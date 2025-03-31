Influencer Marketing in South Africa: Top Trends to Watch in 2025

While influencer marketing is nothing new, it is, in 2025, still revolutionising the way that brands reach, attract, and engage with consumers. It started as a niche marketing strategy for globally-recognised brands, but has since become a mainstream marketing tactic, allowing businesses across industries to partner with like-minded influencers, building credibility and boosting sales.

According to our Global Digital Report 2025, 33.6% of South Africa’s social media users say that they follow influencers and online experts. With a significant percentage of the South African population actively engaging on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, influencers, ranging from celebrities to micro-influencers, play a crucial role in shaping consumer behaviour. When utilised correctly, influencer marketing rarely looks like marketing in the traditional sense: it leverages a deeper level of involvement and relies on culturally resonant content, enabling brands to build more meaningful connections with diverse audiences.

Micro-influencers, in particular, offer brands a hyper-targeted and cost-effective way to connect with curated communities. And in 2025, advanced analytics give brands the tools needed to further refine their influencer marketing strategies.

As digital connectivity continues to expand in South Africa, influencer marketing is set to become even more integral to brand success in 2025 and beyond.

Table of Contents

The Growth of Local Influencers

In South Africa, the influencer marketing landscape is thriving, with more and more local personalities gaining prominence. This is true on a global scale: music star Tyla has collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton since her rise to fame; Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019, has millions of followers and a strong social media presence; and Siya Kolisi has acted as the face of international brands like Adidas, Oakley and Dove.

The micro-influencer scene in South Africa is flourishing, too.

Given the diverse groups of people, industries and interests in South Africa, there is ample room for micro-influencers to find their niche, create relevant content, and grow their follower base. The rise of micro-influencers has been matched by the influencer marketing buy-in from small and medium-sized companies, who are increasingly recognising the value of collaborating with those who have a deep knowledge of the local culture - and by extension, consumer behaviour.

This shift towards local influencers not only enhances brand authenticity and awareness, but also fosters stronger connections with target audiences.

Putting the Spotlight on Micro and Nano-Influencers

While the terms are loosely used, Meltwater's influencer marketing tool defines micro-influencers as individuals with a follower count between five thousand and thirty thousand, and nano-influencers with between five hundred and five thousand followers. Micro-influencers are, almost always, focused on a hyper-niche such subject (think vegan cuisine, sustainable fashion, or indigenous art).

Despite their smaller follower counts, micro and nano-influencers often record higher engagement rates than their heavy-hitting counterparts. This is because their close-knit communities allow for more personalised interactions. It is this that makes them invaluable partners for brands aiming to build trust and authenticity.

If you look for them, you’ll find that micro-influencer campaigns are more commonplace than first expected – even in 2025. Numerous South African beauty and wellness brands have robust influencer marketing strategies, partnering with those influencers that either make use of the brand already, or share similar values. Another campaign that showcased the power of South African micro-influencers saw Sasko collaborate with several key individuals, tapping into their relevant niches in an authentic way that resulted in heightened engagement and increased product awareness.

On average, small and medium-sized companies report a return on investment of R6 for every R1 spent when partnering with micro-influencers. This ROI, an average of 600%, truly highlights the effectiveness of micro-influencers in reaching and resonating with local audiences.

Meltwater Marketing Tip: For a comprehensive breakdown of how influencers can help you reach new audiences and grow your business, check out our free Ultimate Guide to Influencer Marketing.

The Preference for Authentic and Relatable Content

In the last few years, there has been a distinct shift in the influencer marketing landscape.

While celebrity endorsements still hold value, people (and brands) are increasingly turning to everyday influencers who share authentic, relatable stories. This likely stems from a number of factors, including the rise in AI content and a skepticism towards hard-sell branding messages. The result is a movement away from polished, scripted advertisements and towards content that feels real and genuine.

South African audiences, in particular, place a high value on authenticity and personal engagement. Trust plays a crucial role when it comes to purchasing decision-making, and micro-influencers, who interact closely with their followers, can be a key element in shaping brand perception.

The beauty lies in the pre-existing relationship built over time. Because of this, their brand collaborations or recommendations feel more like advice from a friend than a corporate sale.

The rise of local content creators who know how to find and build their audience on TikTok and Instagram has further cemented this trend. They accurately reflect the everyday realities, cultures, and challenges of South Africans — whether it’s a mom sharing her daily routine, a student giving budget-friendly advice, or a fitness enthusiast providing practical health tips.

Instead of glossy, high-production campaigns, brands that embrace this style of storytelling, aligning themselves with the lived experiences of their audience, are likely to see the results of content that resonates on a deeper level.

The Role of AI and Data in Influencer Marketing

Naturally, influencer marketing and AI and data analytics are closely linked. Data (engagement rates, views, click-through rates, repeat customers, drop-off times, to name a few) gives brands the insights to make more informed decisions. Furthermore, AI streamlines the process, from identifying the right influencers to summarising campaign performance and providing key insights. As AI continues to evolve, so will influencer marketing in South Africa, becoming more strategic, personalised, and results-driven.

One of the easiest ways to develop an influencer marketing strategy in 2025 is to make use of AI-powered platforms, such as the Meltwater Influencer Marketing tool. It allows you to discover influencers using visual search. This unique feature uses AI to surface influencers that match a desired visual, allowing you to find the perfect brand partner. Beyond this, the in-app workflows, comprehensive database, and extensive reporting take the workload out of working alongside influencers. Everything from performance analysis to payments are housed under the same dashboard, giving both the brand and the influencer the necessary insights to maximise every campaign.

Alongside data analytics, predictive analytics minimise any brand risk by providing insights into potential influencer performance and audience engagement. Predictive analytics can shape campaign strategies before any on-the-ground work begins, through the identification of influencers who are likely to yield high engagement rates, which platforms are resonating with which industries, and what the overall campaign budget may entail.

By working with an AI tool, brands can navigate the influencer landscape with greater precision and effectiveness.

Challenges in Influencer Marketing

Trust and Credibility Concerns

Influencer marketing is not without its challenges, one of which is influencer fraud. These are accounts with bots or fake followers, inflated engagement rates, and staged partnerships – in short, accounts that look and act like influencers, but do not have the dedicated following that makes influencer marketing so successful.

While consumers are highly discerning, especially in South Africa, brands may not have the same depth of insight and therefore inadvertently partner with fraudulent accounts. This unwanted association does the opposite of credible influencer marketing, causing distrust and hesitation from a savvy audience.

Meltwater Marketing Tip: To combat influencer fraud, AI-driven tools like Meltwater Influencer Marketing give brands access to pre-vetted influencers (as well as information like engagement quality and audience demographics).

Beyond technology, and regardless of industry or market position, brands must look to prioritise transparency and alignment in collaborations. Through long-term partnerships and authentic content, brands will foster credibility and build trust with audiences.

Managing Cost vs. ROI

Another challenge is balancing influencer marketing costs with measurable ROI.

Influencer rates vary based on audience size, level of engagement, platforms of choice and numerous other factors, but brands have to protect their investment and achieve real value. For this reason, working with micro and nano-influencers often provides better ROI than celebrity influencers, and at a fraction of the cost.

Meltwater Marketing Tip: You can also measure the ROI of each influencer campaign from within the Meltwater platform, thanks to automated reporting and analytics.

To maximise ROI in 2025, brands need an influencer marketing strategy that aligns budget with campaign goals:

1. Look to leverage performance-based partnerships.

Brands can negotiate pay-for-performance models, such as commission-based collaborations or bonus incentives. This way, marketing spend is tied to actual results.

2. Prioritise long-term partnerships.

Collaborating with influencers for ongoing campaigns rather than one-off posts creates deeper brand affinity and trust. Additionally, long-term partnerships often come at a lower cost per engagement compared to single posts.

3. Use AI and analytics to optimise spend.

AI-driven tools can help brands assess influencer performance before committing to partnerships. Platforms like Meltwater Influencer Marketing analyses engagement rates, audience demographics, and historical performance – which makes it easier to find influencers that align with campaign objectives, and manage and measure performance. In addition, the platform allows you to manage contracts and payments within the app.

Conclusion: Preparing for the Future of Influencer Marketing with Meltwater

As South African brands navigate influencer marketing in 2025, three key trends stand out:

- The rise of micro and nano-influencers. They’re a recipe for brand success: authentic connections, niche audiences, shared values.

- The growing emphasis on authentic content. Audiences gravitate towards genuine, relatable content over traditional scripted endorsements.

- Further integration of AI and data analytics. Tools and technologies that both identify suitable influencers and measure campaign performance effectively.

To stay ahead of the curve, brands should consider the following influencer marketing strategies:

1. Prioritise authentic engagement – by collaborating with influencers who resonate with your brand values.

2. Leverage AI – by using AI-powered tools to gain insights into influencer performance and audience demographics.

3. Adapt to new platforms – and new influencers and trends, staying engaged with audiences where they are most active.

Meltwater's Influencer Marketing tool is ranked #1 by G2 users. It helps you manage every campaign step, from finding influencers to tracking metrics. The platform boosts brand recognition, streamlines processes, and enables data-driven decisions that drive revenue.

