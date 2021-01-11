Harnessing PR to Drive SEO

PR is far more than a brand and relationship building tool.

It has a quantifiable impact on the entire online business that most professionals are failing to measure. Websites are a huge source of revenue for many companies and securing quality PR driven backlinks can lead to a boost in organic search and an increase in website traffic.

You’ll learn:

The difference between traditional PR and digital PR

How digital PR impacts your search ranking

The role of content in digital PR

Tips to help you get started with digital PR

How you can measure digital PR success

Jane will be discussing how you can combine traditional PR activity and content creation with link acquisition techniques to help brands build campaigns that meet both brand awareness and search marketing objectives - generating more ROI for you or your client.