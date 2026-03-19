The communications landscape is facing a defining challenge: polarization.

The 2026 USC Annenberg Global Communication Report, sponsored by Meltwater and developed by the USC Annenberg Center for Public Relations, explores how political and social division is transforming the structure, strategy, and influence of the PR profession.

While artificial intelligence, hybrid work, and evolving media ecosystems continue to disrupt the industry, PR professionals say polarization is doing the most damage, intensifying reputational risk, increasing executive scrutiny, and complicating corporate speech.

The impact is difficult to quantify, yet impossible to ignore.

Drawing on global survey data from agency and in-house PR leaders, perspectives from the U.S. general public, and interviews with Fortune 500 Chief Communications Officers, this year’s report examines:

How polarization is increasing PR’s strategic importance inside organizations

Why executive visibility and corporate activism are being reconsidered

How trust in media is shifting across generations

What communications teams are doing to manage risk in an increasingly divided environment

Why the future of the profession remains optimistic despite societal disruption

The findings reveal a powerful paradox: while polarization is widely viewed as harmful to society, it is simultaneously elevating the role of communications leaders as strategic advisors to the C-suite.

Download the 2026 USC Annenberg Global Communication Report now to gain data-driven insights and practical guidance for leading communications in a polarized world.