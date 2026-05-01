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Media Intelligence

A media intelligence platform for high performing PR teams

Monitor earned media, social, broadcast, and digital conversations in one unified platform. Don't just track the news — shape it.

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Why leading PR teams choose Meltwater

Outcomes that drive real business value

Built for activation, not just reporting

Built for activation, not just reporting

Turn insights into action across PR, media relations, influencer, and marketing teams — all from one connected workflow.

Beyond media monitoring

Beyond media monitoring

Track news, social, forums, broadcast, and your own internal content in a single platform with comprehensive global data sources.

AI that actually saves time

AI that actually saves time

Automated summaries, smarter Boolean search setup, and guided insights that save hours of manual analysis every week.

Trusted by Global Brands for Unified Media Intelligence & Crisis Preparedness

Global communications teams rely on Meltwater media intelligence software to consolidate tools, detect crises in real time, and deliver executive-ready reporting.

A complete view of your media landscape

Media and social signals don't exist in isolation. Meltwater brings earned media monitoring, social listening, and AI-driven analytics together so your team can see the full picture and act on it — without switching between tools or reconciling fragmented data sources.

A complete view of your media landscape

Work Smarter with Mira Companion

AI built for media intelligence

Mira Companion brings AI directly into your Meltwater Media Intelligence workflow, so you can move from raw data to meaningful insight in seconds. Mira Companion isn’t a separate tool. It’s embedded within Meltwater Media Intelligence, enhancing dashboards, searches, and content views in real time.

AI built for media intelligence

Comprehensive coverage across media, social, influencers, journalists and LLMs — delivering the depth and context you need to understand what’s happening.

Get AI-powered summaries that explain spikes in volume, shifts in sentiment, and emerging themes, without hours of manual analysis.

Automate insight generation so you can focus on strategy instead of pulling data into slides.

Share AI-generated context with PR, marketing, and leadership, so everyone works from the same intelligence.

See Media Intelligence in action

Explore how Meltwater fits your team's workflow in our product tour

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See How Meltwater Consolidates Your Media Monitoring Into One Platform

See the full story across every channel, and act on it from one connected platform

Track earned and social media together

across news, broadcast, digital, and social channels in a single view.

Go deeper with AI-powered sentiment and enrichment

to understand not just what’s being said, but what it means for your brand.

Keep reporting consistent with unified dashboards

designed for clear, executive-ready visibility.

Bring your own content (BYOC)

to analyze internal sources like surveys and transcripts alongside external coverage.

Real impact, proven in practice

See how teams use Media Intelligence to turn coverage into measurable business results.

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Real impact - Company Logo

“Meltwater is a full package. Being able to have the platform and the professional services organization that you can trust is why I enjoy working with them so much.”

Evan Escobedo

Social Listening, Analytics & Insight Global Lead at Western Union

EXECUTIVE REPORTING

Turn complex media coverage into clear executive narratives

Meltwater makes it easy to deliver consistent, executive-ready reporting, so stakeholders see what’s changing, why it matters, and what to do next.

  • Ready-to-share dashboards and reporting views
  • Cross-channel context in one place (earned + social)
  • AI summaries cut analysis time and clarify the “why”
  • Insights that keep comms, marketing, and leadership aligned

Why Brands Choose Meltwater

Built for teams that need more than keyword tracking

Many tools track mentions. Meltwater is built to help teams act.

Traditional Monitoring Tools

Siloed data across tools
Manual reporting workflows
Delayed alerts
Basic keyword matching

Meltwater Media Intelligence

Unified earned + social in one platform
Automated executive-ready dashboards
Real-time alerts with spike detection
AI-powered search, sentiment & insights

KEY CAPABILITIES

A complete intelligence toolkit

Global monitoring

Multi-language monitoring across markets and regions in a single view.

AI-assisted search

Boolean query setup with built-in AI guidance and suggestions.

BYOC (Bring Your Own Content)

Analyze internal text sources like surveys and transcripts alongside external coverage.

Historical trends

Track performance over time and prove the impact of your communications.

Tool consolidation

Reduce vendor sprawl and manual reporting with one unified platform.

API integrations

Connect Meltwater data to BI platforms, internal dashboards, and reporting workflows.

Where Media Intelligence makes the biggest impact

Start making decisions with confidence

See how Meltwater can help your team consolidate tools, detect crises early, and deliver executive-ready reporting — on one connected platform.

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Media Intelligence FAQs

A media intelligence platform unifies earned media monitoring, social listening, competitive benchmarking, and executive reporting into a single system for brand visibility and strategic decision-making. With Meltwater, you get a unified media intelligence tool that helps PR and comms teams.

Meltwater unifies earned media monitoring, social listening, competitive benchmarking, and executive reporting in one platform, so teams can go from signal to insight to action without switching tools. It’s designed for PR and communications workflows, with dashboards and alerts built to support day-to-day monitoring and leadership reporting.

Yes. Meltwater includes share of voice dashboards and competitor benchmarking so you can measure visibility over time, compare against key competitors, and understand where attention is shifting.

Yes. Meltwater combines earned media tracking with social media listening so you can understand the full cross-channel conversation in one media intelligence platform.

Meltwater supports real-time alerts and spike detection to help you catch breaking issues early, monitor sentiment shifts, and respond faster when narratives change.

Yes. Meltwater supports API integrations so teams can connect Meltwater data to BI platforms, internal dashboards, and reporting workflows.

API access is available as part of Meltwater’s integration capabilities. Availability is dependent on package and configuration - your team can confirm what’s included based on your needs.

Meltwater supports historical trend analysis so you can track performance over time. Retention and depth can vary based on package and sources, your Meltwater team can confirm what applies to your region and plan.

Yes. Meltwater supports global, multi-language monitoring so teams can track coverage across markets and languages in a single view.

Meltwater onboarding is designed to help teams get value quickly, from setting up searches and alerts to building dashboards and reports. For larger teams, onboarding can include structured enablement and best-practice guidance so workflows are consistent across users and regions.