man working on a laptop in front of a yellow background
Equip your tech business with the power to innovate fast and stay connected with customers in a changing and competitive environment.

No industry moves as fast as tech.

The world runs on technology, and for those who build the tech relied on by billions, it’s a never ending challenge to keep ahead of the market. Any industry can be disrupted almost overnight by a new idea. Isn't it better to know that your business is the one making the noise? Meltwater helps you do just that.

%

97% of Gen Z use social media to inform their purchasing decisions.

%

80% or more US adults aged 18 to 49 are active social media users.

%

49% of consumers say they depend on influencer recommendations.

Find the best influencers to align with, even in B2B.

Meltwater suite screenshots

Identify a crisis before it becomes a crisis.

Are people talking about you online? Maybe there’s an outage, an exploit or some other problem you need to respond to quickly. If people are discussing an issue on social media, Meltwater will make sure you hear it.

Build a user community powerhouse.

Owned social channels are your opportunity to build a community of people who are passionate about your products, where you can get feedback and insights to keep you improving and developing. Streamline your social media management and make building customer communities easier, while making sure that your online customer service works flawlessly.

When the press talks about you, be the first to know.

Press about your company can cause a spike in sales or boost your awareness, or it can start a PR crisis. Either way, when your business is covered in online media, broadcast or podcasts, Meltwater alerts you in real-time, giving you the advantage of reacting quickly to any opportunity.

Find influencers that reach the right audience.

Tech influencers are key players in helping consumers understand new tech and persuading their purchasing decisions. But finding the right influencers to partner with isn't as straightforward. Meltwater simplifies the process, so you can confidently run large-scale influencer campaigns with ease.

Keeping up in a fast pace industry.

Speed of innovation is rapid.

No matter how great your ideas, and how well you execute, there are always competitors nipping at your heels. You need a constant pulse of your customers, competitors and the wider market to stay competitive.

Consumers are smarter, and savvier.

Consumers understand technology far better than they used to. They're better informed, more discerning and demand value. Communicating your value through owned and earned media is essential.

Finding the right talent is tough.

Attracting and retaining the best tech talent is a huge challenge, and that’s not changing. To win over rockstar developers and superstar product managers, you need an impeccable employer brand.

Market dynamics are complex.

As the world faces one challenge to another, it’s never been more difficult for brands to plan ahead. Surviving in a landscape where stability is a thing of the past, you need to be agile, informed and resilient.

Cybersecurity threats are evolving.

Cyber-criminals never stop looking for ways to attack tech businesses and their customers. You have to remain fiercely vigilant about new threats and vulnerabilities.

