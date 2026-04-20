Global Research Report by Meltwater & YouGov

How do audiences really feel about AI-generated content?

Trust it? Sceptical of it? Engage with it differently across platforms and generations?

AI is transforming how content is created, but public perception of AI-generated content is evolving just as quickly.

Created in partnership with the leading market research firm, YouGov, the Public Perception of AI-Generated Content Report reveals how almost 10,000 people interpret and respond to AI-generated content, and what it means for brands, marketers, and communicators navigating this new era.

Across industries and regions, this report delivers actionable insights for anyone shaping modern brand storytelling.

For brands and communicators, understanding perception is critical. Missteps can damage credibility. The right approach can unlock engagement at scale.

This report offers clear, data-backed guidance to help you:

Develop AI content strategies that resonate

Navigate transparency and disclosure challenges

Build trust across diverse audiences

Make informed decisions about AI adoption in marketing and communications

Download the full report to understand where trust is built, where it’s broken, and how to communicate effectively in an AI-driven world.

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