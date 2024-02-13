Become a certified influencer marketing professional!
In our industry, we know that learning never ends. Social media trends come and go, and it’s important to ensure that we stay ahead of the game. That doesn’t just require staying on top of the latest industry updates, but it means maintaining a consistent education of best practices to ensure that your skillset is a competitor.
While many of us are still living the remote-work life, 2024 is a great year for online learning. Such programs are a great way to ensure that you stay on top of the game, even though you may not physically be in it.
To help give you a competitive advantage, we compiled a list of courses and certificate programs every influencer marketing expert should consider enrolling in.
We'll take a look at 6 influencer marketing certificate programs you should know about:
Meltwater: Influencer Marketing Industry Certification
All successful influencer campaigns are based on successful strategies. In this course, you will learn influencer marketing fundamentals in order to effectively launch winning campaigns. After completing the course, you will have a complex knowledge of influencer marketing that will allow you to identify where influencer marketing fits into your funnel, best practices for budgets, tools for successfully identifying relevant influencers, how to measure the impact of your campaigns, and much more!
Level: Intermediate
Syllabus:
- Introduction to Social Influencer Marketing
- What is Influencer Marketing?
- How to Use Influencer Marketing
- Developing your Influencer Strategy
- Getting Your Campaign off the Ground
- Executing Your Campaign
- Measuring your Campaign
- Certification
The course includes:
- Unlimited access
- Chapter tests and quizzes
- Course exam
- Certificate of completion
Time: 60min
Price: Free
Certification: Yes
Sign up for the course: Meltwater Influencer Marketing Industry Certification
Udemy: Create Influencer Marketing Campaigns That Grow Your Brand And Increase Your ROI
Up your influencer marketing knowledge with this thorough 7-part course covering the ins and outs of influencer marketing. Ensuring that marketers get the most bang for their buck, and learn how to run influencer campaigns with strong ROI.
Level: Beginner
Syllabus:
- Introduction
- Part 2: Types of Influencers
- Mistakes Companies Make
- Part 3: Finding Your Ideal Influencer
- Part 4: Communication
- Part 5: Partnerships and Collaboration Strategies
- Part 6: Measuring Your Influencer Campaign
The course includes:
- 1.5 hours of on-demand video
- 1 downloadable resource
- Full lifetime access
- Access on mobile and TV
- Certificate of completion
Time: 1hr 22min
Price: $12
Certification: Yes
Sign up for the course: "Create Influencer Marketing Campaigns That Grow Your Brand And Increase Your ROI – Don’t Pay-And-Pray"
LinkedIn Learning: Influencer Marketing Foundations
This beginning course is an excellent way to acclimate yourself with industry knowledge before getting started on your influencer marketing journey. Or perhaps, you would like a refresher on the industry due to ever-changing social media trends. Whatever your goals, this is a great course to review industry terminology, best practices, and receive stellar strategy tips.
Level: Beginner
Syllabus:
- Part 1: Influencer Marketing Basics
- Part 2: Setting Influencer Marketing Goals
- Part 3: Influencer Marketing Outreach and Compensation
- Part 4: Creating an Influencer Marketing Campaign
- Conclusion
Tip: Learn more about influencer marketing rates by channel.
The course includes:
- 2 project files
- 4 chapter quizzes
- Access on tablet and phone
- Certificate of completion
Time: 56m 28s
Price: First Month Free
Certification: Yes
Sign up for the LinkedIn Learning course: Influencer Marketing Foundations
Meltwater: Learn How To Find, Vet, Manage, and Measure Influencers
The Meltwater influencer marketing suite is one of the best influencer marketing platforms, so why not take a course on all the ways you can leverage it for your influencer marketing strategy. Brought to you by Meltwater, this course will give you all the foundations you need to run successful campaigns with the tool.
Level: Beginner
Syllabus:
- Getting started with Meltwater
- Finding potential influencers to work with
- Vetting influencers for campaign fit
- Managing your influencer marketing campaign (influencer management)
- Measuring your influencer campaign performance
- Course Exam & Certification
The course includes:
- Unlimited access
- Chapter tests and quizzes
- Course exam
- Certificate of completion
Time: 31min
Price: Free
Certification: Yes
Sign up for the course: Learn How To Find, Vet, Manage, and Measure Influencers
Meltwater: Advanced Recruiting, Collaborating, Payments, and More
Once you receive the foundational knowledge on leveraging klear for your influencer marketing strategy, it’s time to enroll in the advanced course. With this, you will learn how to use the advanced features of Meltwater's social influencer platform including recruiting, managing influencer contracts, processing influencer payments, integrations, custom scoring, and workspaces. This is the ultimate course for learning how to become a Meltwater Power User!
Level: Advanced
Syllabus:
- Introduction to Influencer Marketing with Meltwater: Advanced
- Optimizing your influencer campaign
- Activating your campaigns
- Recruiting brand ambassadors
- Course Exam & Certification
The course includes:
- Unlimited access
- Chapter tests and quizzes
- Course exam
- Certificate of completion
Time: 30min
Price: Free
Certification: Yes
Sign up for the course: Advanced Recruiting, Collaborating, Payments, and More
Coursera: Influencer Marketing Strategy Course
Offered by Rutgers University, this college-level course lets you learn the fundamentals of building a successful influencer marketing strategy. The course covers everything from the difference from B2B to B2C strategy to determining relevant influencer marketing KPIs that will properly measure your campaign success. And, in order to complete the course, you must submit an influencer marketing strategy pitch, allowing you to feel confident in the skills you’ve acquired.
Level: Intermediate
Syllabus:
- Influencer Marketing Strategy
- Content Marketing Strategy
- How To Find Influencers
- How To Engage Influencers
- How To Measure Influencer Marketing
- Influencer Campaigns
The course includes:
- Flexible deadlines
- Shareable Certificate
- 100% online material
Time: 23hr
Price: Free
Certification: Yes
Sign up for the Coursera course: Influencer Marketing Strategy Course
