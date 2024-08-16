Twitch Influencers: Top 5 Twitch Influencers to Work With in 2024

Twitch — it’s a unique blend of social media, live content, and creators who share a little bit of everything. It’s the platform that’s become the heartbeat of digital entertainment, allowing us to consume content in real time. Its uniqueness makes it a prime candidate for your influencer marketing strategy, and plenty of creators are waiting to partner with you.

Twitch influencers do everything from livestream gaming to creative arts and performances. Together, they’ve created a diverse and dynamic community where brands are built and sales are made. Viewers can engage directly with live streamers, creating an intimate experience that other platforms can’t replicate.

If you’re hoping to get in front of a diverse and highly engaged audience, read on to discover some of the top Twitch influencers and how to partner with them.

Contents:

What’s a Twitch Influencer?

A Twitch influencer is someone who has created a strong presence on the Twitch platform. They have a large number of followers who are engaged in their content.

Most importantly, they’ve demonstrated their ability to craft an online persona and build relationships with loyal fans. Followers feel like they’re part of an ongoing narrative rather than just passively following along.

Unlike traditional influencers who might market products through static posts, Twitch influencers turn product mentions into lively discussions during gameplay or chat sessions. Purchase recommendations come wrapped in entertainment rather than advertisements.

From art demos to cooking shows, top Twitch influencers have carved unique niches where they can shine brightly and connect with specific communities.

The Top 5 Twitch Influencers

Below is a list of some of the top global Twitch influencers, along with their score from our influencer marketing solution, Klear. Our Klear score reflects a combination of audience size, follower growth, engagement rates, and other metrics to help you find the most influential creators to partner with.

Want to see how Klear can help you discover influencers? Click here and fill out the form for a personalized demo!

Here are five of the top Twitch influencers based on Klear scores.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins: 99 Klear Score

Source: Forbes

Tyler Blevins, also known as Ninja, is a Twitch influencer, gamer, and YouTuber. He is one of the richest streamers in the world, with an estimated net worth of $25–$40 million.

His gaming style and passion for entertainment have earned him an impressive 18 million followers. Spending hours a day playing Fortnite and Valorant shot him to stardom. While he doesn’t play in the same capacity as he once did, Ninja is still one of the most widely recognized Twitch streamers and video game icons.

Blevins has been playing video games professionally since 2009, starting with Halo 3 and joining gaming teams like Cloud9 and Luminosity Gaming. He set the Twitch.tv record for an individual stream when he collaborated with other superstars Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

He’s equally known for his spiked blue hair, helping him to become a recognizable figure on the Twitch platform.

Auronplay: 98 Klear Score

Source: Instagram

Raúl Álvarez Genes, better known as Auronplay, is a Spanish YouTuber and Twitch streamer in the gaming niche. He is the second-most followed player on Twitch, and had a successful YouTube following prior to joining the Twitch platform.

Auronplay is considered one of the OG’s of YouTube, having established his channel in 2006. His name is based on Auron, a character from the video game Final Fantasy X. His most-watched video has amassed 50 million views, and he has since created a second YouTube channel and continues to stream his gaming prowess on Twitch.

Most of his streams center on the popular games Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V. Collectively, he has shared over 1,375 hours of content between these two games.

He’s also dabbled in other games, including Among Us, Fortnite, Rust, and Fall Guys, among others. He’s generated more than $3 million in revenue from Twitch, along with other income from sponsorship deals and merchandise.

Rubius: 100 Klear Score

Source: Marketing4eCommerce

With 15.1 million followers on Twitch, Rubius (also known as Rubén Doblas Gundersen) is one of the top Twitch influencers. He’s covered some of the most popular video games in the industry, including Roblox, Fortnite, Cuphead, and Minecraft.

Going beyond Twitch, Rubuis has built a familiar brand on some of the most popular social media channels, including millions of followers on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. He also has his own anime series, branded merchandise, a documentary on Amazon Prime, and even his own character in a video game.

Rubius grew his passion for gaming starting from his very first console, a Super Nintendo. He later went on to study 3D animation and modeling before committing to full-time content creation.

He now exclusively streams on Twitch, where he averages more than 25,000 viewers per stream and gains about 3K new followers per day.

Ibai: 99 Klear Score

Source: Marketing4eCommerce

Spanish sensation Ibai Llanos is a celebrity streamer and eSports commentator who dominates the Twitch platform. He has broken multiple Twitch streaming records, the most recent of which involved a creator boxing event and garnered more than 3.85 million concurrent viewers.

Between Twitch and YouTube, the creator has over 29 million followers. He’s partnered with A-list celebrities like Will Smith to grow his presence and establish himself as a must-follow creator.

What started as providing color commentary on League of Legends for fun has turned into becoming one of the most recognized voices in eSports. He’s been invited to narrate football and basketball games on a national stage, provide voiceovers for the video game FIFA20, organize charity tournaments, and interview sports stars like Lionel Messi.

Pokimane: 99 Klear Score

Source: Twitch

Canadian-Moroccan Twitch streamer Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane, is one of the most widely recognized female gamers. Her content focuses mostly on League of Legends and Fortnite live streams and makes her one of the most followed female content creators on Twitch.

With 9.3 million Twitch followers, Pokimane started with a $250 PC and years of experience playing Nintendo DS and Game Boy games. In 2017, she joined the Twitch platform and quickly gained nearly half a million followers, placing her in the top 100 most-followed Twitch accounts.

She has since been named the Best Twitch Streamer of the Year by Shorty Awards and has earned partnerships with Epic Games. In addition to live streaming her game play, she also has a podcast and shares moments from her personal life online.

How Much Do Twitch Influencers Make?

Twitch streamers with established audiences can make anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 per month on their channels.

However, the highest-paid Twitch streamers earn more, with Ninja raking in $5.42 million in 2023.

Earnings will vary based on audience size, total number of video views, and engagement rate, among other factors.

There are several ways Twitch influencers can earn money from the platform. This also means there are several ways brands can work with Twitch influencers to promote their products.

These include but are not limited to:

Using affiliate links

Video ads

Custom discount codes or offers

Brand sponsorships and product placements

Custom merchandise

Tournament earnings

This variety is good news for brands. You don’t necessarily have to pay an exorbitant fee to work with an influencer on Twitch. You might exchange a product for promotion, for example, or offer to contribute to a tournament sponsorship in exchange for the use of your product during the live stream.

Why Twitch Influencers Are Key for Your Brand

Twitch influencers have become an unexpected powerhouse in the marketing landscape. They uniquely merge entertainment with engagement in a way that traditional advertising struggles to achieve.

These streamers aren’t just playing games or giving demonstrations; they’re building communities.

Viewers aren’t just watching content; they’re connecting with a personality and joining a conversation.

This level of interaction creates an authentic bond between the influencer and their audience, making any brand partnership feel like a recommendation from a friend rather than a cold advertisement.

Twitch influencers are masters of storytelling. They can weave brand narratives seamlessly into their streams without losing authenticity. The audience can see products in action and get real-time feedback from influencers, helping to showcase products in the best possible light.

Leveraging Twitch influencers also means tapping into diverse demographics you might not reach elsewhere. Gamers span all ages and backgrounds, each with unique interests that these streams can touch on.

Ultimately, it’s a place where brands can grow authentically and foster loyalty beyond simple transactions.

Finding the Right Influencers with Klear

Klear is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform that lets you find, connect with, and work with influencers across all channels. We tap into publicly available data to help you discover top influencers on multiple platforms.

We show you the data on follower growth, engagement rates, and more, as well as a peek into the content they create so you can make the best choice for your brand partnerships.

Discover your next influencers and brand partners with Klear — learn more when you request a demo by filling out the form below!