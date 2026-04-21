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Explore real-time trends, data-backed stories, demos, and analysis in one place.
AI and Data
The European Airlines Dominating LLMs
AI tools are reshaping how travelers discover flight deals, but not all airlines are benefiting equally. These findings highlight the growing influence of aggregator platforms and the need for brands to optimize how they appear in AI-generated answers at the earliest stage of the customer journey.
Weekly Trends
Explore a live view of emerging topics, engagement signals, and AI-generated insights as trends unfold.
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