Public relations has always been about proving impact—but what “impact” means is evolving fast.

Today, PR teams aren’t just tracking media coverage and share of voice. They’re also measuring how their brand shows up in AI-generated answers, search summaries, and large language models (LLMs). This new LLM visibility layer is quickly becoming a critical part of PR performance.

To understand what’s working (and what’s not), you need the right KPIs.

Below are the most important PR metrics to track, how to measure them, and how to connect them to real business outcomes.

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Tip: Learn more about the importance of social media metrics and about campaign measurement in general.

What is a KPI?

KPI stands for "Key Performance Indicator" and it is a measurable value that exhibits how effectively an organization achieves its strategic objectives. Essentially, an effective KPI is an actionable metric that keeps your strategy on track. Organizations use KPIs to efficiently manage, control, and achieve desired business targets. But what constitutes a "good KPI"?

KPIs are only effective if they help PR teams measure and evaluate how their actions contribute to overall organizational goals.

Organizations don’t need to choose too many PR KPIs to be successful, but the quality of each KPI is key—determine which metrics are most important to the organization, which are also dynamic and measurable.

Metrics vs KPIs: What's the difference?

The terms ‘PR metrics’ and ‘KPIs’ are often used interchangeably, but there are distinct differences between them.

For example, metrics refers to the measurement of PR activity whereas KPIs measure performance against a predetermined organization goal and business strategy. In essence, metrics are how you track and report on KPIs.

PR Measurement: Must-Have PR KPIs

We’ve identified 15 proven PR KPIs you’ll want to consider tracking. Always begin with the items that drive greatest business impact. And don’t forget to measure your performance against your competitors in these categories as well.

Looking for marketing metrics? Our blog covers all the metrics and KPIs your marketing team should be tracking!

1. Active coverage

Coverage secured by the PR team. You may want to create a subset of this KPI specifically focused on top-tier publications for your industry and audience.

The number of media placements you have at any given time contribute heavily to this goal, as well as others on this list. According to the 2026 State of PR Report, volume of placements is tied with Reach and Impressions as the most important metric for measuring PR success.

2. Potential reach

Sum of viewership for publications and websites in which your coverage is featured.

3. Share of voice

Percentage of coverage—for your brand, products, or high-profile executive(s)—compared to competitors. Include several competitors to gauge your place within the industry at large, or benchmark one at a time and drill down into the corresponding media coverage to uncover key differentiators. It’s important to note that share-of-voice can be tracked by volume or reach. For instance, your competitor may have a higher volume in terms of mentions, but you might be in higher-reach publications.

4. Social engagement

How many shares and social comments the coverage you generate receives.

5. Sentiment

Tone of the articles mentioning your brand or competitors. This metric lets you see if your brand is creating positive or negative associations.

Tip: Learn how to perform sentiment analysis.

6. Media outreach

The number of press releases and pitches you are sending out and how they are performing. Along with the amount of coverage they generate, you can also measure your progress in building relationships with journalists (a good press distribution tool like Meltwater's provides metrics on open rates and even internal links clicked).

Tip: Use our free press release template to write your next press release and learn how to pitch successfully to journalists.

7. Quality of coverage

The placement of your brand mention (headline, body) and its prominence in the article’s content.

Tip: Learn how to measure and analyze media coverage.

8. Geographical presence

Volume of coverage based on location. Assess your success at targeting key geographical demographics.

9. Key message penetration

Break your coverage down by key themes and measure how strongly you are associated with each one. You can also measure which ones your competitors are associated with and compare your results.

10 Overall media presence

Combine share of voice and sentiment to get a snapshot of your competitive landscape.

Tip: Learn how to conduct a media impact analysis.

11. Earned traffic

The number of visitors that were driven to your website as a result of your earned coverage and link placement.

12. Domain authority

A metric that predicts how well a website will rank on search engines. It is measured with domain authority checker on a logarithmic scale that ranges from 1 to 100. By securing link placement on third-party sites with a high domain authority, PR can have a big impact on your site’s domain authority and SEO.

Tip: Learn how to write SEO-optimized content, how to optimize a press release for SEO, how to supercharge your SEO with Audience Insights, and how to optimize your YouTube videos for search.

13. Event promotion

PR’s success in driving event attendance, garnering media coverage of events, and building relationships with speakers and attendees.

14. Crisis communications

When trouble hits, you’ll want to measure how quickly PR gets things back to normal. Throughout the crisis, benchmark volume and sentiment to baseline levels from before the crisis started.

Tip: Read our PR crisis management guide

15. LLM Visibility

LLM visibility measures how often and how accurately your brand appears in AI-generated responses (such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other generative search experiences).

This KPI helps PR teams understand whether their earned media, brand mentions, and authoritative content are being picked up and cited by AI systems. Strong LLM visibility indicates your brand is recognized as a trusted source—while weak visibility may signal gaps in media coverage, authority, or content structure.

Tip: Learn about PR GEO strategies, PR pitch GEO optimization, refining thought leadership for LLMs, and press release optimization for LLMs

Advertising PR KPIs and How to Measure Them

Improve the conversion rate from your advertising strategy by tracking the below KPIs closely:

CPC (cost-per-click)

CPC can be an excellent way to understand campaign-level performance metrics (i.e. which creative or message is driving customers to click), but optimizing for CPC alone won’t give you the data you need to determine if your acquisition efforts are successful and driving a positive marketing ROI.

The main problem with CPC is that it doesn’t tell you what happens after someone clicks your link. Did that person click it by mistake and just go right back to the page they were on? Did they convert? Did they buy something? And, if so, will they buy again? What happens after the click is critical to understanding your true success and ROAS, so focusing exclusively on CPCs keeps you from examining metrics that give you more useful information.

Optimizing for CPC will emphasize quantity of traffic rather than quality. The more clicks you get, the lower your CPCs will be. And while, when viewed in isolation, lower CPCs appear to be good, they fail to provide you the true story of your ad’s success.

You don’t just want clicks, you want the person clicking to take an action. When you analyze down-funnel performance, you may find that higher CPCs are more meaningful in that you paid more to acquire customers who are more valuable to your business.

CPA (cost per acquisition)

Cost-per-acquisition (CPA) lets you determine the cost of the action a user takes to convert. These could include signing up for a subscription, filling out a form, or making a purchase.

Using CPAs to determine the success of your acquisition efforts gives a more comprehensive view of whether or not your paid media is delivering a return.

CTR (click-through-rate)

Click-through rate is the ratio of users who click on a specific link to the number of total users who view a page, email, or advertisement. It is commonly used to measure the success of an online campaign.

ROAS (return on advertising spend)

ROAS measures whether the costs of your acquisition efforts are worth their expenditure by dividing the revenue generated by these costs. To find that percentage, multiply that figure by 100.

If you’re looking at your campaign with your eyes focused on your ROAS over your CPA, it can be much easier to disregard an expensive CPA if your overall return on ad spend is 3x greater than what you’ve spent.

If you’re focusing on optimizing only off of your CPA, you’d potentially pull back on a high-value ad set because you’d be looking at smaller pools of audiences vs. the big picture.

Reporting on PR ROI

There are a few reports you can consider when wanting to prove your ROI, but the two to take note of are: Objective-Specific Reports and Time-Specific Reports.

Tip: Learn how to measure PR ROI.

Objective-specific reports

These reports usually show the impact of your brand, campaign or product, based on the KPI’s you set out. Did you want to increase sales or brand awareness? Were you hoping to get more engagement with your brand through the influencers you chose for a campaign?

Having a media monitoring tool, like Meltwater, will help you stay on top of these objectives. But once the campaign or product launch is over, you need to do further analysis to understand the impact of your campaign. This is where you can use Objective-Specific Reports, where you are also able to benchmark against your previous campaigns, brand awareness efforts or influencers you used.

Tip: Learn more about creating media monitoring analysis reports.

Time-specific reports

These reports focus on how successful your objectives were over a specified period of time. Perhaps you ran a campaign with influencers for 2 weeks in the build up of a new product launch. Now you need to measure the impact that campaign. You can do this by using time as a measurement of the progress of your objectives and KPIs. Perhaps traction only picked up a few days after you launched the campaign, or there was a massive increase in mentions on a particular day.

Time-Specific Reports also help you see the trends that happened over the time period of your campaign. Were there more mentions during the evening during the course of your campaign?

Does your social reach or media exposure increase every weekend? These are just a few ways that using a report like this can help you spot some trends within your campaign or brand awareness efforts, and in turn, showcase the effectiveness or success of your initial objectives.

LLM visibility PR reports

LLM visibility reports give PR teams a clearer view into how their brand is represented within AI-generated overviews and in tools like ChatGPT and Gemini. Rather than focusing solely on coverage volume, these reports surface how often a brand appears in AI answers, which sources are influencing those outputs, and whether key messaging is being accurately reflected.

This adds an important new dimension to PR measurement. Traditional metrics tell you where your brand has been mentioned, but LLM visibility shows how those mentions are being interpreted, synthesized, and delivered to audiences in AI-driven environments.

This means PR teams can better understand which earned media placements are shaping AI narratives and which publications are most likely to influence inclusion in generative responses. It also makes it easier to identify gaps—whether a brand is underrepresented, mischaracterized, or absent altogether in key AI-generated answers.

By incorporating LLM visibility into PR reporting, teams can align their strategies with how modern discovery actually works. The result is more informed media targeting, stronger message consistency, and a clearer connection between PR efforts and real-world visibility in both traditional and AI-powered channels.

PR measurement and reporting tools like Meltwater deliver the data you need to track essential PR metrics. As you dive deeper, you’ll want to get yourself familiar with the tools other departments are using and the overlapping goals that you are all supporting.

Using a tool for PR measurement that gives you an in-depth analysis allows you to not just quantify the impact of your campaign, but helps you prove your return on investment (ROI) and justify the success of your campaigns. Even so, only 32% of PR professionals indicated that they have all the tools they need at their disposal to tie PR efforts back to business outcomes, according to the State of PR Report. 19% said no while 39% said they were partially equipped.

Tip: Take a look at these PR measurement tools to help you measure your success.

In order to measure these KPIs, you’ll need to use the right tools for tracking such metrics and visualizing that data. Analytics dashboards enable you to see your earned, owned and paid media performance metrics and keep track of your KPIs. Using a comprehensive media intelligence platform like Meltwater allows you to track metrics in one place, while providing automated reporting capabilities.

Measuring LLM visibility for PR

Modern PR measurement requires tools that go beyond traditional media monitoring to account for AI-driven discovery.

Platforms like Meltwater now include capabilities such as GenAI Lens, which allows PR teams to analyze how their brand appears across generative AI platforms and search experiences.

With GenAI Lens, teams can:

Track brand visibility in AI-generated responses

Identify which sources are influencing LLM outputs

Benchmark visibility against competitors

Uncover opportunities to improve authority and inclusion in AI answers

By combining traditional media analytics with AI visibility insights, PR teams gain a more complete view of performance—one that reflects how audiences actually discover and engage with information today.

For more information about media KPIs and how to go about measuring them, fill out the form below and we’ll be in touch!

Frequently Asked Questions About PR KPIs and Reporting

What are PR KPIs?

PR KPIs (key performance indicators) are measurable metrics used to evaluate the effectiveness of public relations efforts. Common examples include media coverage, share of voice, sentiment, website traffic, and brand visibility.

What is the most important PR KPI?

There’s no single most important KPI—it depends on your goals. However, share of voice, media quality, and conversions are widely used. Increasingly, LLM visibility is becoming a critical KPI as AI-driven search grows.

How do you measure PR ROI?

PR ROI is measured by connecting PR activities to business outcomes such as website traffic, lead generation, conversions, and brand awareness. This often involves combining media monitoring, analytics tools, and attribution models.

What is LLM visibility in PR?

LLM visibility refers to how often and how accurately a brand appears in AI-generated responses (e.g., ChatGPT or Google AI Overviews). It reflects a brand’s authority and influence in AI-driven discovery channels.

Why is LLM visibility important for PR?

As more users rely on AI tools for answers, brands need to be present in those outputs. Strong LLM visibility ensures your brand is part of the conversation and positioned as a trusted source.

What tools help measure PR performance?

PR teams use media monitoring platforms, analytics tools, and reporting dashboards. Advanced platforms like Meltwater also offer AI-focused tools (such as GenAI Lens) to track visibility in generative AI environments.

How often should PR reports be created?

Most teams report monthly or quarterly, but real-time dashboards are increasingly common. For fast-moving campaigns or crisis situations, more frequent reporting may be necessary.

What should a PR report include?

A strong PR report typically includes: