% male. These users stay online to read news, connect with relatives overseas, and participate in group chats; among users aged 65 and above, usage is nearly even, with 3.9% male and 3.8% female.

With 68.9% of Meta’s adult users falling between 18 and 44, marketers aiming for real impact must tailor content to this core segment—prioritising relevance, trust, and local nuance in every campaign.

While social media serves many functions for Singaporeans, three primary reasons stand out.

The top reason 48.5% of Singaporeans use social media —keeping in touch with friends and family—reflects how important digital communication is.

Next, 40.6% use social media to fill spare time. It’s a go-to activity during commutes, short breaks, or while relaxing at a café in Haji Lane. In Singapore’s fast-paced, work-centric environment, this habit isn’t about deep engagement—it’s simply a way to unwind without switching off completely.

Lastly, 35.3% go online to read news stories. With a practical approach to daily life, Singaporeans place high value on staying informed—whether about current affairs, social issues, or anything that could affect their day-to-day routines.

Together, these patterns show that social media in Singapore isn’t just a pastime—it’s a tool for staying connected, informed, and balanced throughout the day.

Top Social Media Platforms in Singapore

The most popular social networking platforms in Singapore reflect a preference for easy, low-effort ways to stay connected and engaged.

WhatsApp, used by 80.1%, highlights how central direct messaging is to daily communication in Singapore. Facebook, at 71.9%, remains relevant for reconnecting with acquaintances and staying updated on community, workplace, or group-related news. Its feed continues to serve as a go-to for the latest updates from your social circles.

Instagram, used by 62.6%, offers a space for casual browsing—whether it’s following your favourite celebrities, checking out content from favourite brands, or watching entertaining reels. As explored earlier in this report, Instagram serves various uses for Singaporeans. And of course, TikTok, with 56.6% usage, delivers short, easily consumable entertainment—perfect for quick breaks throughout the day.

The social media platforms Singaporeans spend the most time on are TikTok and YouTube. On average, users spend 34 hours and 29 minutes per month on TikTok, followed by 29 hours and 45 minutes on YouTube.

This significant and consistent engagement highlights how deeply video-first content is embedded in Singaporeans' daily routines, serving as a primary source for relaxation, entertainment, and learning. Far from being mere downtime distractions, these platforms are integral to how Singaporeans manage their day. For businesses, this translates into continuous opportunities for connection and interaction, as Singaporeans are frequently on their mobile devices, actively seeking information on both search engines and social media platforms throughout the day.

Social media plays a pivotal role in how Singaporeans research brands, underscoring the critical need for effective digital marketing strategies. A significant 63.1% of internet users turn to social media platforms for brand research, with 34.5% relying solely on social networks for this purpose.

This deep integration of social media into consumer habits means platforms are often the initial stage in the purchase journey for Singaporeans. They serve as a primary hub for brand discovery, influencing buying decisions from the very beginning.

Mobile usage statistics in Singapore

With 10.5 million active cellular mobile connections, or 179% of the population, Singapore has among the world's highest mobile use rates.

With almost everything in Singapore being powered by smartphone connection, from QR payments to public transit to signing into accounts with ease. The number of mobile connections increased by 617,000, or 6.3%, in the last year.

The increase in mobile connections in Singapore has been steady and sustained, with numbers climbing every month over the past two years. Mobile connections rose from 9.33 million in January 2023 to 10.5 million in January 2025, a trend driven by rising adoption rates, better devices, and the widespread use of multiple SIM cards. This consistent growth has outpaced the country’s relatively stable population, thanks to Singapore’s strong government-backed digital infrastructure and mobile-first services. There are no signs of this slowing down—Singaporeans continue to add more devices into their routines, whether for work, convenience, or simply staying connected on-the-go. We'll touch on this again later when we discuss the country's e-commerce habits, especially around electronics.

Ecommerce statistics in Singapore

The expansion of online shopping in Singapore has followed the rise of the country’s rapidly improving mobile network infrastructure. E-commerce in Singapore has grown, particularly on mobile devices, as more citizens become comfortable using their phones for daily tasks.

In 2024, 3.49 million Singaporeans purchased consumer goods online—an 8% increase from the previous year, adding 260,000 new online buyers. This group spent $5.04 billion USD, up 13.8% year-on-year, or $610 million more than the year before. The average annual spend per shopper also rose by 5.4%, or $74 USD, bringing the 2024 total to $1,445. Confidence in online transactions has increased, along with both the frequency and value of purchases.

One reason for the growth of e-commerce in Singapore is mobile phone usage; in 2024, mobile transactions accounted for 70.1% of total consumer goods e-commerce spending, representing a 1.1% rise in mobile-attributed share. In addition, this indicates that smartphones aren't just for texting or social media in Singapore; it's also one of the main ways people do shopping.

Finally, the share of online consumer goods purchases reached 12.2% of total retail spending, up 8.7% year-on-year. Singapore’s e-commerce growth is clear, with mobile culture playing a central role in its rise.

A clear trend is emerging from Singaporean consumers’ search and purchasing habits: online shopping revolves around three key categories—electronics, fashion, and food.

Electronics led the way with an estimated $1.11 billion USD in online sales in 2024. This aligns with Singapore’s top Google Shopping searches, which included queries in the tech category like Oppo, Samsung, Apple, iPad, and iPhone 15. When it comes to smartphones, wearables, and portable setups, tech-savvy Singaporeans are prioritising convenience and performance in their daily routines.

Fashion followed with $1.05 billion USD in online sales. Brands like Adidas, Crocs, and New Balance reflect a strong appetite for style and lifestyle-driven purchases—especially with the ease of access to deals, free returns, and cross-border shopping options.

In third is food, with $680 million USD in online spending, pointing to a shift in how people shop for groceries. The inclusion of NTUC, one of Singapore’s largest supermarket cooperatives, among the top 10 Google Shopping searches signals a rising demand for online grocery convenience. With faster delivery and better digital experiences, more Singaporeans are shopping for everything from snacks and pantry staples to curated products and household essentials—all from their phones, without stepping outside.

This mobile-first lifestyle is shaping the way people search, browse, and buy. These three categories now account for a significant share of Singapore’s e-commerce spending. And with NTUC gaining ground, the next section will look at how online grocery shopping is becoming a regular part of everyday life in Singapore.

Online grocery shopping in Singapore increased by 7.6%, or 110,000 users, in 2024, reaching 1.56 million individuals. The average yearly value of online grocery orders was $930 million USD, with a 13.4% year-on-year increase of $110 million, and an average annual user spend of $600 USD.

NTUC’s presence among Singapore’s top Google shopping queries suggests that online grocery platforms are becoming essential to daily life. As one of the country’s largest and most dependable grocery providers, NTUC plays a key role in this ecosystem. Its digital platforms allow Singaporeans to access fresh food and household staples with just a few clicks—reinforcing the shift toward online grocery shopping as a regular routine rather than a backup option.

Free delivery and discounts are the two most important purchase drivers for Singaporeans when making an online purchase. Most recently, 54.3% of online shoppers said that free shipping would entice them to complete a purchase, while 42.6% said that discounts and coupons would be a primary deciding factor.

To further use them as a case study of what works in Singaporean ecommerce, NTUC FairPrice reflects this emphasis on affordability and accessibility in its business operations. In order to meet the needs and expectations of online buyers, NTUC has implemented a combination of many user-first policies.

For Singaporeans with hectic schedules, FairPrice's new "fulfilment-from-store" approach means they may have their orders delivered the very same day (or even two hours later) to addresses within five kilometres of its stores. Scan & Go, contactless payments, loyalty point monitoring in real-time, and quick digital checkouts are just a few ways the FairPrice app streamlines the process.

Then, as an example of how customers may save money without sacrificing quality, FairPrice has a wide selection of affordable house-brand items. Addressing the top purchasing drivers among Singaporean customers, it also offers a Digital Club that allows members unlimited free delivery, waives service costs, and access to unique discounts.

All of these features work together to make FairPrice more than just another grocery store; it's a model of how an established company can adapt to the changing demands of Singapore's online shoppers.

Digital marketing statistics in Singapore

As one might expect from a nation where tech shapes nearly every aspect of everyday life, digital marketing is the core of Singapore’s advertising strategy. Total advertising expenditure in 2024 rose by 7.8%, reaching $2.60 billion USD—an increase of $189 million from the previous year.

The growth in digital ad spend is especially notable, rising 11% (or $192 million) to reach $1.94 billion USD. Brands in Singapore increasingly recognise the essential importance of having a strong online presence, as digital advertising accounts for 74.6% of all ad expenditure in the nation.

Three digital ad formats—online search ads, online banner ads, and social media ads—stand out among the many utilised in Singapore for their engagement capabilities.

With an annual budget of $706 million USD, online search ads were the most utilised by marketing professionals. In Singaporean digital activity, search plays a significant part, whether it's seeking offers, product comparisons, or brand research. For companies to reach intent-driven customers, one of the most successful approaches is to appear in relevant search results.

After that, $527 million USD went towards online banner ads. They are an essential part of brand-building activities, particularly those aimed at raising exposure and retargeting, because of their widespread usage throughout websites.

Social media ads came next, with $510 million USD annual spend, indicating the reach of platforms such as X, Facebook, and TikTok. Singaporeans spend more than two hours a day on social media, so these advertisements provide a natural approach for companies to integrate into their browsing and content consuming habits.

These leading formats demonstrate that Singaporean marketers are putting their money where their target consumers are spending it: on search, across websites, and in social feeds.

Singapore’s digital-first environment has also led to the rise of programmatic advertising, which now commands the largest share of digital ad spend in Singapore. In 2024, programmatic spend hit $1.41 billion USD, accounting for 72.9% of total digital advertising spend—far outpacing other formats like search ads (36.4%), social media ads (26.3%), and influencer ads (5.5%).

The 13.8% rise year-on-year, or an increase of $171 million USD, clearly points out that Singaporean businesses are relying on data-driven, automated media purchasing strategies. The accuracy and efficacy of programmatic advertising are well-suited to Singaporean's highly digitally literate online audience.

One thing to note is that compared to other markets, influencer advertisements in Singapore don't get nearly enough attention or budget. With just 5.5% of total digital ad spend going to influencers, Singapore is one of the few regions where this usually-growing form of digital advertising is seen as a must in this day and age. This might mean that Singaporean audiences are pickier and less influenced by endorsements than those in other parts of the region.

What's ahead for social media in Singapore in 2025?

Marketers in Singapore must be as agile and precise as ever as the country's digital ecosystem develops. Below are five takeaways to help Singaporean brands make smarter decisions in 2025.

Invest in Programmatic

With a $1.41 billion USD total digital ad spend in 2024, programmatic advertising with a 72.9% market share, significantly outpaces other categories such as search advertisements (36.4%), social media ads (26.3%), and influencer ads (5.5%) in Singapore's digital ad expenditure. Automated media space purchasing is key for companies in Singapore's data-rich digital world. Prioritise Relevant Video Content, Not Just Trends

Media consumption is heavily influenced by platforms such as TikTok and YouTube. On a monthly basis, Singaporeans spend 34 hours and 29 minutes on TikTok and 29 hours and 45 minutes on YouTube. Be careful not to confuse frequency with preference; what matters to Singaporeans is that your content is relevant and well-made. Appeal to algorithms and focus your content on your ideal audience's primary interests! Intentional Engagement: Quality Over Hype

While influencer marketing accounts for a relatively modest 5.5% share of overall digital ad expenditure in Singapore (reflecting a more cautious direct investment compared to some neighbors), its influence on consumer perception is more nuanced. What this means is that Singaporeans are more likely to base their purchasing choices on practical considerations like price, convenience, and dependability rather than on marketing hype. The endorsement of a famous KOL might capture attention, but it won't solely convince Singaporean consumers, particularly if the product or service fails to live up to their realistic expectations. Search or Remain Unsearched

With 87.1% of Singaporeans using search engines and companies spending $706 million USD on search ads in 2024, search now accounts for the second-largest share of digital ad spend after programmatic. It remains a critical part of the digital marketing mix. For Singaporeans, search is often the first step in making a purchase—when intent is highest, your brand needs to be visible. Target Singapore's Digitally Active Core (25-54)

People in Singapore are most active between the ages of 25 and 44, with a sizeable contingent in the 35–54 age range as well. These Singaporeans have disposable income, are highly tech-savvy, and lead active lifestyles; therefore, they represent a crucial target audience. Ads, platform selections, and campaign timing should all be strategically tailored to reflect the preferences of this mature and highly engaged internet base.

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