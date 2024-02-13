Become a certified influencer marketing professional!

In our industry, we know that learning never ends. Social media trends come and go, and it’s important to ensure that we stay ahead of the game. That doesn’t just require staying on top of the latest industry updates, but it means maintaining a consistent education of best practices to ensure that your skillset is a competitor.

While many of us are still living the remote-work life, 2024 is a great year for online learning. Such programs are a great way to ensure that you stay on top of the game, even though you may not physically be in it.

To help give you a competitive advantage, we compiled a list of courses and certificate programs every influencer marketing expert should consider enrolling in.

We'll take a look at 6 influencer marketing certificate programs you should know about:

Meltwater: Influencer Marketing Industry Certification

All successful influencer campaigns are based on successful strategies. In this course, you will learn influencer marketing fundamentals in order to effectively launch winning campaigns. After completing the course, you will have a complex knowledge of influencer marketing that will allow you to identify where influencer marketing fits into your funnel, best practices for budgets, tools for successfully identifying relevant influencers, how to measure the impact of your campaigns, and much more!

Level: Intermediate

Syllabus:

Introduction to Social Influencer Marketing

What is Influencer Marketing?

How to Use Influencer Marketing

Developing your Influencer Strategy

Getting Your Campaign off the Ground

Executing Your Campaign

Measuring your Campaign

Certification

The course includes:

Unlimited access

Chapter tests and quizzes

Course exam

Certificate of completion

Time: 60min

Price: Free

Certification: Yes

Sign up for the course: Meltwater Influencer Marketing Industry Certification

Udemy: Create Influencer Marketing Campaigns That Grow Your Brand And Increase Your ROI

Up your influencer marketing knowledge with this thorough 7-part course covering the ins and outs of influencer marketing. Ensuring that marketers get the most bang for their buck, and learn how to run influencer campaigns with strong ROI.

Level: Beginner

Syllabus:

Introduction

Part 2: Types of Influencers

Mistakes Companies Make

Part 3: Finding Your Ideal Influencer

Part 4: Communication

Part 5: Partnerships and Collaboration Strategies

Part 6: Measuring Your Influencer Campaign

The course includes:

1.5 hours of on-demand video

1 downloadable resource

Full lifetime access

Access on mobile and TV

Certificate of completion

Time: 1hr 22min

Price: $12

Certification: Yes

Sign up for the course: "Create Influencer Marketing Campaigns That Grow Your Brand And Increase Your ROI – Don’t Pay-And-Pray"

LinkedIn Learning: Influencer Marketing Foundations

This beginning course is an excellent way to acclimate yourself with industry knowledge before getting started on your influencer marketing journey. Or perhaps, you would like a refresher on the industry due to ever-changing social media trends. Whatever your goals, this is a great course to review industry terminology, best practices, and receive stellar strategy tips.

Level: Beginner

Syllabus:

Part 1: Influencer Marketing Basics

Part 2: Setting Influencer Marketing Goals

Part 3: Influencer Marketing Outreach and Compensation

Part 4: Creating an Influencer Marketing Campaign

Conclusion

The course includes:

2 project files

4 chapter quizzes

Access on tablet and phone

Certificate of completion

Time: 56m 28s

Price: First Month Free

Certification: Yes

Sign up for the LinkedIn Learning course: Influencer Marketing Foundations

Meltwater: Learn How To Find, Vet, Manage, and Measure Influencers

The Meltwater influencer marketing suite is one of the best influencer marketing platforms, so why not take a course on all the ways you can leverage it for your influencer marketing strategy. Brought to you by Meltwater, this course will give you all the foundations you need to run successful campaigns with the tool.

Level: Beginner

Syllabus:

Getting started with Meltwater

Finding potential influencers to work with

Vetting influencers for campaign fit

Managing your influencer marketing campaign (influencer management)

Measuring your influencer campaign performance

Course Exam & Certification

The course includes:

Unlimited access

Chapter tests and quizzes

Course exam

Certificate of completion

Time: 31min

Price: Free

Certification: Yes

Sign up for the course: Learn How To Find, Vet, Manage, and Measure Influencers

Once you receive the foundational knowledge on leveraging klear for your influencer marketing strategy, it’s time to enroll in the advanced course. With this, you will learn how to use the advanced features of Meltwater's social influencer platform including recruiting, managing influencer contracts, processing influencer payments, integrations, custom scoring, and workspaces. This is the ultimate course for learning how to become a Meltwater Power User!

Level: Advanced

Syllabus:

Introduction to Influencer Marketing with Meltwater: Advanced

Optimizing your influencer campaign

Activating your campaigns

Recruiting brand ambassadors

Course Exam & Certification

The course includes:

Unlimited access

Chapter tests and quizzes

Course exam

Certificate of completion

Time: 30min

Price: Free

Certification: Yes

Sign up for the course: Advanced Recruiting, Collaborating, Payments, and More

Coursera: Influencer Marketing Strategy Course

Offered by Rutgers University, this college-level course lets you learn the fundamentals of building a successful influencer marketing strategy. The course covers everything from the difference from B2B to B2C strategy to determining relevant influencer marketing KPIs that will properly measure your campaign success. And, in order to complete the course, you must submit an influencer marketing strategy pitch, allowing you to feel confident in the skills you’ve acquired.

Level: Intermediate

Syllabus:

The course includes:

Flexible deadlines

Shareable Certificate

100% online material

Time: 23hr

Price: Free

Certification: Yes

Sign up for the Coursera course: Influencer Marketing Strategy Course

