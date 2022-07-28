The internet has become a noisy place. Brands often wonder how much of their audience is hearing them. One way to find out is by measuring share of voice (SOV).

The growth of digital marketing has given brands tons of new ways to promote their products, enter a new category or two, and connect with their customers. But lots of options also mean lots of social media metrics to track.

We’re advocates of only paying attention to the metrics that really matter, and share of voice is definitely one of them. That’s because it allows you to see how you stack up against your competitors. If you aren’t comparing yourself to the competition, it’s harder to put your other metrics into context. Share of voice can help you gain a clearer perspective on your own social media marketing performance.

Let’s take a deeper dive into share of voice, including the share of voice meaning, how to calculate it, and how to increase it!

Table of Contents

What Is Share of Voice?

Let’s start with a share of voice definition – what is its meaning?

We define share of voice as how much of the conversation you dominate compared to your competitors. For instance, if someone is mentioning you more on social media compared to a competing brand, you may have a bigger SOV.

The greater your share of voice, the more brand awareness and authority you have.

In the past, marketers used SOV as a way to gauge whether their paid advertising was working. Today, SOV in marketing means so much more; it’s not just useful for PPC or other paid ads. You can also track organic website traffic and social media mentions in relation to your competitors.

Share of Voice vs. Share of Market

Share of voice sounds a lot like share of market. You could say that share of voice is a smaller slice of the bigger market picture.

SOV measures your brand awareness on a specific channel. Share of market refers to the amount of revenue and the number of customers you have in the market.

Both are important for understanding your performance in comparison to your competitors. But for now, we’re focusing on the percentage of the discussion you earn across various digital marketing channels.

Measuring Share of Voice

Share of voice measurement is a great place to start as you ramp up your digital marketing. It gives you a better idea of where you stand in the market and can help you set the right goals moving forward.

To start measuring share of voice, you’ll need to calculate it using this simple formula: