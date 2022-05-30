The Best Planoly Alternatives 2022

When it comes to e-commerce, your brand's social media presence is its life force. Scheduler platforms like Planoly make it easy to consistently publish high-value content on all of your social media accounts.

Planoly users turn to the platform to help them plan and schedule their social media posts. But there are several other alternatives that every social media marketer should also consider. We looked into them to help you choose the best scheduler, and other social media tools, for your brand and business.

Table of Contents

What Is Planoly?

Planoly is a social media scheduling platform. It lets users manage content for their social accounts on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter. It also has an integration with the Canva app and some analytics features.

What Are Planoly Alternatives?

Some of Planoly's top competitors include:

Meltwater

Constant Contact

Iconosquare

Loomly

RecurPost

Zoho Social

Read on to learn more about their strengths and weaknesses.



The Best Alternative to Planoly: Meltwater

Meltwater is an all-in-one social media management and intelligence solution. Our platform helps social media and communications professionals of all kinds with social media marketing, including consumer insights and influencer marketing features.

Our social media engagement solution lets you automate posting across five social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Our tools, like dashboards customized for each role and follower conversation histories, help teams streamline their workflows. Access to key data, like channel-specific social media analytics and competitive benchmarking, gives users the power to optimize their social media strategies.

Meltwater vs. Planoly

Planoly is a great tool for small teams and individuals, but our platform is scalable to social media teams of all sizes. For example, our in-depth and easily sharable analytics reports help all stakeholders on the same page. And while both platforms integrate with social media leaders Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, only Meltwater supports YouTube, the second most used social media platform in the world.

Reviews show that social media managers like using Planoly's calendar- and grid-view dashboards to plan Instagram content. Users who review our platform also like our calendar view as well as our option of a feed view across social channels. Our suite of solutions also includes a dedicated social influencer marketing platform that can help you drive the ROI of your social marketing strategy on Instagram and beyond.

Lastly, both Planoly and Meltwater are designed to save you time, but our systems of customer support look very different. If you have a problem or question for the Planoly team, you can reach them via email or check out their help center and knowledge base. We offer those options plus web chat, phone support, and 24/7 access to a live representative.

With all of these offerings and more, we are the top alternative to Planoly for data-driven social media marketers who want to save time and money. Get your free Meltwater tour today!

Other Alternatives to Planoly

Meltwater is the number one Planoly alternative. Here is how some other competitors compare.

Constant Contact is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that includes social media management tools. It lets users post content — as well as respond to messages and comments — on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

According to reviews on sites like G2 and Capterra, people applaud both platforms for being user-friendly. Overall, Constant Contact has more social media management and analysis features than Planoly, like contact management and conversion tracking.

And though Planoly offers customer support via email and a knowledge base, Constant Contact offers more options like web chat and phone help. For simple social media marketing strategies focused on Instagram, Planoly is a good choice to consider. But if those added management and analysis features are a must, Constant Contact may be the better choice.

Iconosquare

This social media management platform lets users plan and publish social media marketing content on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Along with a social media scheduler, Iconosquare offers in-depth analytics and reporting features.

Iconosquare vs. Planoly



Both of these platforms help users plan social media posts, but they do so in different ways. Planoly enables users to visualize how their content will look in their Instagram grid. It also offers some features to analyze performance, like high-level engagement data. Iconosquare has added analytics features, like performance metric graphs and charts, and tools like hashtag and competitor tracking. Together, these features help users plan their content based on data. If analytics features inspired you to look for a Planoly alternative, Iconosquare is a competitive option.

Loomly

Loomly is a social media management platform. Some of its main features include a brand asset library, post optimization suggestions, and some social media analytics tools. This Planoly alternative is integrated with many apps, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and TikTok.

Loomly vs. Planoly



Users love Loomly's social media management tools that help them plan social media posts and keep track of well-performing hashtags. One common complaint is that Loomly does not let users publish Instagram posts directly from the platform. On the other hand, reviewers love Planoly's Instagram integration. If your Instagram account is your focus, take a look at Planoly.

RecurPost

RecurPost is a social media scheduler for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Google My Business. This Planoly alternative lets users automate recurring posts and schedule posts in bulk.

RecurPost vs. Planoly

RecurPost and Planoly have comparable social media scheduling tools. Their main differences are the apps they support. Planoly does not let users manage or auto-publish to LinkedIn or Google My Business, but RecurPost does. For many social media managers and marketers, that difference will be a deciding factor.

Zoho Social

Zoho's social media marketing tool lets users manage accounts on multiple social networks. These include Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google My Business, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. It also includes tools that analyze social media performance.

Zoho Social vs. Planoly

Reviews show that users love both Zoho Social's and Planoly's easy-to-use scheduler tools. Their main differences are in their analytics and customer relations features. Zoho Social offers contact management, customer segmentation, and conversion-tracking tools, making it a good Planoly alternative for larger businesses.

Planoly helps businesses stay on top of their social media apps and digital presences, but alternatives like Meltwater might be a better fit for you. Schedule a demo today to learn more about what our suite of solutions can do for your bottom line.