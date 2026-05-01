Media Intelligence
A media intelligence platform for high performing PR teams
Monitor earned media, social, broadcast, and digital conversations in one unified platform. Don't just track the news — shape it.
Why leading PR teams choose Meltwater
Outcomes that drive real business value
Built for activation, not just reporting
Turn insights into action across PR, media relations, influencer, and marketing teams — all from one connected workflow.
Beyond media monitoring
Track news, social, forums, broadcast, and your own internal content in a single platform with comprehensive global data sources.
AI that actually saves time
Automated summaries, smarter Boolean search setup, and guided insights that save hours of manual analysis every week.
Trusted by Global Brands for Unified Media Intelligence & Crisis Preparedness
Global communications teams rely on Meltwater media intelligence software to consolidate tools, detect crises in real time, and deliver executive-ready reporting.
A complete view of your media landscape
Media and social signals don't exist in isolation. Meltwater brings earned media monitoring, social listening, and AI-driven analytics together so your team can see the full picture and act on it — without switching between tools or reconciling fragmented data sources.
Work Smarter with Mira Companion
AI built for media intelligence
Mira Companion brings AI directly into your Meltwater Media Intelligence workflow, so you can move from raw data to meaningful insight in seconds. Mira Companion isn’t a separate tool. It’s embedded within Meltwater Media Intelligence, enhancing dashboards, searches, and content views in real time.
Comprehensive coverage across media, social, influencers, journalists and LLMs — delivering the depth and context you need to understand what’s happening.
Get AI-powered summaries that explain spikes in volume, shifts in sentiment, and emerging themes, without hours of manual analysis.
Automate insight generation so you can focus on strategy instead of pulling data into slides.
Share AI-generated context with PR, marketing, and leadership, so everyone works from the same intelligence.
See Media Intelligence in action
Explore how Meltwater fits your team's workflow in our product tour
See How Meltwater Consolidates Your Media Monitoring Into One Platform
See the full story across every channel, and act on it from one connected platform
Track earned and social media together
across news, broadcast, digital, and social channels in a single view.
Go deeper with AI-powered sentiment and enrichment
to understand not just what’s being said, but what it means for your brand.
Keep reporting consistent with unified dashboards
designed for clear, executive-ready visibility.
Bring your own content (BYOC)
to analyze internal sources like surveys and transcripts alongside external coverage.
Real impact, proven in practice
See how teams use Media Intelligence to turn coverage into measurable business results.
“Meltwater is a full package. Being able to have the platform and the professional services organization that you can trust is why I enjoy working with them so much.”
Evan Escobedo
Social Listening, Analytics & Insight Global Lead at Western Union
EXECUTIVE REPORTING
Turn complex media coverage into clear executive narratives
Meltwater makes it easy to deliver consistent, executive-ready reporting, so stakeholders see what’s changing, why it matters, and what to do next.
- Ready-to-share dashboards and reporting views
- Cross-channel context in one place (earned + social)
- AI summaries cut analysis time and clarify the “why”
- Insights that keep comms, marketing, and leadership aligned
Why Brands Choose Meltwater
Built for teams that need more than keyword tracking
Many tools track mentions. Meltwater is built to help teams act.
Traditional Monitoring Tools
Meltwater Media Intelligence
KEY CAPABILITIES
A complete intelligence toolkit
Global monitoring
Multi-language monitoring across markets and regions in a single view.
AI-assisted search
Boolean query setup with built-in AI guidance and suggestions.
BYOC (Bring Your Own Content)
Analyze internal text sources like surveys and transcripts alongside external coverage.
Historical trends
Track performance over time and prove the impact of your communications.
Tool consolidation
Reduce vendor sprawl and manual reporting with one unified platform.
API integrations
Connect Meltwater data to BI platforms, internal dashboards, and reporting workflows.
Where Media Intelligence makes the biggest impact
Real-Time Crisis Detection & Risk Mitigation
When the narrative shifts, minutes matter. Meltwater helps you detect issues early and respond with confidence, using real-time alerts, spike detection, and sentiment shift monitoring to catch risk before it becomes front-page news.
Competitive Intelligence & Share of Voice Tracking
Know where you stand, and where the conversation is moving. Track share of voice over time, benchmark against competitors, and spot industry trends early with dashboards designed for decision-making (not just data collection).
Executive-Ready Reporting for the C-Suite
Turn complex media coverage into clear executive narratives. Meltwater makes it easy to deliver consistent, executive-ready reporting, so stakeholders see what’s changing, why it matters, and what to do next.
Consumer Intelligence & Trend detection
See what audiences care about before competitors do.
Start making decisions with confidence
See how Meltwater can help your team consolidate tools, detect crises early, and deliver executive-ready reporting — on one connected platform.
Media Intelligence FAQs
A media intelligence platform unifies earned media monitoring, social listening, competitive benchmarking, and executive reporting into a single system for brand visibility and strategic decision-making. With Meltwater, you get a unified media intelligence tool that helps PR and comms teams.
Meltwater unifies earned media monitoring, social listening, competitive benchmarking, and executive reporting in one platform, so teams can go from signal to insight to action without switching tools. It’s designed for PR and communications workflows, with dashboards and alerts built to support day-to-day monitoring and leadership reporting.
Yes. Meltwater includes share of voice dashboards and competitor benchmarking so you can measure visibility over time, compare against key competitors, and understand where attention is shifting.
Yes. Meltwater combines earned media tracking with social media listening so you can understand the full cross-channel conversation in one media intelligence platform.
Meltwater supports real-time alerts and spike detection to help you catch breaking issues early, monitor sentiment shifts, and respond faster when narratives change.
Yes. Meltwater supports API integrations so teams can connect Meltwater data to BI platforms, internal dashboards, and reporting workflows.
API access is available as part of Meltwater’s integration capabilities. Availability is dependent on package and configuration - your team can confirm what’s included based on your needs.
Meltwater supports historical trend analysis so you can track performance over time. Retention and depth can vary based on package and sources, your Meltwater team can confirm what applies to your region and plan.
Yes. Meltwater supports global, multi-language monitoring so teams can track coverage across markets and languages in a single view.
Meltwater onboarding is designed to help teams get value quickly, from setting up searches and alerts to building dashboards and reports. For larger teams, onboarding can include structured enablement and best-practice guidance so workflows are consistent across users and regions.