A few years ago, the hard part was getting in the door. Through 2023, communications and marketing teams spent real energy building the case for generative AI: securing budget, clearing security review, and convincing leadership the investment would pay off. Today, most of those teams have the access they fought for, and then some. Adoption has outrun the rollout plans, with 71% of employees reporting they use AI tools at work that were never officially approved (Business Insider).

So the real question has changed. It's no longer a question of whether your team can use AI. It's whether the AI is working with context that matters. For most organizations, the data context isn't ready: 58% describe their own data environment as chaotic, which means a confident-sounding answer may be built on stale, scattered, or unverified information.

At Meltwater, we believe trusted intelligence should live wherever your team already works. That belief is why we built Meltwater MCP.

Where the real gap is now

Here’s what we keep seeing: generic AI assistants answer from training data or from whatever they can crawl on the open web. They're fluent, fast, and often convincing. What they lack is the signals that drive decisions: your brand, your market, the competitor who made a move this morning, and the judgment your team has spent years building.

There's a workaround, and plenty of teams use it. Someone logs in to Meltwater, runs the full workflow, exports a .CSV, and rebuilds the report by hand before the AI ever sees it. It works, and it'll keep working for the power users who know exactly what they need. But it's slow, it breaks the moment the context changes, and it puts a quiet quality-check burden back on the team. Most of the people who need a trusted answer would rather not run the whole workflow to get one.

The missing piece is context. Your team already holds the most valuable part of it: the category knowledge, the relationships, the instinct for tone and timing. What's been missing is a clean way to bring trusted, current intelligence into the AI tools where that expertise already lives.

Introducing Meltwater MCP

Meltwater MCP closes that gap. MCP stands for Model Context Protocol, an open industry standard for connecting AI assistants to the data and systems they work with. Think of it as shared plumbing the industry is adopting, not a product of ours. Meltwater MCP is built on that standard. It brings trusted, real-time Meltwater intelligence into the AI assistants your team already uses, including leading AI assistants, custom agents, and AI workflows, as a set of capabilities they can call on directly.

The experience is straightforward. You ask a question in plain language, and you get an AI-generated answer with cited sources behind it, scoped to the products in your plan. Access grows with the Meltwater products you subscribe to. Meltwater MCP extends Meltwater into more of your organization, and it builds on the searches and assets your power users already maintain. The better that foundation, the better the answers it returns.

This isn't new ground for us. Meltwater has supported MCP since 2025, when many teams were still hearing the term for the first time. Everything in this release is built on what we've learned running it with customers in the year since.

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What changes for your team

When we started, we asked a handful of customers to map their Meltwater intelligence workflows so we could learn from them. One of them, a global consumer goods company whose products are probably in your kitchen, told us something I think about often: “We're not software experts. We sell ice cream.” They were right, and they shouldn't have to be software experts to get a trusted answer.

That's the heart of what changes. With Meltwater MCP, that same team can plug in and work conversationally. Their expertise becomes the context. Their knowledge of the category, their voice, and their best practices combine with governed Meltwater data, and they can move from a question to a finished overview or a first draft in one place, work that used to mean clicking through several Meltwater screens and assembling it by hand.

A few things this opens up day to day:

Conversational brand and topic monitoring, asked the way you would ask a colleague.

Sentiment and narrative reads on demand, grounded in current coverage.

A first-pass executive brief or content draft, built from what's being said about you right now.

The answers hold up, too. Narrative responses cite the coverage behind them, so your team can verify what they share and stand behind it at the leadership level. And trusted intelligence reaches the whole organization, not just the people who run the searches. We've already seen it: at a global home appliances brand, what began with a single analyst team spread across the company, with employees running their own internal hackathons on top of it.

And it wasn't one company's idea. Across early programs at a global restaurant group and a pharmaceutical company, teams independently arrived at the same goal: a finished deliverable built inside their own AI environment, without the manual export step.

Why the answers are worth trusting

What makes these answers dependable is the content underneath them. Meltwater ingests more than 1.5 billion documents a day across news, social, web, and industries, in more than 240 languages, with the structure, governance, and historical depth behind it. Meltwater MCP grounds every answer in that licensed coverage and scopes it to what each customer subscribes to. It's one governed connection across the Meltwater portfolio, with authentication and tool permissions built in, so your team gains reach while you keep control.

What comes next

The part I'm most excited about is the loop this creates. Our customers understand their business context better than anyone, and the more they bring it, the more we learn about the answers that matter to them. That feedback makes Meltwater MCP better for every team that uses it. It's how we deliver on the idea we started with: trusted intelligence, wherever your team works with AI.



FAQ - Meltwater MCP

1. What is Meltwater MCP?



Meltwater MCP is Meltwater's implementation of the open Model Context Protocol (MCP), which connects leading AI assistants, custom agents, and AI workflows to trusted, real-time Meltwater intelligence. It enables users to ask questions in natural language and receive AI-generated answers grounded in licensed media, social, and web data with source citations.

2. How is Meltwater MCP different from using leading AI assistants on their own?



General-purpose AI assistants primarily rely on their training data and publicly available information. Meltwater MCP augments those assistants with governed, up-to-date intelligence from your Meltwater subscription, giving responses access to current news, social conversations, brand monitoring, and other proprietary insights relevant to your business.

3. What can teams use Meltwater MCP for?



Teams can use Meltwater MCP to monitor brands and topics conversationally, analyze sentiment and emerging narratives, generate executive briefings, draft content, and answer business questions using current, trusted intelligence—all without manually exporting data from Meltwater first.

4. Why can organizations trust the answers generated through Meltwater MCP?



Meltwater MCP grounds responses in licensed, governed Meltwater content spanning news, social, web, and other sources, with citations that allow users to verify the underlying information. Access is scoped to each customer's Meltwater subscription and protected by built-in authentication and permissions, helping organizations balance AI productivity with governance.

