Research & Insights
Without your research, everyone from Marketing to the C-suite loses visibility that can inform strategy. You need to convert the conversations and cultural shifts online into actionable recommendations—fast.
Your new best friend for delivering digital insights.
Tap Into the Social Web
Uncover the influence digital channels wield over your audience, across social media, online news, podcasts, and more.
Leverage Industry-Leading Content
Ensure your market research is sound with the world’s largest corpus of news and social media data sources.
Stay Ahead of Trends
Plan strategically with predictions about changing consumer behaviors and emerging market signals.
Helping you transform social media data into insights with impact.
With Meltwater's suite of solutions, you and your team can uncover the insights that matter and drive your strategy.
Data has gotten complicated.
Insights for your industry.
Make an impact from recruitment to alumni.
Uncover the common threads in online conversations happening on campuses across the globe. Harness the insight to craft recruitment strategies and alumni programs that will make an impact.
Be one step ahead for you and your clients.
Use predictive analytics when following market shifts, and important events like IPOs and fundraising rounds, to strategically plan the next moves for your company and clients.
The voice of the people doesn't have to be abstract.
With real data, real analytics and real insights you can begin to truly understand what is swaying public opinion, and form policy that will make a difference.
Let's build your Meltwater Suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.