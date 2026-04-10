Two brands can spend equal amounts on marketing and get very different results. One keeps showing up in search results, industry coverage, and social conversations, while the other barely registers.

That gap is often a share-of-voice problem.

Share of voice helps you measure how visible your brand is compared to competitors across the channels your audience already pays attention to. It gives marketing and insights teams a clearer view of who is dominating attention, where visibility is slipping, and which channels deserve more investment.

This guide breaks down how to measure share of voice, why it matters, and how to build a scalable measurement process to consistently track and improve your brand's competitive standing

Contents

Why Does Share of Voice Matter for Marketing Teams?

Share of voice (SOV) measures the attention your brand receives relative to competitors. For example, say your brand is mentioned 200 times in a month across news coverage, blogs, and social media platforms. That number means very little on its own. But if your three main competitors were mentioned 800 times in the same period, your brand is only getting a small share of the category conversation.

That’s why marketing teams track SOV instead of just raw mentions, impressions, or reach. It helps justify budget allocation, measure campaign success, and identify where competitors are gaining ground before it shows up in sales data. At a strategic level, SOV directly aligns with long-term business outcomes. Brands with higher SOV tend to build stronger brand awareness, which influences consideration and purchase decisions.

Share of Voice vs. Share of Market

Share of voice and share of market are related terms that measure different things:

Share of voice: Tracks your brand presence and visibility across conversations, including media coverage, social mentions, search impressions, and ad spend.

Tracks your brand presence and visibility across conversations, including media coverage, social mentions, search impressions, and ad spend. Share of market: Measures actual business performance through metrics like revenue, customer base, or units sold within your industry.

For marketing teams, tracking both metrics provides a more complete picture of a brand's standing. If your share of voice is growing but market share isn't following, it may signal a disconnect between awareness and conversion. If market share is strong but share of voice is declining, competitors may be gaining momentum that could erode your position over time.

What is the Formula for Calculating Share of Voice?

Before getting into channel-specific methods, it helps to understand the universal share of voice formula that applies across every measurement context:

Share of Voice = Your Brand's Metrics ÷ Total Market Metrics × 100

Your brand's metrics = Your ad spend, social media mentions, search engine impressions, or website traffic

= Your ad spend, social media mentions, search engine impressions, or website traffic Total market metrics = The combined total of your metrics and all your competitors' metrics in the same category

The result is a percentage that represents your slice of the overall conversation. Here's how this looks in practice across a few scenarios:

Social media: Your brand earns 800 mentions in a month. Your three main competitors earn 600, 400, and 200 mentions, respectively. The total market is 2,000 mentions. Your SOV = 800 ÷ 2,000 × 100 = 40% .

Your brand earns 800 mentions in a month. Your three main competitors earn 600, 400, and 200 mentions, respectively. The total market is 2,000 mentions. Your SOV = 800 ÷ 2,000 × 100 = . Paid search: Your ads received 12,000 impressions. The total available impressions across all competitors bidding on the same keywords were 60,000. Your SOV = 12,000 ÷ 60,000 × 100 = 20% .

Your ads received 12,000 impressions. The total available impressions across all competitors bidding on the same keywords were 60,000. Your SOV = 12,000 ÷ 60,000 × 100 = . Advertising: Your brand invested $50,000 in advertising across channels last quarter. Combined spending from your four main competitors totaled $150,000. The total market ad spend is $200,000. Your SOV = 50,000 ÷ 200,000 × 100 = 25%.

The formula remains consistent across channels. What changes is the metric you plug in: mentions, impressions, clicks, backlinks, or keyword rankings, depending on what you want to measure.

How to Measure Share of Voice Step-by-Step

Once you understand the formula, you can start tracking SOV consistently across the channels that matter most to your brand. The goal is to establish a repeatable process that lets you compare your brand's visibility against competitors over time.

Step 1: Identify your competitors and relevant keywords

Start by deciding which competitors actually matter for this analysis. Do not just pull a random brand list from your category.

A simple way to do this is to split competitors into three groups:

Direct competitors: Brands that buyers compare you with because of similar offerings Search competitors: Brands or sites that rank for the keywords you want to own Conversation competitors: Brands in your same category that appear alongside yours in media coverage, social posts, or industry discussions

To find them quickly, pay attention to competitor names that your sales team hears on calls, brands ranking for your priority keywords, and brands mentioned repeatedly in industry coverage and social conversations.

If you’re doing this at scale, AI-powered media intelligence platforms like Meltwater can help by showing trends by brand, total mentions, and sources over a set time period. That makes it easier to see which brands are appearing most often in the conversation and whether a competitor is gaining momentum on a topic.

Next, define the keywords, hashtags, or topics that represent your brand and category.

For SEO and paid search (PPC), select search terms your audience uses.

For social media, include branded hashtags, campaign tags, and industry terms.

For earned media, track mentions of your brand name, products, or key executives alongside competitor mentions.

Focus on terms and competitors that directly impact your business outcomes for the highest impact.

Step 2: Collect data across selected marketing channels

With competitors and keywords defined, gather data from channels where your audience is active. The metrics you collect depend on the channel:

Social media: Track mentions, hashtag usage, post reach, engagement, and sentiment across platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and TikTok. Social listening tools aggregate this data and monitor conversations in real time.

Track mentions, hashtag usage, post reach, engagement, and sentiment across platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and TikTok. Social listening tools aggregate this data and monitor conversations in real time. Organic search (SEO): Measure impressions, clicks, and keyword rankings in search results. Tools like Google Search Console show how often your site appears for target keywords compared to competitors.

Measure impressions, clicks, and keyword rankings in search results. Tools like Google Search Console show how often your site appears for target keywords compared to competitors. Paid search (PPC): Track impressions, clicks, and ad spend. Platforms like Google Ads offer built-in competitor metrics showing how your ads perform relative to others bidding on the same keywords.

Track impressions, clicks, and ad spend. Platforms like Google Ads offer built-in competitor metrics showing how your ads perform relative to others bidding on the same keywords. Earned media: Monitor brand mentions, article placements, and backlinks across news sites, blogs, podcasts, and publications. Media intelligence platforms like Meltwater track this coverage at scale and provide sentiment analysis, so brands can understand where and how they’re being discussed.

Collect comparable data for your brand and competitors across the same time period to keep results consistent.

Tip: Learn more in the Social Listening for Benchmarking Guide

Step 3: Calculate and analyze your share of voice results

Apply the SOV formula to each channel, then analyze results to identify patterns and opportunities. Are you outperforming competitors on social but lagging in search? Is your share of voice growing or shrinking? Are there specific keywords or topics where you're underrepresented?

Use this analysis to inform next steps, whether that means increasing content output, adjusting paid media budget, or refining messaging.

The real value of share of voice isn't the number itself, but what it tells you about where to focus your efforts.

Best Practices and Strategies for Increasing Share of Voice

Increasing your share of voice is about showing up more strategically, more consistently, and in more places that matter to your audience. The tactics that drive SOV growth are rooted in visibility, engagement, and content quality across every channel you measure.

Publish quality content consistently

Share of voice usually grows when your brand shows up on a reliable cadence, not in random bursts. For most B2B teams, that means publishing on social media channels regularly and maintaining a steady content rhythm on owned channels. The cadence will vary from brand to brand, and there’s no one-size-fits-all rule; however, fewer, high-quality posts a week trump lower-quality content more often.

If your blog is still growing, HubSpot recommends publishing 6–8 posts a month for newer blogs. For LinkedIn, platform guidance based on Buffer’s analysis of 4.8 million posts found that engagement tends to be strongest in the late afternoon and evening on weekdays, especially on Wednesday around 4 PM and on Friday between 3–4 PM.

Start the conversation

Brands that lead conversations tend to dominate them. Instead of waiting for your audience to mention you, create moments worth mentioning. Launch campaigns that invite participation, ask questions that spark debate, or take a position on industry trends.

Starting conversations also means engaging with what's already happening. Join relevant discussions on social platforms, respond to industry news, and contribute to trending topics where your perspective adds value. Publishing original research, taking a clear stance on a topical subject, or offering practical frameworks that others can apply positions your brand as a thought leader and builds credibility.

Create original, engaging content

Generic content rarely moves the needle. Original research, unique perspectives, and standout formats earn attention and mentions. Whether it's a data-driven report, a bold opinion piece, or a creative campaign that breaks through the noise, originality separates brands that lead the conversation from those that follow it.

Engaging content performs better across channels. It earns backlinks, gets shared on social, and attracts media coverage, contributing to a higher share of voice. Track which content types and formats drive the most engagement and mentions for your brand— lean into experimentation and double down on what works.

Track your progress

Regularly reviewing your share of voice data helps you understand what's working and what's not, so you can decide where to adjust. Be sure to track data at least monthly to balance strategic insight with manageable action. This cadence can help you identify trend shifts without overreacting to daily noise.

Use your SOV data to inform budget allocation, content planning, and campaign prioritization and to facilitate consistent, data-driven adjustments to competitive positioning and marketing strategies.

Brands that increase share of voice most effectively treat it as a dynamic metric rather than a static benchmark.

How to Choose the Right Share of Voice Tool For Your Team

Purpose-built marketing tools make SOV measurement significantly more manageable. While manual tracking might work for small-scale media monitoring, most marketing teams need platforms that can aggregate data across channels, benchmark against competitors, and deliver insights at the speed of decision-making.

Start by identifying your primary use case:

PR and media relations teams need robust coverage across news outlets, blogs, and broadcast media.

need robust coverage across news outlets, blogs, and broadcast media. Social-first teams need social platform integrations and social listening analytics to track mentions, hashtags, and engagement across channels.

need social platform integrations and social listening analytics to track mentions, hashtags, and engagement across channels. SEO-focused teams need keyword ranking data and search visibility metrics.

need keyword ranking data and search visibility metrics. Cross-functional teams usually need one platform that brings these views together instead of checking separate tools for PR, social, and search.

Beyond channel coverage, look for features that make the data easier to use. Competitive benchmarking lets you see your visibility next to competitors, while customizable dashboards help each team focus on the metrics that matter to them. Sentiment analysis shows whether coverage is positive or negative, and real-time alerts help you catch spikes, drops, or competitor movement as they happen.

If your team already relies on other reporting tools, prioritize compatible integrations that make it easier to share SOV data with other departments and ensure everyone is on the same page.

Using Meltwater For End-to-End Share of Voice Measurement

Your brand may be mentioned in news coverage, social posts, podcasts, and forums, but that doesn't help much if the data is scattered across different platforms and hard to compare.

Meltwater Media Intelligence brings earned and social media tracking into one place, making it easier to compare your visibility with competitors. The platform tracks mentions, sentiment, and reach across news sites, blogs, forums, podcasts, broadcast, and social platforms, giving you a complete picture of how your brand shows up compared to competitors.

Key capabilities include:

Cross-channel SOV measurement (earned + social): Meltwater captures mentions across a wide range of sources, so instead of stitching together data from multiple tools, you can measure share of voice holistically and identify which channels drive the most visibility.

Meltwater captures mentions across a wide range of sources, so instead of stitching together data from multiple tools, you can measure share of voice holistically and identify which channels drive the most visibility. Competitive benchmarking at scale: Track your SOV against competitors across industries, regions, and topics. AI-powered analytics surface trends and shifts in competitive positioning, helping you understand not just where you stand today, but how your share of voice is evolving over time.

Track your SOV against competitors across industries, regions, and topics. AI-powered analytics surface trends and shifts in competitive positioning, helping you understand not just where you stand today, but how your share of voice is evolving over time. AI-powered insights and alerts: Meltwater's GenAI Lens analyzes patterns in your share of voice data and surfaces actionable insights, like emerging topics, sentiment shifts, or competitor activity spikes. Real-time alerts ensure your team can respond quickly when your SOV changes or a competitor gains ground.

Meltwater's GenAI Lens analyzes patterns in your share of voice data and surfaces actionable insights, like emerging topics, sentiment shifts, or competitor activity spikes. Real-time alerts ensure your team can respond quickly when your SOV changes or a competitor gains ground. Executive-ready dashboards and reports: Build custom dashboards that visualize share of voice trends, competitive benchmarks, and channel performance. Meltwater's reporting tools make it straightforward to communicate SOV results to leadership, linking media visibility to broader business outcomes such as brand awareness and market positioning.

See your share of voice in action — book a demo with Meltwater today.

Build a Repeatable Share of Voice Measurement Process

Measuring share of voice is only valuable when it's consistent, comparable, and tied to decisions. A one-time SOV snapshot tells you where you stand today, but a repeatable measurement process tells you whether you're moving in the right direction over time and why.

Define your competitors and keywords, collect data across the channels that matter to your audience, apply the SOV formula consistently, and review your data regularly. Over time, that consistency compounds into a clearer picture of your competitive position and a stronger foundation for strategic decisions.

Book a demo to see how Meltwater Media Intelligence helps marketing teams measure SOV across channels, benchmark competitors, and turn insights into confident decisions.

FAQs About How to Measure Share of Voice

How often should you measure share of voice?

For most teams, tracking share of voice monthly provides enough frequency to spot trends without creating reporting overhead. During active campaigns or product launches, weekly tracking gives you faster feedback. The key is consistency: use the same competitor sets, channels, and timeframes each cycle so your data stays comparable and meaningful over time.

What's a good share of voice percentage for my industry?

There's no universal benchmark, since SOV varies significantly by industry, competitive set size, and channel. A useful starting point is comparing your SOV to your market share. If your SOV exceeds your market share, you're well-positioned for growth. If it falls below, competitors may be outpacing you in visibility. Track your SOV trend over time rather than fixating on a single number.

Can share of voice predict market share growth?

Research from the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising suggests that brands with SOV above their current market share tend to grow, while those with SOV below it tend to decline. SOV isn't a guarantee of growth, but it's a reliable leading indicator. Sustained increases in share of voice, particularly in earned and social channels, often precede measurable gains in brand awareness and consideration.