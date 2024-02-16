Content Marketing

As the internet has taken root in more areas of our lives — everything from entertainment to shopping to paying bills and more — traditional marketing is becoming less impactful. As any marketer knows, you need to focus on where your audience is if you want to reach them. Since the average person spends about seven hours a day online, it’s no surprise that content has maintained its hold on marketers. Here's a closer look at what content marketing is and why it matters more than ever in our digital-first economy.