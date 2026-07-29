55 Meltwater MCP Prompts for Communications Teams

Organized by common workflows, from daily media monitoring and executive briefings to competitor analysis, campaign measurement, early issue awareness, and reporting, each prompt returns real-time, cited answers grounded in your Meltwater data. Use them as starting points, refine your questions through follow-up prompts, and keep human judgment at the center of every decision.

These 55 Meltwater MCP prompts help communications teams get more value from AI assistants like ChatGPT and Claude by querying their trusted Meltwater news and social intelligence in plain language.

A prompt is only as good as the intelligence behind it. Ask a generic assistant about your coverage and you get a confident guess. Ask through the Meltwater MCP and the same question runs against your trusted Meltwater news and social coverage, so the answer is grounded and cited.

These 55 prompts are grouped by the job you're trying to do. Swap the bracketed terms for your brand, competitors, and topics, then refine from there. A person should always read the result and make the call. The Meltwater MCP does the assembly, not the judgment.

Contents

Meltwater MCP prompts for daily monitoring and briefings

"List the top stories about [company] from the last 24 hours, with sources cited."

"What are the most-shared news articles mentioning [brand] today?"

"Give me a morning overview of coverage about [company] and flag anything that needs attention."

"What's the overall sentiment in coverage of [brand] over the past week?"

"Which outlets have written about [company] in the last 48 hours?"

"Give me an overview of social conversation about [brand] today."

"What changed in [company]'s coverage compared with yesterday?"

Meltwater MCP prompts for executive visibility and thought leadership

"Give me an overview of media mentions of [executive] this quarter and where they appeared."

"How is [executive]'s commentary on [topic] being received in the news?"

"Which publications have quoted [executive] in the last 90 days?"

"Compare media visibility for [executive] versus [competitor executive] this quarter."

"What topics is [executive] most associated with in recent coverage?"

"Give me an overview of social reactions to [executive]'s recent [keynote or interview]."

Meltwater MCP prompts for competitive and market intelligence

"How is [competitor] being covered this week compared with us?"

"Give me an overview of the narratives [competitor] is putting forward in the news right now."

"What share of voice does [brand] have versus [competitors] this month?"

"Which competitor announcements got the most coverage in the last 30 days?"

"How is the [industry] conversation shifting, and who's driving it?"

"What are journalists saying about [competitor]'s latest [product or campaign]?"

Meltwater MCP prompts for campaign and announcement measurement

"Give me an overview of coverage and sentiment for the [campaign] launch."

"How did our [announcement] land across news and social compared with [previous announcement]?"

"Which messages from our [press release] were picked up by the media?"

"What was the reach and tone of coverage for [event] this week?"

"Give me an overview of how [hashtag or campaign] is performing on social."

"Which outlets and journalists covered our [announcement], and what was their angle?"

Meltwater MCP prompts for reporting and share of voice

"Pull together a share-of-voice overview for [brand] versus [competitors] this month."

"Give me a monthly coverage overview for [brand] I can drop into a leadership update."

"What were the top three narratives about [company] this quarter?"

"Compare this month's coverage volume and sentiment with last month."

"Build a first-draft stakeholder report on [topic] from coverage in the last 30 days."

"Which regions or markets drove the most coverage of [brand] this quarter?"

Meltwater MCP prompts for early-issue awareness

"Flag any emerging negative narratives about [company] in the past few hours."

"Give me an overview of how [issue] is being discussed in the news and on social right now."

"Which journalists are writing about [issue], and what angle are they taking?"

"Is coverage of [issue] growing or fading over the past 48 hours?"

"What questions are reporters and the public raising about [issue]?"

"Give me an overview of how similar issues have been covered for other companies in [industry]."

Meltwater MCP prompts for narrative and trend spotting

"What new topics are gaining traction in [industry] conversation this month?"

"Which stories about [theme] are accelerating in the news right now?"

"Give me an overview of how the narrative around [topic] has shifted this quarter."

"What emerging social conversations are relevant to [brand]?"

"Which voices are shaping the [topic] conversation in the media?"

"What themes connect the most-shared coverage in [industry] this week?"

Meltwater MCP prompts for sharing intelligence across the business

"Give me an overview of how [company] is being talked about across news and social this month for the leadership update."

"What should the marketing team know about current coverage of [product]?"

"Give investor relations an overview of recent coverage themes about [company]."

"What's being said externally about [topic], and how does it compare with our current messaging?"

"Create talking points from this week's coverage of [brand] for the sales team."

"Which market reactions to [announcement] should the product team see?"

"Give me a plain-language overview of [company]'s media position this quarter for a non-comms audience."

Meltwater MCP prompts for working from your existing searches and assets

"Run my saved '[search name]' search and give me an overview of this week's coverage."

"Take my '[search name]' search, add [competitor or term] to the Boolean, and show me how the results change."

"Refine the Boolean in my '[search name]' search to exclude [term], then give me an overview of the cleaned-up results."

"Expand my '[search name]' search to also cover [adjacent topic or subtopic] and tell me what's new in the conversation."

"Compare the results from my '[search name]' and '[other search name]' searches this month."

Getting the most out of these Meltwater MCP prompts

Fill in the brackets, then refine. The first answer is a starting point. Follow up in the same conversation to narrow the timeframe, region, or outlet. Keep a human in the driver’s seat. Read the result, check the cited sources, and make the editorial call yourself.

Better searches, better answers. The prompts run against your Meltwater searches and assets, so clean, well-maintained searches produce sharper results.

Blend it into your workflow. Take a cited response and turn it into the brief, post, or slide you actually need, without leaving the assistant.

Frequently asked questions about Meltwater MCP prompts

What can I ask the Meltwater MCP?

You can ask in plain language about your Meltwater news and social coverage: top stories, sentiment, share of voice, competitor narratives, executive visibility, emerging issues, and more, scoped to the products you subscribe to.

Do I need to log into Meltwater to use these prompts?

No. You run them inside the AI assistant you already use, like Claude or ChatGPT, and the Meltwater MCP brings the trusted intelligence to you.

Yes. Narrative answers cite the coverage behind them, so you can verify what you share and stand behind it at the leadership level.