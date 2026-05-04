AI is rewriting how brands get discovered

Buyers aren’t browsing anymore — they’re asking AI.

And AI isn’t just finding answers… it’s deciding which brands show up, how they’re described, and who gets trusted.

This report reveals what’s actually happening behind the scenes — and why LinkedIn has become one of the most influential sources shaping AI-generated answers. And most brands are not prepared for how that changes visibility.

What the data shows

AI is prioritizing expertise, relevance, and structure.

Turn your LinkedIn content into an AI visibility engine

The brands winning in AI aren’t just publishing more, they’re activating their experts. This report shows how to:

Understand how AI sees your brand

With Meltwater GenAI Lens, you can: