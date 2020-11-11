Keep a close eye on competitor performance and strategies with Meltwater's data analysis.
Keep an eye on what is being said about your competitors' news and strategy in the local and global press. Analyze the opinions of their customers on social networks and consumer review sites. Whether it’s staying up to date with competitors’ product launches, understanding the financial performance of a supplier, or knowing when a key executive departs from one of your customers, our real-time alerts will enable you to respond accordingly as events unfold in real-time.
Analyze competitor advertising spend, search trends, and customer satisfaction. See which keywords your competitors are bidding on, based on geographic location, to understand where they are hoping to gain momentum and adjust your marketing strategy accordingly. Our reporting also provides information around metrics such as website traffic, app downloads, app ratings, to help you understand changes in customer interest or investment in marketing.
Monitor unlimited keywords across all channels
Customize email alerts to get real-time notifications
Create dashboards and benchmark against competitors
Translate content with the click of a button
Export results to Excel and other reporting formats
Run omnichannel analyses across news and social media
Easily share relevant content and reports with stakeholders
Access content and dashboards on the Meltwater mobile app