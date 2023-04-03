Guide to Modern PR

Keeping up with the latest strategies, best practices, and tools when it comes to modern PR can seem like a full-time job.

Mastering PR today requires influencing, engaging, and building a relationship with an organization’s key stakeholders to shape the way it is perceived. Learning to keep up with and communicate within this ever-changing landscape can be tough.

This guide dives into the core elements of PR in the modern era, how to make PR work for the boardroom, and tips to keep up with the latest trends.

We’ll cover:

Utilizing a data-driven approach to PR

Must-have PR KPIs

The importance of ESG and executive positioning in PR strategy

Crisis management in the digital age

Putting technology to work to monitor brand coverage

Discover how PR can act as a champion for the overall marketing strategy and why it is an important part of the communication process to drive business results.