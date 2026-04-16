Market research tools help businesses understand their audience, track trends, and make data-driven decisions by combining insights from surveys, social media, search behavior, and third-party data. Modern platforms use AI and real-time analytics to turn large volumes of data into actionable insights faster than traditional research methods.

The approximate 402 million terabytes of data we create each day can be very telling about your target audience’s preferences and buying habits. This same data can also be inaccurate and low quality, depending on the source. That’s why the market research tools you choose matter — you need to be able to get the most up-to-date insights and trust what the data is telling you.

While traditional manual methods of market research and secondary research (aka desk research or complementary research) still have a time and place in the digital world, marketers are supplementing them with market research platforms and software that do most of the heavy lifting.

Astronomical amounts of market-related data are created at lightning speed, far outpacing our ability to consume it all. To help find, filter, sort, and make sense of all this information, we’ve chosen 13 of the best market research tools to streamline and improve the process.

Contents

What Are Market Research Platforms

Market research platforms are software solutions that help businesses collect, analyze, and interpret data about their customers, competitors, and market trends. These platforms bring together data from multiple sources—such as surveys, social media, online conversations, and third-party datasets—and transform it into actionable insights.

Unlike traditional research methods, modern market research platforms use AI, automation, and advanced analytics to process large volumes of structured and unstructured data in real time. This allows teams to uncover patterns in consumer behavior, track sentiment, and identify emerging trends faster and more accurately.

Tip: learn about complementary market research, how to do market research, and how to gather customer intelligence

Why Do You Need a Market Research Platform or Software?

A market research platform is essential because it helps you replace guesswork with data-driven decision-making. Instead of relying on assumptions, businesses can use real-time insights to understand what customers want, how markets are shifting, and where opportunities exist.

These platforms enable teams to analyze large volumes of data from multiple sources in one place, turning fragmented information into a clear, unified view of the market. This makes it easier to identify trends, benchmark competitors, and respond quickly to changes in consumer behavior.

They also play a critical role in helping organizations stay competitive and agile. By continuously monitoring customer sentiment, preferences, and market dynamics, businesses can refine their messaging, improve products, and uncover new growth opportunities faster than competitors.

Ultimately, market research platforms empower teams to make smarter strategic decisions, reduce risk, and drive more effective marketing and innovation at scale.

Tip: Also take a look at the top secondary research companies out there.

Meltwater Radarly

A leader in AI market research tools, Meltwater’s AI-powered market research platform provides real-time insights into consumer preferences. This always-on consumer intelligence suite uses a combination of data science, AI, and human market research expertise to surface insights about customers based on online conversations and activities.

Key features

AI-powered data analysis : Transform massive volumes of unstructured data into actionable insights using AI and data science, helping teams make faster, evidence-based decisions.

: Transform massive volumes of unstructured data into actionable insights using AI and data science, helping teams make faster, evidence-based decisions. Real-time consumer insights : Analyze live global data to uncover shifts in consumer behavior, attitudes, and emerging trends as they happen.

: Analyze live global data to uncover shifts in consumer behavior, attitudes, and emerging trends as they happen. Global data coverage : Aggregate billions of data points from social media, online conversations, and digital content to build a comprehensive view of markets and audiences.

: Aggregate billions of data points from social media, online conversations, and digital content to build a comprehensive view of markets and audiences. Trend identification & market analysis : Identify patterns and themes in consumer discussions to spot opportunities, track industry trends, and inform strategy.

: Identify patterns and themes in consumer discussions to spot opportunities, track industry trends, and inform strategy. Audience segmentation & profiling : Identify and segment audiences based on behaviors, interests, and sentiment for more targeted research and campaigns.

: Identify and segment audiences based on behaviors, interests, and sentiment for more targeted research and campaigns. Brand and competitive intelligence: Measure brand perception and benchmark against competitors using real-time conversations and market signals.

Most of the world’s data is unstructured (about 90%, by some estimates), making it harder to act on and understand its significance. Radarly brings structure to the unknown by detecting patterns and understanding audience sentiments.

Also, Meltwater for market research continuously sources new information and works in real-time. This gives marketers an advantage by working with the latest data so they can make informed decisions when it matters most.

See Meltwater Consumer Intelligence live in action by requesting a free tour of our platform. Simply fill out the form at the bottom of this post and we'll be in touch.

Zonka Feedback

Zonka Feedback is a survey and feedback intelligence platform that combines market research collection with built-in AI analysis. Create branded surveys using NPS, CSAT, CES, and custom question types, then distribute them across email, SMS, WhatsApp, web, in-app, and even offline kiosks, reaching respondents wherever they are.

Key features

Custom survey creation : Build customized market research surveys with a wide range of question types and branded design options.

: Build customized market research surveys with a wide range of question types and branded design options. Multi-channel survey distribution : Distribute surveys across email, SMS, web, in-app, and other channels to collect feedback wherever your audience is.

: Distribute surveys across email, SMS, web, in-app, and other channels to collect feedback wherever your audience is. Real-time response tracking : Track survey opens, responses, and engagement in real time to monitor research performance as data comes in.

: Track survey opens, responses, and engagement in real time to monitor research performance as data comes in. AI-powered feedback analysis : Analyze sentiment, detect themes, and uncover recurring issues with AI-powered feedback intelligence.

: Analyze sentiment, detect themes, and uncover recurring issues with AI-powered feedback intelligence. Role-based dashboards and reporting : Turn research data into focused dashboards that help teams understand what is driving key outcomes.

: Turn research data into focused dashboards that help teams understand what is driving key outcomes. Closed-loop workflows: Act on research findings faster with automated follow-ups and workflows that connect insights to action.

Where Zonka Feedback stands out from traditional survey tools is what happens after responses come in. AI automatically analyzes open-text responses, clustering themes, scoring sentiment, and surfacing the signals that matter most. Instead of manually reading through hundreds of responses to find patterns, teams get a clear picture of what their audience is telling them — and which findings need attention first.

Best for: teams that want to run survey-based market research and quickly turn feedback into operational action.

Statista

Statista offers data trends and reports on a wide range of topics and interests, from Facebook’s monthly active users to leading beer brands based on sales. In total, the market research platform spans more than 170 industries and 150 countries.

Key features

Search statistics across thousands of sources : Find statistics, survey results, and industry studies from more than 22,500 sources in one platform.

: Find statistics, survey results, and industry studies from more than 22,500 sources in one platform. Explore consumer survey results : Access consumer data and survey findings to support audience, category, and trend research.

: Access consumer data and survey findings to support audience, category, and trend research. Research thousands of industries and topics : Investigate more than 60,000 topics to build a broader view of markets and sectors.

: Investigate more than 60,000 topics to build a broader view of markets and sectors. Use visualized data for faster analysis : Review charts and visualizations that make it easier to interpret findings and incorporate them into presentations.

: Review charts and visualizations that make it easier to interpret findings and incorporate them into presentations. Download and structure research efficiently : Use platform tools to search, organize, and choose content types that match your research needs.

: Use platform tools to search, organize, and choose content types that match your research needs. Support secondary research with ready-to-use data: Pull together reliable external data quickly when you need directional market context without running your own fieldwork.

What sets Statista apart is its visualizations — all of their stats have been compiled into neat and tidy graphs that are ready to publish or share in your own reports. This makes it easy to see trends over time or gain quick insights about consumer preferences.

There’s a chart for just about anything, and they’re updated on a regular basis. In many cases, Statista will include a brief explanation of the chart’s findings and recommend related charts for further research.

Best for: marketers, analysts, and researchers who need fast access to secondary market data, survey results, and industry statistics.

Think With Google

Google’s status as the world’s most popular search engine makes it a great resource for market research. Google has access to billions of first-party data points based on what people are searching for online.

Key features

Discover consumer insights and trends : Explore consumer insights and emerging trends to better understand how audiences behave and what they care about.

: Explore consumer insights and emerging trends to better understand how audiences behave and what they care about. Track evolving consumer behavior : Analyze research on changing purchase journeys and digital behaviors to inform strategy.

: Analyze research on changing purchase journeys and digital behaviors to inform strategy. Use search and shopping insights : Learn how people browse, research, search, and shop online to sharpen market understanding.

: Learn how people browse, research, search, and shop online to sharpen market understanding. Apply Google-backed trend research : Use research and expert commentary from Google to inform campaign planning and audience targeting.

: Use research and expert commentary from Google to inform campaign planning and audience targeting. Connect insights to marketing decisions : Turn macro behavior shifts into more practical decisions around messaging, timing, and channel strategy.

: Turn macro behavior shifts into more practical decisions around messaging, timing, and channel strategy. Stay current with fresh thought leadership: Keep up with new consumer and marketing developments through regularly updated articles and reports.

For market research purposes, users can tap into Google Trends to see the popularity of searches over time. See the terms that are trending on a daily or weekly basis, or check out shopping-related trends to predict the hot new products of the season (trend prediction).

Google’s Market Finder can also pinpoint new markets that might be a great fit for your product or service. Learn how various markets compare to each other and how your business might fit in.

And if you’re selling physical products, you can see how sales trends might impact your business using Google’s Rising Retail Categories. Retailers use this tool often to predict hot-selling holiday items and right-size their inventory.

Best for: marketers who want free, Google-backed consumer insights and trend research rather than a traditional market research platform.

Attest

Attest brings old-school focus groups and surveys into the digital era with its rapid-response approach. In the past, organizing interviews and focus groups took weeks or even months. Once the research activities were finished, analysts required additional time to compile the results. No more.

Key features

Reach global consumer audiences : Survey 150+ million people across 59 countries to gather insights from target markets at scale.

: Survey 150+ million people across 59 countries to gather insights from target markets at scale. Launch studies with templates or custom surveys : Start with pre-set audiences and survey templates or build research projects from scratch.

: Start with pre-set audiences and survey templates or build research projects from scratch. Run multi-market research in one dashboard : Manage and analyze studies across regions from a single platform.

: Manage and analyze studies across regions from a single platform. Compare audience segments side by side : Use crosstabs, charts, and significance flags to compare regional or audience differences.

: Use crosstabs, charts, and significance flags to compare regional or audience differences. Conduct both broad and deep market analysis : Use current customer and consumer insights for lightweight studies or deeper market analysis.

: Use current customer and consumer insights for lightweight studies or deeper market analysis. Test ideas before launch: Validate messaging, creative, and product decisions with consumer input before going to market.

With Attest, you can hear directly from consumers who fit your audience profiles, with ready-made questions and respondents at your fingertips. All responses are recorded in the Attest platform, and the market research software analyzes results and collects consumer insights on your behalf. Users pay per response, so you can scale your market research as needed.

Best for: brands that need agile, global quantitative consumer research with built-in audience access and flexible analysis.

Typeform

A popular survey tool, Typeform offers a mobile-friendly way to collect market research insights. It’s unique in that it only shows users one field at a time to limit distractions. The look and feel lend to a more casual, conversational approach, which may encourage survey takers to be more candid in their responses.

Key features

Build market research surveys quickly : Create market research surveys in minutes to collect customer and audience feedback faster.

: Create market research surveys in minutes to collect customer and audience feedback faster. Design more engaging survey experiences : Use interactive, people-friendly forms to encourage stronger response rates and better-quality answers.

: Use interactive, people-friendly forms to encourage stronger response rates and better-quality answers. Uncover insights with AI : Analyze responses with AI to surface patterns and turn data into action faster.

: Analyze responses with AI to surface patterns and turn data into action faster. Pinpoint customer needs and brand perception : Use market research templates to gauge brand perception, establish personas, and identify unmet needs.

: Use market research templates to gauge brand perception, establish personas, and identify unmet needs. Validate ideas and track trends : Run surveys that help researchers and analysts validate ideas, uncover trends, and guide strategy.

: Run surveys that help researchers and analysts validate ideas, uncover trends, and guide strategy. Connect research workflows with integrations: Automate market research processes with integrations that help move findings into the tools your team already uses.

Typeform users can create various question types, including multiple-choice questions, open-ended questions, and scale ratings. It’s intuitive and makes basic market research a breeze.

Best for: teams that want visually polished, easy-to-complete surveys for fast and lightweight market research.

Ubersuggest

Ubersuggest, a popular keyword research tool, also has market research capabilities packed into its user-friendly interface. That’s because keyword research is a form of market research, giving you a glimpse of what people are actively searching for online.

Key features

Research high-performing keywords : Discover high-performing keywords to understand what your audience is actively searching for.

: Discover high-performing keywords to understand what your audience is actively searching for. Analyze search intent : Identify the intent behind keywords so you can align content, offers, and messaging with customer demand.

: Identify the intent behind keywords so you can align content, offers, and messaging with customer demand. Study competitor performance : Analyze SEO competitors to find gaps, benchmark visibility, and spot opportunities to outrank them.

: Analyze SEO competitors to find gaps, benchmark visibility, and spot opportunities to outrank them. Review traffic and keyword trends : Examine traffic estimates, organic keyword rankings, and performance patterns to guide content strategy.

: Examine traffic estimates, organic keyword rankings, and performance patterns to guide content strategy. Run bulk keyword analysis : Sort, filter, and export large keyword sets to identify the highest-potential opportunities faster.

: Sort, filter, and export large keyword sets to identify the highest-potential opportunities faster. Generate SEO-driven content ideas: Use keyword and audience behavior data to identify content topics and demand signals.

Let’s say you’re launching a new facial cleaning device for your beauty brand. By using Ubersuggest for keyword research, you can also uncover: other brands selling facial cleaning devices, publications talking about facial cleaning devices, competition for related keywords, questions related to the keyword “facial cleaning device”, and search volume (and interest) over time.

This is a great tool to help you see who your top competitors are online, what type of content ranks well for a keyword, and how crowded a market is for a particular product or service.

Best for: marketers and SEO teams using search behavior as a form of market research to uncover demand, intent, and competitive gaps.

SurveyMonkey

Market Research doesn’t always have to be a costly, complex beast, and SurveyMonkey is a great example. This easy-to-use survey tool can create simple or in-depth surveys sent to targeted audiences for feedback.

Key features

Create surveys with AI and expert guidance : Build stronger market research surveys with AI-powered support, expert methods, and templates.

: Build stronger market research surveys with AI-powered support, expert methods, and templates. Access a global survey panel : Reach targeted respondents through SurveyMonkey Audience, which spans 335M+ respondents in 130+ countries.

: Reach targeted respondents through SurveyMonkey Audience, which spans 335M+ respondents in 130+ countries. Collect data across multiple channels : Gather responses through email, web links, QR codes, websites, and social channels.

: Gather responses through email, web links, QR codes, websites, and social channels. Use purpose-built market research solutions : Run projects with solutions designed specifically to help teams collect quality data and move forward confidently.

: Run projects with solutions designed specifically to help teams collect quality data and move forward confidently. Analyze results with automatic insights : Turn responses into findings with built-in analysis tools and dashboards.

: Turn responses into findings with built-in analysis tools and dashboards. Start quickly with templates and question banks: Launch projects faster with expert-written templates and a library of survey questions.

For example, you might have one-off questions to ask customers who made a purchase to learn more about their buying habits. Or, you might want to send longer surveys to customers to help develop a new product. No matter your use case, you can customize surveys to reach highly specific audiences and compile their answers instantly.

SurveyMonkey also offers turnkey market research solutions, including a global panel survey, translation services, and a reporting dashboard. These services can help you reach more people and get more use from your data.

Best for: organizations that want a flexible, mainstream survey platform with robust audience access and market research workflows.

Answer the Public

Answer the Public is a free search listening tool that compiles the questions people are asking online. These questions can serve as a starting point for new product development, product improvements, and content marketing.

Key features

Listen to real search behavior : Uncover the questions and phrases people are searching for around your topic or keyword.

: Uncover the questions and phrases people are searching for around your topic or keyword. Turn autocomplete data into consumer insight : Use search autocomplete data as a proxy for audience curiosity, concerns, and intent.

: Use search autocomplete data as a proxy for audience curiosity, concerns, and intent. Discover content and product opportunities : Identify fresh ideas for content, products, and services based on what people actually want.

: Identify fresh ideas for content, products, and services based on what people actually want. Spot less crowded niches : Surface unexpected or underserved areas of demand that may not show up in traditional brainstorming.

: Surface unexpected or underserved areas of demand that may not show up in traditional brainstorming. Explore platform-specific questions : Uncover questions people ask across different platforms to refine messaging and topic development.

: Uncover questions people ask across different platforms to refine messaging and topic development. Use AI-enhanced keyword exploration: Discover how AI describes your keyword and use that perspective to expand research angles.

This market research software uses autocomplete data from Google. When you start typing a search, Google will try to guess what you’re looking for based on what other people have searched for. You can do this manually, but it’s time-consuming and relies only on your ideas.

Answer the Public makes life easier by compiling related questions in an easy-to-understand graphic. And since the data comes from Google, market researchers can trust its reliability and quality.

BrandMentions

Ever wonder what it is about a brand (including yours) that people love? The things that get people talking? BrandMentions can help provide some context.

Key features

Monitor conversations across the web : Track discussions across social media, news, blogs, and forums to understand what people are saying in real time.

: Track discussions across social media, news, blogs, and forums to understand what people are saying in real time. Analyze sentiment and context : Evaluate how audiences feel about brands, competitors, or topics with AI-powered context and sentiment analysis.

: Evaluate how audiences feel about brands, competitors, or topics with AI-powered context and sentiment analysis. Measure share of voice and trends : Review sentiment trends, reach, engagement, and historical comparisons to spot shifts over time.

: Review sentiment trends, reach, engagement, and historical comparisons to spot shifts over time. Research competitors and market topics : Set up projects around brands, competitors, and keywords to track market signals and emerging themes.

: Set up projects around brands, competitors, and keywords to track market signals and emerging themes. Identify influencers and advocates : Find the most impactful voices talking about your brand or research topic.

: Find the most impactful voices talking about your brand or research topic. Discover new target groups and content ideas: Use online mentions to better understand your audience and uncover new angles for campaigns or research.

Specializing in social media monitoring, BrandMentions takes the next step into showing why a particular keyword is buzzing. Type in a keyword and you’ll see recent social media posts that also contain that keyword.

You can also see the keyword’s Reach, Performance, and Number of Mentions — all of which can come in handy when you’re planning a new product launch. You can use these insights to plan your launch-related posts to generate the most buzz.

Best for: brands that want social listening-led market research centered on online conversation, sentiment, and competitor visibility.

Tip: Learn more about brand monitoring, brand tracking, brand reputation measurement, about the best brand tracking software, and understand why your brand mentions are spiking.

Heartbeat AI

AI market research tools like Heartbeat AI allow you to put market research on autopilot, or at least close to it. Using sentiment analysis, this market research tool recognizes themes and trends in qualitative text data.

Key features

Search large healthcare professional datasets : Search 10M+ to 11M+ healthcare and medical professional records to map specialized target audiences.

: Search 10M+ to 11M+ healthcare and medical professional records to map specialized target audiences. Filter by specialty and sub-specialty : Narrow research by specialty, sub-specialty, and procedures performed to focus on precise healthcare segments.

: Narrow research by specialty, sub-specialty, and procedures performed to focus on precise healthcare segments. Access direct contact information : Retrieve direct emails, phone numbers, and mobile numbers for outreach-driven niche research workflows.

: Retrieve direct emails, phone numbers, and mobile numbers for outreach-driven niche research workflows. Build targeted prospect or recruit lists : Create focused healthcare audience lists for staffing, recruiting, or highly specific B2B outreach.

: Create focused healthcare audience lists for staffing, recruiting, or highly specific B2B outreach. Support healthcare market mapping : Use provider data to map segments and understand the structure of healthcare talent or prospect pools.

: Use provider data to map segments and understand the structure of healthcare talent or prospect pools. Speed up niche audience identification: Find hard-to-reach physicians, nurses, and other professionals in just a few clicks.

No more poring through pages and pages of text — Heartbeat AI can quickly surface insights about how your audience feels regarding your brand or products (or your competitors). What’s more, it can turn these insights into attractive visuals for simpler understanding or sharing with other stakeholders.

Best for: healthcare recruiters, staffing teams, and niche B2B teams that need provider data for audience mapping more than traditional market research surveys or analytics.

Discuss

Qualitative research can be more difficult to sort and analyze because it contains more variables. Unlike quantitative research, which deals with specific, measurable data, qualitative research involves the complexities of human behavior and perception. The results are subjective in nature, and it involves more work to extract their value.

Discuss aims to change the narrative with AI-powered insights. Offering video capabilities, built-in note-taking, and auto-generated highlight reels, marketers can capture the “Aha!” moments without losing efficiency.

Key features

Centralize qualitative research in one platform : Manage global qualitative research workflows in a purpose-built platform for market insights.

: Manage global qualitative research workflows in a purpose-built platform for market insights. Collect feedback from target audiences : Connect with the people you need to reach around the globe to gather direct consumer feedback.

: Connect with the people you need to reach around the globe to gather direct consumer feedback. Analyze qualitative data with AI tools : Turn feedback into actionable insights with analysis and GenAI tools built for research teams.

: Turn feedback into actionable insights with analysis and GenAI tools built for research teams. Generate market insights faster : Use qualitative research analysis software to move from conversations and feedback to clearer findings.

: Use qualitative research analysis software to move from conversations and feedback to clearer findings. Support both experienced and newer researchers : Use a workflow that is designed for dedicated insights teams as well as teams newer to research.

: Use a workflow that is designed for dedicated insights teams as well as teams newer to research. Turn human feedback into decisions: Interpret findings backed by real consumers to guide strategy and inform decisions.

The market research platform makes it easy to refer back to conversations and keep their audience engaged throughout the process, leading to more complete data.

Best for: research and insights teams that prioritize qualitative market research and want AI-assisted analysis of consumer conversations and feedback.

U.S. Census Bureau

One of the oldest but most trusted market research sources, the U.S. Census Bureau offers basic demographic information about U.S. citizens. This platform gives you instant insight into America’s people, including things like family sizes, income levels, and populations.

Key features

Access demographic, economic, and population data : Explore official U.S. data to size markets, understand communities, and support location-based research.

: Explore official U.S. data to size markets, understand communities, and support location-based research. Use data.census.gov for research : Search and analyze Census Bureau datasets through a centralized data access point.

: Search and analyze Census Bureau datasets through a centralized data access point. Find the right surveys with Census Survey Explorer : Search surveys by topic, geography, and publication frequency to match your research needs.

: Search surveys by topic, geography, and publication frequency to match your research needs. Use Census Business Builder for market sizing : Guide business research for opening or expanding into markets with Census Business Builder.

: Guide business research for opening or expanding into markets with Census Business Builder. Customize and visualize statistics with interactive tools : Use interactive applications to find, customize, and visualize information from multiple censuses and surveys.

: Use interactive applications to find, customize, and visualize information from multiple censuses and surveys. Support local market analysis with community data: Quickly identify market size using population counts and characteristics such as age, sex, race, ethnicity, and housing.

Beyond demographics, the market research platform has thousands of tables and maps to bring your research to life. You can customize your own maps and tables using any of the data available.

Another option is to find your business’s North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code, and then filter the Tables tool to focus on your industry. This allows you to see where your industry is most popular and where it might be over- or under-saturated.

Best for: teams that need authoritative U.S. demographic and economic data for market sizing, regional analysis, and secondary research.

Tableau

Tableau from Salesforce is a business intelligence platform that connects to all of your data sources, making it easier to connect the dots between disparate systems. It excels at transforming unstructured data into visualizations to streamline decisions.

Key features

Connect data from multiple platforms : Bring together data from technology platforms, customer sources, web analytics, social analytics, and more.

: Bring together data from technology platforms, customer sources, web analytics, social analytics, and more. Visualize research data intuitively : Explore and visualize findings with drag-and-drop analysis instead of manual scripting.

: Explore and visualize findings with drag-and-drop analysis instead of manual scripting. Combine datasets for broader analysis : Merge multiple data sources to create a fuller view of customer, campaign, or market performance.

: Merge multiple data sources to create a fuller view of customer, campaign, or market performance. Build dynamic dashboards : Create dashboards that let teams and stakeholders explore insights on their own.

: Create dashboards that let teams and stakeholders explore insights on their own. Share KPIs and findings in real time : Report on and share what matters most with timely, accessible analytics.

: Report on and share what matters most with timely, accessible analytics. Turn analysis into action: Use flexible analytics to move from raw data to decisions faster across marketing and research workflows.

Their goal is to democratize data and make it more accessible and user-friendly. It accomplishes its mission with a user-friendly interface, visual data transcriptions, and a community of more than a million members who share how-tos and best practices.

Best for: teams that already have market research or marketing data and need a powerful way to combine, visualize, and share insights.

What to Look For in a Market Research Tool

Choosing the right market research tool comes down to how well it helps you turn data into actionable insights quickly and accurately. While features vary by platform, there are a few core capabilities every strong solution should offer:

Multiple data collection methods

Look for tools that allow you to gather insights from a variety of sources, such as surveys, social media, search data, and third-party datasets, so you can build a more complete view of your market.

Advanced analytics and reporting

Choose a platform that can analyze large volumes of data in real time, surface trends, and present findings through intuitive dashboards that make insights easy to understand and share.

Audience targeting and segmentation

Select a tool that lets you segment audiences by demographics, behaviors, or sentiment to uncover deeper insights and make more informed decisions.

Real-time insights

Prioritize tools that provide up-to-date data and continuous monitoring, so you can respond quickly to changes in consumer behavior and market trends.

Ease of use

Opt for a solution that is intuitive and easy to navigate, allowing teams to move from data collection to insight without needing extensive technical expertise.

Integrations and scalability

Make sure the platform integrates with your existing tech stack and can scale with your needs, whether you’re running one-off studies or ongoing research programs.

Data accuracy and reliability

Ensure the tool provides high-quality, trustworthy data sources so you can make decisions with confidence.

Enhancing Your Market Research with Meltwater

Online market research tools aren’t replacing the traditional survey or focus group — they’re enhancing them by providing an always-on approach to speed up results. By tapping into the wealth of data people are openly sharing online, businesses can gain more insights than ever before, on demand.

Meltwater offers some of the best tools for market research that are accurate, reliable, and easy to use. By tapping into billions of data points and analyzing them in the context of your business, you can make valuable data-driven decisions to move your company forward.

Learn more when you request a demo by filling out the form below

Market research tools are software platforms and data sources that help businesses collect, analyze, and interpret information about customers, competitors, and market trends to inform decision-making.

The best market research tools depend on your needs, but popular options include Meltwater, Statista, Typeform, Tableau, and BrandMentions for a mix of survey, analytics, and consumer insight capabilities.

Market research tools work by gathering data from sources like surveys, social media, search behavior, and third-party datasets, then analyzing that data to uncover patterns, trends, and actionable insights.

Market research tools generally fall into categories such as survey tools (e.g., SurveyMonkey), social listening tools (e.g., Meltwater), data platforms (e.g., Statista), SEO tools (e.g., AnswerThePublic), and analytics tools (e.g., Tableau).

Market research tools are important because they help businesses understand customer needs, identify market opportunities, reduce risk, and make data-driven decisions instead of relying on assumptions.

What features should you look for in a market research tool?

Key features to look for include data collection methods, audience targeting, real-time analytics, reporting dashboards, integrations, and AI-powered insights.

Market research tools range from free (like Google Think or U.S. Census data) to enterprise-level platforms costing thousands per year, depending on features, data access, and scale.

Yes, many market research tools offer affordable or free plans, making them accessible for small businesses that want to gather customer feedback, analyze trends, and validate ideas.

Market research tools cover a broad range of data sources and methodologies, while social listening tools specifically focus on analyzing conversations and sentiment from social media and online platforms.

How do you choose the right market research tool?

Choose the right market research tool by defining your goals (e.g., surveys, trend analysis, competitor research), evaluating your budget, and selecting a platform that matches your data needs and team expertise.