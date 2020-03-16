While quantitative media analysis helps leading companies understand the ‘what’, sometimes it can be tricky to get to grips with the ‘why’ without the help of custom manual reports that lean on human qualitative media analysis. Qualitative media analysis gives brands context into numbers, so they can rest well knowing they’re making objective strategic decisions.



During this blog, we’ll cover the benefits of qualitative customized manual reports and how they’re often leveraged by executives.



How are qualitative customized manual reports used to transform measurement and reporting?

Since customized manual reports are bespoke, use cases are extremely varied. Whether you want to harness your consumer voice to inform product development, understand trends to make sure your brand stays relevant or keep tabs of your competitor's movements so you stay agile – custom reports are built to ensure you’re covered on all levels. With that being said, more often than not executives rely on manual customized reports to streamline their reporting efforts and:



1. Align on key business drivers

2. Uncover trends

3. Discover threats and opportunities

4. Benchmark against competitors

5. Understand strategic insights, like new market entry

6. Measure business impact

7. Gain a comprehensive health check on the brand, product portfolio, industry, and competitive position

8. Understand the context of business critical media insights



Let’s take a deeper look at a handful of use cases that lead professionals to investing in manual reports.

Identify threats and opportunities

Media intelligence customized manual reports help C-Level executives obtain an unprecedented global perspective of developing threats and opportunities impacting their company. By gaining a 360-view of their business, they’re able to eliminate blind spots and ensure no stone is left unturned so they know exactly where they stand.



Using advanced predictive analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, media intelligence tools are able to analyze billions of online news and social media conversations, job postings, financial filings, patent filings, product reviews etc. While artificial intelligence has come a long way in the past 10 years, nothing quite beats human intelligence. Customized manual reports fill this gap since they involve analysts with the aim of adding context to data. Due to this, customized manual reports can more easily uncover signals in the data types listed and point executives in the direction of potential threats and opportunities.



When commissioning a customized manual report from a media intelligence provider, it’s wise to opt for a partner that has an experienced team of in-house analysts who are experts in blending quantitative media monitoring data with qualitative analysis. You can then have confidence that the custom report will help your business stay agile in highly competitive markets.

Optimize strategies

It’s vital that professionals stay connected to their industry and audience in the moments that matter most. With customized manual reports, you can be sure that you have comprehensive coverage and insights on the most important external forces impacting your business. By incorporating insights surfaced when optimising internal strategies, executives can successfully build upon their capabilities and competitive advantages.



Save time and resources

Creating business critical reports take time, patience and a never-ending supply of spreadsheets/ pivot tables, but it doesn’t have to be so painful if you let external partners help you. Leading media intelligence providers create branded reports backed by data science, helping to relieve the pressure from you, so you can have board level reports without lifting a finger.



Top tip for managing the flow of information

In large organisations it’s important to centralize the collection and distribution of outside data whether you decide to invest in customized manual reporting or not. Comparing apples with apples is impossible when data is coming in from different vendor streams. This is why large enterprises opt for a single global media monitoring partner, since this helps them to ensure all employees are working from a single source of truth and can compare and benchmark data against one another and over time periods.





Hopefully by now you have a better idea of the ways customized manual media reports can be used. Meltwater Customized Manual Reports are built from years of experience working with global brands around the world, if you’re interested in learning more, complete the form below!