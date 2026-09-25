Skip to content
logo

Guide

Higher Education in the Age of AI: How AI Platforms Perceive Australian Universities

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...
Report facts: 10 AI platforms | 12 student-led questions | 18,903 citations analysed

What does AI tell prospective students about Australian universities?

AI-generated answers are becoming a new front door to university discovery. Prospective students are using platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity to compare institutions, courses, employment prospects and campus experience - often before they reach a university website.

Using Meltwater’s GenAI Lens capability, this report analyses 12 student-led questions across 10 leading AI platforms and 18,903 citations. It reveals which universities appear most prominently, how visibility changes by topic and platform, and the sources shaping AI-generated recommendations. A supplementary analysis also explores how Australian universities are represented across seven international student markets.

More Resources

Stat card: study abroad agents and advisory sites supplied 67.6% of citations in AI answers about Australian universities.

How Australian Universities Perform in AI Search Across Seven Markets

Read Resource
Graphic featuring a large magenta “93%” centered on a light gray background, with a lighter mirrored version of the number behind it for a layered effect. Below the percentage, bold black text reads: “Stanford’s AI visibility for ‘best university alumni networks’.”

AI Visibility in Higher Education Recommendations

Read Resource
Guide

UGC for Universities & Higher Education

Read Guide

Start making decisions with confidence.

See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.

Request DemoRequest Pricing

Higher Education in the Age of AI: How AI Platforms Perceive Australian Universities

Download Guide