Learn how to influence ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other LLMs, before they shape your reputation for you.

AI is now the first place people go to research brands. If you’re not showing up in AI-generated answers, you’re invisible to your audience. This guide shows PR and communications teams exactly how to take control.

Inside the guide, you’ll discover how to:

Understand how AI makes decisions: Learn how training data and real-time citations influence brand visibility.

Learn how training data and real-time citations influence brand visibility. Turn PR into a growth engine for AI visibility: See why earned media is now one of the most powerful signals for LLMs.

See why earned media is now one of the most powerful signals for LLMs. Build a repeatable AI visibility strategy: Follow a proven workflow to monitor, influence, and optimize your presence.

Follow a proven workflow to monitor, influence, and optimize your presence. Leverage the C.O.R.E. framework: Scale visibility with Credibility, Omnipresence, Readability, and Endurance.

Scale visibility with Credibility, Omnipresence, Readability, and Endurance. Activate the right channels: From news media to Reddit and YouTube, know where AI actually looks.

This guide is backed by insights from Meltwater’s GenAI Lens, the first platform built to monitor and optimize brand visibility in AI.

Take control of your brand in the age of AI

Download the Own Your AI Visibility guide and start shaping how AI represents your brand today.