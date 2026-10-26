Meltwater Named a Leader in the First-Ever 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools Report

With narratives moving across digital channels faster than ever, Meltwater brings PR and communications teams the actionable intelligence they need to make faster, confident decisions.

That’s why we’re proud to share that Meltwater has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for PR and Media Monitoring Tools, the first Gartner evaluation of its kind. The report recognizes Meltwater as highest in Ability to Execute and furthest on Completeness of Vision among the 11 vendors evaluated.