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Explore real-time trends, data-backed stories, demos, and analysis in one place.

AI and Data

The European Airlines Dominating LLMs

AI tools are reshaping how travelers discover flight deals, but not all airlines are benefiting equally. These findings highlight the growing influence of aggregator platforms and the need for brands to optimize how they appear in AI-generated answers at the earliest stage of the customer journey.

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Weekly Trends

Explore a live view of emerging topics, engagement signals, and AI-generated insights as trends unfold.

Latest posts

Minimalist Meltwater visual emphasizing “2 billion reach of the top 1000 Coachella influencers.” A straw sunhat with round sunglasses rests beside a smartphone displaying a cheerful woman in festival attire, with a blurred ferris wheel in the background, reinforcing a warm, summery Coachella aesthetic.

Influencer Marketing

The Top Branded Influencer Posts of Coachella 2026

Ann-Derrick Gaillot and Anna Amarotti

Apr 21, 2026 • 27 min read

Graphic titled ‘Top LLM Visibility Scores’ highlighting La Roche-Posay and EltaMD at 60%, with sunscreen packaging displayed on sand against a blue background.

Marketing

How LLMs Recommend Sunscreen Brands: An Analysis of AI Search Visibility in SPF

Anna Amarotti and Ann-Derrick Gaillot

Apr 17, 2026 • 44 min read

Pink lipstick on a soft pink gradient background with large text reading ‘Lipstick 4.8% of Reddit beauty mentions.’

Marketing

Platform Deep Dive: 7 Trends Defining Beauty Reddit Right Now

Ann-Derrick Gaillot and Anna Amarotti

Apr 14, 2026 • 13 min read

Minimalist graphic featuring a luxury handbag with an AI-inspired clasp and text stating ‘Mentions of Luxury and AI +26% QoQ’.

Marketing

The Dos and Don’ts of AI and Luxury Marketing

Anna Amarotti and Ann-Derrick Gaillot

Apr 3, 2026 • 8 min read

Graphic with headline “BTS Comeback” and large text reading “3.59M mentions.” A stylized hand making a finger heart gesture with a purple heart appears on a pink gradient background.

Marketing

BTS Comeback 2026: Insights on Global Fan Power

Anna Amarotti and Ann-Derrick Gaillot

Mar 27, 2026 • 6 min read

A pink gradient graphic titled “Leading AI Brand Visibility Scores” featuring a white airplane model on the left. On the right, Ryanair is shown with an 88% score and easyJet with an 87% score in large purple text.

Marketing

The European Airlines Dominating LLMs

Ann-Derrick Gaillot and Anna Amarotti

Mar 20, 2026 • 37 min read

Infographic titled “Leading AI Brand Visibility Scores.” A yellow travel suitcase decorated with a hat, sunglasses, passport, camera, airplane, and map sits beside ranking data showing Booking.com with a 55% AI brand visibility score and Expedia with 54%.

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO)

How Booking.com and Expedia Dominate AI Travel Recommendations

Free Download: Brand AI Visibility Guide

Anna Amarotti and Ann-Derrick Gaillot

Mar 13, 2026 • 7 min read

Infographic header reading “INFOGRAPHIC: Leading Brand Share of Voice – DIOR 70%.” The design features large orange “70%” text next to the Dior logo, with red Lunar New Year lanterns hanging on both sides and a stylized purple and beige handbag illustration. Clean, light background with festive accents.

Marketing

How Luxury Brands Leveraged Celebrities and UGC for Lunar New Year 2026 Success

Ann-Derrick Gaillot and Anna Amarotti

Mar 4, 2026 • 7 min read

“Wide-format infographic comparing latte flavor trends for matcha, pistachio, and ube. Matcha shows rising engagement and mentions, pistachio shows increased mentions but lower engagement, and ube shows the largest engagement growth. Decorative illustrations include bowls of matcha, pistachio nuts, ube root, and an upward trend arrow.”

Social Listening

Trend Adoption Stages Explained: Matcha, Ube, and Pistachio Lattes

Anna Amarotti and Ann-Derrick Gaillot

Jan 27, 2026 • 11 min read

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