Report
How LinkedIn Content Wins in AI Search
AI is rewriting how brands get discovered
Buyers aren’t browsing anymore — they’re asking AI.
And AI isn’t just finding answers… it’s deciding which brands show up, how they’re described, and who gets trusted.
This report reveals what’s actually happening behind the scenes — and why LinkedIn has become one of the most influential sources shaping AI-generated answers. And most brands are not prepared for how that changes visibility.
What the data shows
AI is prioritizing expertise, relevance, and structure.
Turn your LinkedIn content into an AI visibility engine
The brands winning in AI aren’t just publishing more, they’re activating their experts. This report shows how to:
Understand how AI sees your brand
With Meltwater GenAI Lens, you can:
- Track where your brand appears in AI-generated answers
- Identify which sources shape your narrative
- Benchmark visibility against competitors
- Measure how your content performs across AI models
See it in action →
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