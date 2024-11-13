List of 18 Micro-Influencers You Should Know

Working with micro-influencers can make a mega impact on your brand. Micro-influencers have large followings and highly engaged audiences who trust the influencer’s content and recommendations. With micro-influencers covering every niche, you can find a new brand partner to bolster your influencer marketing strategy and help you reach more of your audience.

When working with micro-influencers, your first goal is to vet your options. Not every influencer in your niche will be a good fit for your brand. Ideally, you’ll choose partners who share your target audience, create content that aligns with your brand values, and can represent you authentically.

With this in mind, let’s explore some of the top micro-influencer examples in fashion, beauty, travel, food, fitness, and technology. Use our list of micro-influencers to jump-start your research and find new brand partners.

Micro-Influencer Definition

A micro-influencer is someone who has a strong social media following and can connect with their audience authentically. They typically have anywhere from 10K to 100K followers and create content around a specific niche, such as beauty or fitness.

With influencer marketing, brands have no shortage of choices:

Nano-influencer (up to 10K followers)

Micro-influencer (up to 100K followers)

Macro-influencer (up to 1 million followers)

Celebrity (millions of followers)

Micro-influencers offer a sweet spot in the middle. They tend to be more relatable to their audiences and can connect with them on a deeper level.

Brands can leverage the influencer’s highly engaged fans to position their product or service at a much lower cost compared to using celebrities or mega influencers.

Fashion Micro-Influencers

Fashion influencers have been a long-time favorite type of micro-influencers on TikTok and Instagram. They share unique clothing, show you how to create capsule wardrobes, and talk about the season’s best colors and styles.

Here are some of the top fashion micro-influencers you should follow.

Afroza Khan (71 Klear Score + Fashion Expert Badge)

Afroza Khan, also known as Chic Stylista, is a Tampa- and Miami-based fashion and lifestyle influencer known for her vibrant, beachy, and glamorous style. She also covers beauty and travel, giving her followers a glimpse into her luxe lifestyle.

Jessica Lynna (71 Klear Score + Fashion Expert Badge)

With more than 20K followers, Jessica Lynna is one of the top micro-influencers on Instagram. Known for her approachable and relatable style, she uses her blog and social media channels to promote fashion brands and her own personal taste. Jessica also posts about family and beauty.

Anita Heath (71 Klear Score + Fashion Expert Badge)

German influencer Anita Heath shares fashion content with her 14.9K followers on Instagram. Her posts are a mix of high-fashion ensembles, accessories, and travel. Anita excels at bringing a unique style and message to her content, from the photos to the hashtags.

Beauty Micro-Influencers

When you think of influencers, beauty influencers are often top of mind. They’ve become synonymous with influencer marketing and are powerful in helping brands promote their products.

Here are the top beauty micro-influencers to follow.

Lutovac Ivana (68 Klear Score + Beauty Expert Badge)

Known for her makeup skills and unique style, Lutovac Ivana knows how to capture attention. Her content highlights detailed tutorials, product reviews, and before-and-afters that showcase her skills. Her followers turn to her for inspiration on creating timeless looks.

Yanix3 (70 Klear Score + Beauty Expert Badge)

Yanix3, who uses the Instagram handle @yanirisx3, is known for an authentic style that favors real life over perfection. While her posts seem picture-perfect, she focuses more on living in the moment and believes that posting something is better than not posting at all.

Julia (68 Klear Score + Beauty Expert Badge)

Julia, who uses the Instagram handle @springtime.beauty, creates content on makeup, skincare, and life. She’s always eager to share her favorite makeup brands on Instagram and demonstrate products to her followers.

Travel Micro-Influencers

Travel influencers inspire wanderlust and bring unique destinations to the mainstream. Every picture is a postcard and tells the stories of their journeys. Brands work with travel influencers to boost tourism, gain attention for attractions, and encourage others to visit. Here are the top travel micro-influencers to follow.

Kate Newman (69 Klear Score + Travel Expert Badge)

Australian wildlife photographer Kate Newman captures the essence of Australia’s unique ecosystem and inspires travel with her photos. She’s known for her adventurous spirit and penchant for natural destinations.

Nicoletta Risuleo (69 Klear Score + Travel Expert Badge)

World traveler Nicoletta Risuleo lives life on her own time and terms, which often includes visiting unique beachside destinations. She’s the mind behind Worlds Outside, where she shares her travel stories and experiences.

Jackie (66 Klear Score + Travel Expert Badge)

Jackie, who uses the Instagram handle @the_wild_wanderlust, turned her passion for outdoor adventure into travel influencing. She visits national parks, hiking trails, and offbeat destinations to share with her followers. She also includes tips for eco-friendly travel and nature conservation.

Food and Nutrition Micro-Influencers

Who doesn’t love a good foodie pic on Instagram? Food and nutrition influencers don’t hold back on their favorite recipes, trendy new snacks, and restaurants in their areas. They inspire their fans to try new things and can bring a lot of attention to brands on the grocery store shelves.

Here are the top food and nutrition influencers to follow.

Sydney Foodie | Jen (68 Klear Score + Food Expert Badge)

Jen, who uses the Instagram handle @twoplatesonespoon, explores the diverse culinary scene of Sydney, Australia. She features an array of local items, from street food to cafes to high-end dining. She has a keen eye for beautiful plating and captures the city’s vibrant food culture.

Daydreaming About Food (68 Klear Score + Food Expert Badge)

This Instagram account managed by @hungry_fung focuses on unique and appealing dishes, from comfort food to sweet treats. The account leans into whimsical and colorful to inspire viewers to try new things.

Margaret Lee (68 Klear Score + Food Expert Badge)

Margaret Lee, who is an acupuncturist, nutritionist, and the face behind @nutriacure, highlights nutrition as a lifestyle with her wholesome recipes and tips. She emphasizes balance by showcasing meals that are nutrient-dense and delicious.

Fitness Micro-Influencers

Fitness micro-influencers work with brands in fashion, gym equipment, fitness apps, and food and beverage. They tend to create highly inspiring content to help their audience feel motivated to live healthier lifestyles. These are some of the best fitness micro-influencers to follow.

Mo Natout (68 Klear Score + Nutrition Expert Badge)

Athlete Mo Natout is well known for his content that highlights his strength training and bodybuilding. His content often includes workout routines, nutrition tips, and motivational posts to help his followers achieve peak performance.

Alyssa Teger (68 Klear Score + Health Expert Badge)

Fitness blogger and influencer Alyssa Teger emphasizes holistic health, yoga, and mindfulness. She shares workout tips that cater to both physical health and mental well-being and encourages her followers to practice self-care while becoming the best versions of themselves.

Dawn Amador (68 Klear Score + Coaching Expert Badge)

Skin expert and nutrition coach Dawn Amador specializes in functional fitness and mobility. Her approachable and practical content emphasizes everyday movement that leads to big results over time.

Technology Micro-Influencers

No micro-influencer list is complete without technology influencers. While niches like beauty and travel are the OGs of influencer marketing, technology has made its way into the space. Tech influencers represent everything from gadgets and computers to SaaS and cater to consumers and businesses alike.

Here are the top technology micro-influencers to follow.

Rodrigo Vieira (68 Klear Score + Technology Expert Badge)

Rodrigo Vieira, who uses the Instagram handle @canalrssv, is a video creator who shares tech-focused opinions that are sincere and helpful. With more than 11.9K followers, Rodrigo’s favorite topics to talk about include cell phones, computers, and accessories.

Andrei - Linuxbrs (70 Klear Score + Technology Expert Badge)

YouTube and content creator Andrei Linuxbrs is a well-known promoter in the Linux community. He provides in-depth tutorials and reviews for Linux-based systems and is admired for his beginner-friendly delivery.

Emanuele Guerrini (70 Klear Score + Technology Expert Badge)

Cybersecurity specialist Emanuele Guerrini shares insights on consumer electronics and brands. His product review videos are among his most popular content, helping consumers know what they’re buying so they can make better decisions.

Find More Micro-Influencers with Klear

