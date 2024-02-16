Skip to content
logo
Illustration einer rosanen Checkliste

PR & Communications

Public relations and media relations can add impact to any marketing strategy. It’s an opportunity for brands to grow their reach beyond traditional sales messages. PR helps to shape the image you want people to have of your brand. So, what is PR and how do you use it? This guide shows you everything you need to know to build a strong public relations foundation.

Networks

An illustration of an AI chatbot inside a laptop representing PR automation

PR & Communications

What Does PR Automation Mean for PR Pros?

Read Blog
Illustration of a looking glass over a note that says "search"

PR & Communications

5 Tips on How to Optimize a Press Release for SEO

Read Blog
hand creating a heart shape against a pink background

PR & Communications

Brand Advocacy: What It Is And Why It Is Important For PR

Read Blog
Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | March 2024 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Read Blog
Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | April 2024 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Read Blog
What is a press release? Illustration of two megaphones amplifying a press release on a podium for our blog with press release examples and a free press release template

PR & Communications

10 Press Release Examples | Press Release Template

Read Blog

Empower your business with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence.

Discover our platform
Meltwater companion CEO-Echo Banner

PR & Communications

The CEO Echo | February 2024 Rankings | Categories: Communication, Social, Responsibility & Investor Excellence

Read Blog
Illustration representing an online press kit

PR & Communications

What is a Press Kit? 3 Press Kit Examples to Inspire You

Read Blog
Cartoon image of clipboard with checklist and pencil against a pink background. Main image for blog post on creating a media database for maximum PR ROI

PR & Communications

Leveraging a Media Database to Build a List of Journalists

Read Blog
An illustration representing a PR media kit

PR & Communications

What is a Media Kit, and How to Create One [with 4 Media Kit Examples]

Read Blog
3D Illustration of a laptop with a blogger outreach campaign brief

PR & Communications

How To Amplify Your Brand With a Blogger Outreach Campaign

Read Blog
Illustration showing a light blue laptop computer with a purple screen. A large megaphone and a pad of paper are floating in front. The screen shows contact cards with ratings. Hiring a PR Firm blog post

PR & Communications

How to Hire a PR Firm | 10 Tips to Finding the Right Match

Read Blog
Load More